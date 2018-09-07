Can Only The Rich Afford Children? Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: From the U.S. to Canada to Australia, young people feel they can’t afford both a home and children, or retirement and children. Is this really true?

Buying At All-Time Highs

“Psychologically, it can be tough for some investors and traders to hit the buy button with the market sitting near all time highs. However, the market tends to go up more than it goes down, and if you never bought after a new high, you'd be sitting out on the sidelines forever, missing out on returns, and watching others make money. In fact, this is exactly what happened to many investors after they saw names like Google and Apple setting impressive new highs many years ago--they missed out on the even more impressive returns in recent years. We pay attention to economic conditions, and we wouldn't be investing the same if we believed a market recession was imminent.” (Jeff Miller)

Countering Concentration Risk

“An alternative to market-cap weighting is equal weighting. If this index were reshuffled into an equal-weight structure, Facebook - just like each of the other holdings - would have a 3.85% weight in the index. If that were the case, Facebook's late July loss would have had much less of an impact on the overall index. The index would have fallen 3.23% from July 25 to July 30, with Facebook representing 25.41% of that loss.1” (Invesco US)

Today’s Labor Force

“Right now, businesses are having problems finding workers to fill the jobs that they have open. There is a mismatch, it seems, between the skills that are needed in today’s workforce and the skills possessed by many of the people not seeking work.” (John M. Mason)

Debt-Free Living

“’I rarely used credit cards,’ the comedian tells CNBC Make It. ‘I didn't buy anything I couldn't afford to pay for in cash. I always liked, 'Here is the money, give me the thing, transaction over.'” (Jay Leno interview on CNBC)

Thought For The Day

Housing in Sydney, Australia is not cheap. Even folks halfway around the world know that the harbor front city Down Under is considered to be a highly desirable place to live. Apparently the median home fetches around 1.2 million Australian dollars, or US$859,000, and one can imagine how high the figure climbs in order to live in the vicinity of the city’s famous Bondi Beach. Indeed, home ownership in Sydney is apparently so desirable, that a survey by BrickX, an Australian investment platform, finds a not small proportion of Aussies would be prepared to waylay their plans for having children, according to a news report from earlier this week:

New research showed 27.8 per cent of NSW residents would delay having kids to get into the housing market, while nearly 17 per cent would give up having kids altogether.”

The idea that plans as life-changing as having children might be shelved for a home seems difficult to believe, though interestingly, recent research shows similar results among U.S. millennials, nearly a quarter of whom feel the cost of housing is reason to delay family formation. In a news release last month, the CEO of mortgage insurance provider ValueInsured had this to say:

Conventional wisdom assumed millennials were buying homes later because they chose to get married and have children later. New research now suggests homeownership may be the cause, not the effect, of delayed family formation. It is an alarming trend, and we see more acute evidence in expensive housing regions."

While I have no basis on which to authenticate the surveys, I can say anecdotally just from comments in this forum that the unaffordability of having children (it reportedly costs $233,000 to raise a child to age 17, not counting college) is cited often by readers, typically in connection with the priority they place on saving for retirement.

And indeed one need not be a demographer to understand that deferring having children is not just an idea rooted in the culture but a fact on the ground. Statistics Canada reports that the percentage of one-person households (not even including a spouse) has risen to 28.2% of the population, the highest level ever recorded. The Census Bureau shows that the U.S. is not far behind, with 20% of the population living in one-person households. But the percentage of Americans living in households without children is higher than in Canada, having reached 71.3%. Says the Census Bureau:

In 1967, the majority of 18- to 24-year-olds had children living with them (53.3 percent) but by 2016, less than a third did (31.2 percent). The changes are even more dramatic among 25- to 34-year-olds. In 1967, 23.9 percent in that age group did not have their own children under their roof. By 2016, the share more than doubled to 61.5 percent.”

All of the above statistics merely reflect today’s social reality and cultural preferences; they don’t validate the correctness of the underlying view that children are unaffordable. I looked but was not able to find much conclusive research on that topic (that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist). But I can report, on a strictly anecdotal basis, that many who want to have children have found that they can indeed afford them. Typical is a friend who has six children and told me that with each new child, he wondered how he’d be able to afford the increased expenses. Yet somehow, something always happened that saved the day, such as a new promotion.

A final thought: I don’t know how the statistics break down regarding family size and wealth, but it would be scandalous if something as fundamental as having a family should involve a division between rich and poor. Interestingly, household wealth seems to increase as the number of children rise, but that may merely bolster my anecdote above rather than suggest that children are a luxury only the rich can afford.

Asset Allocation Daily will resume publication Wednesday.

--

