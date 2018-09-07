Quanta Services: A Small-Cap Company That Is Worth A Look

The company has been extremely shareholder-friendly over the last five years, as shown by the fact that the share count is down by over 30%.

Quanta Services recently reported quarterly operating results that missed on the bottom line, but that had some positive takeaways.

Quanta Services (PWR) is a small-cap infrastructure company that has largely flown under the radar. So far in 2018, the company has reported solid operating results, but the stock has not been able to find its footing over the last eight months.

PWR data by YCharts

I believe that the recent stock performance has created a buying opportunity for investors with a time horizon longer than 12-18 months because, in my opinion, Quanta has great long-term business prospects.

About The Company (And The Thesis)

Quanta is an integrated infrastructure company that operates in the electric power, oil & gas, and telecom industries. The company has two reporting segments, (1) Electric Power Infrastructure Services and (2) Oil & Gas Infrastructure Services, and has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and other international markets.

For full-year 2017, Quanta reported solid YoY consolidated revenue growth of 23% (to $9.47B) with over 70% of its top line coming from the U.S.

The company's largest operating segment, Electric Power, accounted for approximately 60% of the consolidated revenue and currently sports a total backlog of $7.3B (12-month backlog of $4.0B).

Quanta's other business segment, Oil & Gas, reported YoY revenue growth of 38% (to $3.9B) for 2017, but its operating margins have been on a steady decline over the last four fiscal years.

The investment thesis for Quanta Services is simple: The company operates in multiple industries that have promising prospects, and management has it in a great position to benefit from several tailwinds. For example, as the largest pipeline construction company in North America, Quanta is well-positioned to benefit from the growing need for pipelines in the states.

Another example is the market drivers that Quanta should benefit from in the telecom space.

I believe that the 5G rollout will be a significant tailwind for the likes of Quanta and MasTec (MTZ), as described in more detail here. There are plenty of reasons to be bullish about Quanta, but, simply put, this company has promising long-term business prospects and should benefit from an improving backdrop.

What Have You Done For Me Lately?

On August 2, 2018, Quanta reported adjusted Q2 2018 EPS of $0.59 (missed the consensus estimate by $0.01) on revenue of $2.66B (beat by $130M). For comparison purposes, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.50 on revenue of $2.20B in the same period of the prior year.

Source: Q2 2018 10-Q

The company reported strong top- and bottom-line growth of 20% and 16%, respectively, and a record 12-month backlog of $7.4B (up from ~$6B at Q2 2017).

The highlights from the quarter:

Oil & Gas revenue increased 20.7% (positively impacted by acquisitions), and the company guided for the growth to continue over the next two quarters.

Awarded contracts for two material projects (Line 3 Replacement Project & Site C Transmission Line). And subsequently selected to work on the North Montney Mainline Project.

Repurchased $30M of its common stock (or 900K shares), which brings the YTD buyback total to $203.9M (or 5.9M shares).

Management also anticipates for Quanta to have a strong finish to 2018, as shown by their full-year guidance:

Revenue in the range of $10.35B-$10.75B

Diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.55-$2.95

Quanta's Q2 2018 results were nothing to write home about, but, in my opinion, the company appears to be in a great position as it enters the second half of 2018. It is looking more and more likely that an infrastructure bill will not be pushed through anytime soon (something that would be a major long-term catalyst), but there are other positive developments that are already playing out.

Lastly, management recently announced that the board authorized a new repurchase program of $500M that will run through August 2021. This brings the total dry powder to $546M (had $46 remaining from the prior program), which accounts for over 10% of the company's market cap.

It also helps the bull case that Quanta shares are trading at an attractive valuation.

Valuation

Quanta is selling at a discount when compared to its peer group.

PWR PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Additionally, PWR shares are trading below the company's average price-to-earnings ratio for the last ten years.

PWR PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

And the fact that Quanta has been a very shareholder-friendly company needs to be factored into the evaluation of PWR shares.

PWR Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Reducing the share count by approximately 30% over the last five years is meaningful for any company, but especially important for a small-cap company like Quanta.

Bottom Line

There is a lot to like about Quanta's recent operating results and forward guidance, but it also helps that the company's stock is trading at an attractive valuation (when compared to itself and its peer group). Management has also done a great job positioning the company for the recovery in the oil and gas industry, in addition to the improving prospects in the telecom space (e.g. 5G rollout). As such, prospective investors should use any broader market pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: All images were taken from Quanta's August 2018 Investor Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.