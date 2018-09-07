Staying Disciplined With Signet Jewelers

This article is about having a strategy and sticking to it, while also retaining some flexibility and not being too rigid.

On the same day Signet Jewelers (SIG) reported blow-out earnings last week, CNBC published an article titled "Discipline is a key reason why superstar investors – including Buffett and Soros – are so successful: AQR". The article was about how very successful investment managers all had a few unique strategies that they were able to stick to, and that the discipline that it took to do so helped explain their market outperformance over long time periods.

"One big takeaway from Warren Buffett is: Discipline is really important to being a long-term successful investor," said David Kabiller... As it turns out, having conviction in — and patience with — one's business strategies appear to be a common theme.

I first presented my bull case for Signet Jewelers almost exactly a year ago. Soon after, the stock took a nosedive:

SIG data by YCharts

This article is about the discipline it sometimes takes to avoid investment mistakes so one has a better chance at achieving results closer to those of elite investors.

The Background of my Signet Investment

Starting in about February of 2016, I began focusing almost all of my research and writing efforts on cyclical investing. In 2016, I wrote about five cyclical stocks that I thought were good values, BorgWarner (BWA), FMC Corp. (FMC), Amtech Systems (ASYS), Twin Disc (TWIN), and Mylan (MYL). The first four of those five, all earned an approximate 100% return within two years. Mylan has been the only a laggard.

MYL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Mylan's stock price is essentially flat while the market has charged higher the past 2.5 years, and I'm still holding the stock.

Since this sort of cyclical investing approach was a new strategy for me, I wanted to give my initial investments some time to see how they performed in real life before I went all-out and wrote a ton of articles about the approach. So, when 2017 rolled in and the market rallied, I didn't see a whole lot of values in the marketplace and I took about eight months off writing for SA. Then, in September of 2017, after I had had some solid success with my 2016 picks, I made a couple more. One of those was Powell (POWL), which I still hold, and it has done very well over the past year.

POWL Total Return Price data by YCharts

I'm aiming for about a 50% total return before I take profits.

The second 2017 cyclical idea was Signet Jewelers (SIG), which is the focus of this article. I'm personally long all of the stocks I write 'buy' articles about on SA, and usually, I write those articles within a few days after I personally buy the stock. Signet was unique, though, because I had purchased the stock much earlier in the year but neglected to write about it. I also had made a change to my investing approach around this time as well. When I first started implementing the cyclical strategy, I established three predetermined entry points for each target stock, but in between the time I made my personal purchase of Signet Jewelers early in 2017 and the time I wrote about it in September 2017, I made a small adjustment to the strategy and reduced my pre-established entry points for stocks from 3 to 2. I had already made 2 purchases of Signet stock with a cost basis of $61.98, and decided to forego a third potential purchase point should it arise. I mostly mention this because normally I would have bought more stock as the price fell lower and written an article about the purchase, but in the unique case of Signet, I was "all-in" already when I wrote the initial article in September of 2017 with a 2% portfolio weighting.

Nevertheless, back in March of this year, I did comment on a good article written by MicroAlphaGen titled "Signet Jewelers Can Double Over Three Years Due To Earnings Growth And Multiple Expansion" regarding my Signet investment. MicroAlphaGen's article was published on February 15th, about a month before Signet's March earnings report, and it made a wonderful case for owning Signet from a value perspective. At the time MicroAlphaGen was long the stock. Then came the disappointing March earnings report, and the stock price got hammered. Below is a somewhat lengthy, but important exchange I had with MicroAlphaGen in the comment section of the article.

