Sangamo Tumbles On MPS II Data, But It Was Grossly Misunderstood

Sangamo has a backup clinical candidate that is known as SB-525, which is partnered with Pfizer and has already generated positive Phase 1/2 data in treating patients with Hemophilia A.

Recently, Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) announced results for its Phase 1/2 study treating patients with a rare disease known as MPS II. I believe that the selloff was irrational because investors weren't focused on the main issue at hand. Instead, they only focused on one negative piece of information but didn't conclude how the data fared overall. The stock has fallen by 30% since the release of the data two days ago, which I believe is irrational. For that reason, I believe that Sangamo Therapeutics is a strong buy.

Phase 1/2 Data

The Phase 1/2 study is known as CHAMPIONS, and is set to recruit a total of 9 patients with MPS II. For starters, to understand a bit about this study, there must be an understanding of what MPS II actually is. MPS II is a lysosomal storage disorder which lacks the enzyme of iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS). The problem is that patients without this enzyme are not able to break down large sugar molecules called glycosaminoglycans (GAGs).

These GAGs were originally called mucopolysaccharides, this is where the name MPS II comes from. MPS II occurs because of the IDS gene that is lacking in these patients as noted above. What the ZFN gene therapy technology is hoping to do is to replace this deficient gene, so that these patients can start to break down the sugar molecules once again (lower GAGs). The problem is that Sangamo's stock fell because there was no way to properly assess the amount of IDS enzymes generated from treatment.

Of course, it is a negative that the amount of IDS levels that were generated were not able to be properly developed into tangible data. However, it is important to understand what I noted above. The big problem with MPS II is that patients can't break down sugar molecules and that builds up on tissues and organs. The build-up of GAGs causes extensive damage. This is why I believe that the stock should not have fallen by as much as it did.

Even though the IDS enzyme levels weren't able to be analyzed into tangible data, the study did prove that GAGs were reduced in a dose-dependent manner for these patients. This is where the problem lies. The focus was on the IDS enzyme levels, however, the more prominent issue in MPS II is GAGs. Why is that? As noted before, GAGs increase in the patient's body, which is the main factor as to why tissues and organs become damaged.

The amount of IDS enzyme levels weren't shown but in my opinion, as long as the GAGs were reduced greatly that shouldn't have been that big of an issue. That is why the stock fell because the focus was on the negative of the IDS enzyme levels not being analyzed. In my opinion, this is not really that big of a deal. Considering that patients dropped in GAGs, that is the more crucial aspect of the disease. The Phase 1/2 study showed that patients in cohort 2 (cohort with 2 patients recruited), treated with SB-913, had a substantial decrease in all GAG biochemical markers at week 16.

In my opinion, this is the data set that should have been focused upon. Not the unknown of how much IDS enzymes were generated with SB-913. This brings me to the second point, which is that Sangamo is working to generate tangible data for the IDS enzymes. However, I feel that the lack of IDS enzymes not being known should not have caused the stock to sell-off the way that it did.

Backup Candidate

Sangamo Therapeutics has another product in the pipeline that has already reported positive preliminary Phase 1/2 results from its Hemophilia A program. In addition, SB-525 has already been partnered out to Pfizer (PFE), which is another huge positive. This Phase 1/2 study was set up as an open-label study and is set to recruit a total of 20 patients. One important item to make note of is that these patients, that are going to be recruited into the study are those with the severe form of Hemophilia A.

Severe meaning that they have low FACTOR VIII levels, which indicates severe bleeding episodes. What you must know is that the majority of the time this disease is inherited as an X-linked recessive trait from one of your parents, however, there are particular instances where this disease arises from random mutations as well. As I noted above, the SB-525 treatment from Sangamo for this disease has already reported positive preliminary results.

For starters, a dose-dependent effect has been observed in this study. Why is a dose-dependent effect a good thing? That's because SB-525 has already proven to be safe with no treatment-related adverse events and there was no need to taper courses of steroids for the patients. That means Sangamo can increase the dose to a higher level in the following cohorts to improve the efficacy observed. Having said that, the efficacy seems good so far for these patients.

It was shown that the 5th patient recruited into the study, who was the first at the 3rd dose level treated in June, achieved therapeutic Factor VIII activity levels. What does achieving Factor VIII activity levels even mean? That means SB-525 treatment at the 3rd dose level was able to bring the patient's Factor VIII activity level over 12%. When that happens, these patients reduce the need for Factor replacement therapy and have less spontaneous bleeds.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Sangamo Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $571 million as of June 30, 2018. The company expects that it will end December 31, 2018 with approximately $380 million in cash. A majority of the cash was obtained through financing activities like selling common stock and small amounts of revenue from the collaborations noted above. In addition, Bioverativ (Sanofi (SNY) company) also has an established partnership with Sangamo. Sangamo believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for the next 12 months. What that means is that it will have to start looking to raise cash in the coming months.

Conclusion

Sangamo Therapeutics is on the right track for treating MPS II with its gene therapy product SB-913. The relevance of SB-913 being able to decrease GAGs in a dose-dependent manner in patients with MPS II can't be ignored. The IDS enzyme level issue is being explored, and I believe that Sangamo should be able to find a way to show the amount of IDS enzymes that are generated. The risk that I see currently is that this was a Phase 1/2 study, so there is no guarantee that a late-stage study will yield similar data.

In addition, the IDS enzyme level issue may take some time to fix. For now, I believe that Sangamo Therapeutics has solid data. It has been able to show that GAGs are reduced in this patient population in all respective biomarkers in a 16-week period. Remember, reducing GAGs is the most important issue associated with the MPS II disease. Because the inability to break down sugar molecules is what's responsible for causing damage to the tissues and organs of the patient. I think that Sangamo's stock will recover, and this will just be a bump in the road. For that reason, I believe Sangamo Therapeutics is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.