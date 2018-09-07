Aphria: Moving On After Molson Fallout, What's Next?

Our view on Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) has shifted from being cautious to neutral to positive, mainly driven by the execution of its management team and its dominant position in the cannabis market established early-on. We issued our buy rating on Aphria on May 10, 2018, in our article "Is Aphria A Buy Now?", in which we detailed our favorable view of the company due to its ability to generate meaningful sales and profits and its recent muted share price performance which makes room for further gains relative to other high-flying stocks such as Canopy (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY). Since our last article, the stock has gained 48.8% which is a nice profit for investors.

However, we think the stock still has room for further gain as it is still trading well below its share price earlier in the year. The Horizons Marijuana ETF (OTC:HMLSF) has almost recovered its lost ground this year but Aphria remains 16% underwater, which means that, relative to other large-cap names included in the ETF, Aphria shares remained cheaply valued.

We have discussed several reasons for the underperformance previously but wanted to examine them in the latest context. The Nuuvera controversy has been cleared from a legal point of view, and we believe management has learned a valuable lesson regarding governance and disclosure. The company has been tagged with "unethical" and "conflicts of interest" since the controversy broke off in February 2018, and its share price has been significantly underperforming the ETF and other cannabis stocks. However, we think it is important for investors to realize that the business has not been affected fundamentally. While recognizing the importance of momentum and investor interest for cannabis stocks, we believe patient investors will find Aphria shares a bargain relative to the sector and some of the hottest stocks out there including Canopy and Tilray.

Recent Progress

One of the main things that we like about Aphria is the solid execution out of its seasoned management teams. In the last few months, Aphria has secured supply agreements with all major provinces in Canada including:

Aphria has established itself as a large player in each of the important markets in Canada, and the question now becomes whether the company can catch the next leg of the global cannabis opportunity. We think the answer is yes.

Similar to Canopy's acquisition of certain Latin America assets, Aphria also announced an acquisition of certain LatAm assets for C$194 million which shows a much more favorable purchase price compared to Canopy's deal. The market is still raw and undeveloped in Latin America and we believe all players have an equal opportunity to become the dominant player in that part of the world. Aphria also recently shipped its THC and CBD products to its Australian partner, Medlab, to start clinical trials of pain relief solutions that could replace opioid usages. Overall, we think Aphria is doing the right things on the international front and it is one of the few Canadian companies that have a meaningful global platform that could support its aggressive growth strategy and remain relevant beyond Canada.

Molson Picks HEXO, So What?

We have speculated boldly that Aphria would be the most likely candidate for Molson (TAP) but it turned out that HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) stole the show at the end. We are a believer of HEXO so the result is not surprising to us, however, we think Aphria remains an attractive partner for other beverage firms that are standing on the sidelines looking at cannabis. Diageo (DEO), for example, was reported to be looking at potentially getting into cannabis through investment in a Canadian cannabis firm. We are certain that Aphria is one of the firms that Diageo would want to talk to given their status as the top 5 largest public companies in the country. We stand by our previous analysis on why Aphria would be an attractive partner for a beverage/alcohol partner:

Scale and superior production capacities (~250 tons annual capacity making it the third largest producer by expected capacity)

Financial resources and capital markets profile (C$4 billion market cap and just raised $225 million to fund its extraction center)

Senior management with Vic Neufeld being the previous CEO of Jamieson Vitamins, a successful firm with a huge market share in Canada

The last point we wanted to make is that there are more beverage firms out there that could be looking at potentially getting involved in cannabis. The largest beer companies, besides Molson Coors, include AB InBev (BUD), Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY). The cannabis firms are on the offense this time, and it is the beer and alcohol industry that is playing defense when it comes to cannabis. They are pressured to get involved because of fear of losing out in the near future. Aphria is in an excellent position to pick and choose a partner that represents the most logical solution because it is totally possible that Molson did not represent the best opportunity for them. We have previously expressed our view in our Weekly Cannabis Report that the JV structure between Molson and HEXO is less of an endorsement compared to the direct investment between Constellation (STZ) and Canopy. We think it is possible that Aphria might have passed on that opportunity because it is looking for more, potentially a direct equity investment, rather than a JV that is perhaps less helpful to the company. This is all speculation, but the point is that it doesn't matter if Aphria did not get Molson or Diageo, it's not a race and we rather see the company take its time and pick the right partner.

Last Words

We believe Aphria shares are attractively valued and investors should start thinking about potentially rotating their positions from the high flyers such as Canopy and Tilray into Aphria. The company remains one of the largest cannabis companies in the world. The stock has been left out of the recent rally due to lingering negativity from the Nuuvera fallout. Investors are also likely disappointed after Molson picked HEXO instead as their JV partner. However, we showed that Aphria is incredibly focused on domestic execution by winning all major provincial agreements. Aphria also expanded into Latin America and continued to build out its capabilities including a new extraction center. Much of the recent rally in the cannabis sector can be attributed to the Diageo speculation, however, we think there are plenty of opportunities for firms like Aphria to find a partner and the firm should take its time to identify the right partner. We remain confident that Aphria will deliver long-term value to investors.