I thought this exchange was really important. First, I wanted to let any investors who had read my Signet article seven months earlier know that nothing I had seen so far had made me change my mind about the stock. Secondly, MicroAlphaGen had done fantastic research, made a very good bull case for the stock, but ultimately sold his position. While he got out of the stock pre-market around $47 per share in favor of what he thought was a better short-term investment elsewhere, that day Signet traded down into the 30s, so many other investors were bailing out of the stock at just the wrong time. Here is the performance of Signet stock since then:

SIG Total Return Price data by YCharts

I think there are a couple lessons to take away here. The first is that shorter-term earnings predictions are very difficult to invest in. Several things have to go right in order to make a profit. First, one has to understand what the market is expecting from earnings, then one has to predict how the market will react to the earnings. It can be very difficult to do both consistently. Lots of times there can be earnings beats and guidance raises that still see the stock go lower post-earnings. Other times there can be misses, but the stock still moves higher. I'm sure there are some traders out there who are quite good at short-term earnings plays, but I find it difficult to gain an edge in this department because so much of the professional investment machinery and so many short-term traders are focused on it, and I'm not as fast or as informed as they are.

Instead, I focus on the medium-term, about 2-5 years in the future. That's a timeframe where I think there is less focus by professional investors and traders. Here is how Signet has performed since my article was published last year:

SIG Total Return Price data by YCharts

The stock is now back to even after falling over 45% throughout the course of the year. While I couldn't say exactly which specific quarter Signet would begin to post earnings and guidance that would produce a move up in price, I could say that based on past history, the stock seemed to be undervalued and that over time, the market would be forced to recognize that.

What now?

While I avoided the mistake of selling at the bottom, it has been about 19 months since I made my first purchase of Signet stock and about a year since I first wrote about it. The S&P 500 is up about 20% the past year. While avoiding capitulation near the bottom is a good thing, I think there is a second mistake investors often make, and that is selling when they get back to even after a deep drop. There is a strong psychological urge to say: "Whew! I'm glad I got out of this stock without taking a loss." Or to instinctively think the stock has risen too far too fast, without really assessing where the stock stands currently.

When I look at Signet now, it made a strong run since the March lows, but let's look at where the stock has come from since late 2015.

SIG data by YCharts

This is a stock that was trading at $150 per share less than three years ago. What that tells me is that under the right conditions it is highly probable that the market will price Signet stock similarly in the future at some point.

The question for me now is that we are 19 months farther along in the business cycle than when I first bought the stock, we might not have enough time for the market to repeat the sentiment of late 2015 before the macro-environment begins to put a cap on Signet's growth this cycle. Back at its peak, Signet traded around a 23.1 P/E ratio and currently, it trades around a 12.3 blended P/E ratio. I wouldn't necessarily count on P/E expansion up into the 20s to happen in the next 12 months, and I wouldn't count on a friendly macro-environment much longer after that.

Using that rough macro-expectation and historical price information as a guide, I think we probably have four more earnings reports from Signet that could push the price higher. Assuming they are generally pretty good and earnings rise a bit, I don't see why the stock couldn't get an 18 P/E multiple from the market and a 50% gain in the stock price, or a price of $94.50.

This goal is quite a bit lower than my original goal of a 100% return within 5 years, but the change doesn't have a whole lot to do with SIG itself. It has more to do with the macro backdrop. If that backdrop were to change, I would certainly be willing to try for more gains, but with interest rates rising it's only a matter of time before that starts to put pressure on consumers and a lot of engagement rings and jewelry are financed and not paid for with cash. Plus, achieving a 50% return in two years is a better annualized return than a 100% return in five years, should it happen.

Conclusion

In the end, I think the Signet investment has shown so far that there is a solid benefit of having a medium-term investment approach. Being able to take a multi-year view prevented me from selling at the bottom. Time will tell whether holding the stock after getting back to even is a good decision or not, but in many respects, we have a much clearer picture of Signet's future today than we did a year ago, and that future looks pretty good so far. It seems much more rational to keep holding the stock under those conditions than to sell it because of the psychological urge to 'get out alive'.

All that said, Signet's ability to reach my initial goal of a 100% return within five years might be bumping up against a macro-cycle headwind in the next 12-24 months. My plan is to be more flexible with when I sell the stock. I won't sell with less than a 50% profit, but I will keep a sharp eye on the macro-cycle if and when that 50% is made, and be willing to sell after that if it looks like consumers might be running out of purchasing power due to tighter credit conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG, POWL, MYL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.