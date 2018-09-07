Abraxas Petroleum Aims For A Strong Second Half

Parent-child influence is having a notable effect on the productivity of the new Caprito 99 wells near the original 2016 wells.

Abraxas has added a lot of Delaware Basin locations during the last few years, going from 31 potential locations in late 2014 to 730 locations (with downspacing) now.

Production is expected to increase in Q4, allowing Abraxas to get near 12,000 BOEPD for the second half of 2018 (and probably around 10,500 to 10,700 BOEPD for the year).

Production levels have been above 11,000 BOEPD in both the early August and late August updates.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) provided some information at the end of August that indicates that its second half is going decently, after temporary shut-ins negatively affected its Q2 2018 results.

Production Levels

Abraxas indicated on August 27 that its current production was over 11,000 BOEPD and that the remaining new wells being placed into production during 2018 kept it confident in its 10,000 to 12,000 BOEPD guidance for 2018.

On August 7, Abraxas noted that production was over 11,000 BOEPD as well, so it appears that it has been able to maintain around that level of production for a while.

I previously calculated that the company would need to average around 10,660 BOEPD during the second half of 2018 to reach the low end (10,000 BOEPD) of its production guidance. This appears to be quite achievable.

My model calls for Abraxas to average around 12,000 BOEPD during the second half of 2018 though, which would result in an average of around 10,675 BOEPD production for the full year.

Abraxas' production is currently a bit below that level, although its June presentation suggests that its Q4 2018 production expectations are around 1,400 BOEPD higher than its Q3 2018 production expectations. If that relationship holds, Abraxas can probably get fairly close to a 12,000 BOEPD average during the second half of 2018.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - June 2018 Corporate Presentation

Delaware Basin Position

The slide showing the evolution of the Delaware Basin position over time is interesting. Abraxas currently owns 9,780 net acres in the Delaware Basin and is in the process of attempting to increase it to 10,500 net acres. The company is working towards "consolidating its acreage into contiguous operated blocks with high working interests".

Another interesting thing about the slide is that it shows the eastward progression of development in the Delaware Basin. In 2012 and 2015, Abraxas' position was essentially to the east of the development area with very little offset to drilling activity. The development area has now spread eastward enough to encompass the bulk of Abraxas' position.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - August 2018 Presentation

Abraxas' Delaware Basin position is much larger in terms of net acreage and locations than it was a few years ago. I dug up a November 2014 presentation where the company mentioned that it had 2,536 net prospective Ward County acres with 31 potential Wolfcamp/Bone Spring locations.

Currently Abraxas indicates it has 361 potential locations with 1,320' spacing and 730 potential locations using 660' spacing. Around 30% of those locations are Wolfcamp B/C wells though. The Caprito 83-404H Wolfcamp B well was fairly weak before, and the Wolfcamp C is currently being appraised by Abraxas, so that inventory may not be on the same tier as the company's other Wolfcamp A1/A2 and Third Bone Spring Delaware Basin inventory.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - August 2018 Presentation

As well, we can see the impact of parent-child influence on the production from Abraxas' four-well Caprito 99 pad. It is testing 660' spacing between wells in the same target zone and the wells that are 660' from the original section 99 producer (from 2016) have noticeably lower production so far than the wells that are 1,320' away from the original producer.

The production from the wells that are further away from the original producer is shown in purple below, while the closer wells are in gold. The production from the wells that are 1,320' away is around 50% higher (based on the last 30 days) than the wells that are 660' away from the original producer.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - August 2018 Presentation

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - August 2018 Presentation

The production is quite strong from the wells that are 1,320' away from the original wells. However, the parent-child influence makes the nearer wells only okay in terms of production and would potentially make the economics marginal with a similar effect for a weaker zone such as the Wolfcamp B.

Conclusion

Abraxas Petroleum appears to be on track for a good second half that averages close to 12,000 BOEPD in production. This would get it to the lower half of its full-year guidance, but I would consider it a solid result given some of the first-half issues.

Abraxas' Delaware Basin assets appear to have plenty of inventory at $60 oil. At lower prices such as $50 oil, the inventory becomes more constrained as areas such as the Wolfcamp B may not provide good returns, while the effect of downspacing still needs to be fully quantified.

In general, Abraxas appears to be a good value as it approaches $2 again, given the progress it has made in growing production and its often good well-level results.

