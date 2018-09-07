MEI Pharma: Long-Term Potential In Various Heme Cancers

MEI Pharma (MEIP) has been on the radar of many investors for around 2-3 years because of the potential of its oral HDAC inhibitor pracinostat. Recently, the company also came out with very promising early stage data from its potentially best-in-class PI3K delta oral inhibitor ME401. MEI Pharma is famous for being not so famous, well-known for being not so well-known, staying under the radar and doing its thing. This is the sort of undercovered biopharma that long-term investors prefer. So, a couple months ago, we ran the company through the IOMachine for a quick health check. Here’s what we got.

Catalyst

The nearest catalyst is data from the trial of Pracinostat in combination with Vidaza (azacitidine) for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed AML who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy. This is the lead trial, and first stage data may be expected in 2h 2018.

The rest of the pipeline is mostly in proof of concept stage or earlier. ME401 is a single agent targeting Relapsed/refractory CLL & Follicular Lymphoma; Phase 1b data was presented at ASCO in June 2018. Phase 2 is to start soon.

Trial Data

In the phase 2 trial of pracinostat in AML, median OS was 19.1 months, comparing favorably to azacitidine single agent OS of 10.4 months. Complete response rate was also much higher, 42% against azacitidine’s 19.5%.

To understand why that is important, recall that although AML is a relatively rare disease, it is the most common form of leukemia and occurs in disproportionately large numbers in the elderly.

“However, AML in older adults differs biologically and clinically from that in younger ones, and is characterized by stronger intrinsic resistance and lower tolerance to chemotherapy.”

Many of these, especially the patients with adverse-risk disease, are unsuitable for treatment with intensive chemotherapy using the 7+3 regimen and are better suited to a regimen of the hypomethylating agents azacitidine and decitabine, which are approved for AML in some jurisdictions.

However, prognosis has been quite poor with much of these treatment options. In fact, the large phase 3 trial cited above did not even meet the primary endpoint in the broad population and was only marginally clinically significant in a subgroup with cytogenetic and myelodysplasia-related issues. To wit,

“A post hoc analysis of the prospective AZA-MDS-001 trial for older patients who met the World Health Organization criteria for AML (i.e., 20%-30% bone marrow blasts) showed an 18% complete remission (CR) rate, with a survival benefit in favor of azacitidine compared with physicians’ choice conventional care regimen (CCR).”

OS with decitabine vs. CCR was also not great: (median OS, 7.7 vs 5.0 months).

If you compare that to the pracinostat numbers, you can quickly realize the cause for excitement.

As for safety, per the company,

“The combination of Pracinostat and azacitidine was generally well tolerated, with no unexpected toxicities. The most common grade 3/4 treatment-emergent adverse events included febrile neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia and fatigue.”

Competition

Pracinostat and azacitidine combo has shown solid results in this population of AML patients, and there’s little real competition with existing therapies. Note that Novartis' (NVS) Rydapt, which was approved last year, targets a specific population in younger adults, where it has shown a very high OS. However, it doesn’t have data for elderly patients. A number of AML drugs were also approved just last year, after a long 40-year hiatus. However, none of them is really relevant to what pracinostat has exhibited so far.

There are, however, a number of drug candidates in various stages of clinical trial which may outdo these results. A quick list from EHA 2017 is given here. Note though, that pracinostat does not compare unfavorably to any of these pipeline drugs. A longer but older list is available here, and a quick look confirms our opinion that pracinostat compares very well to most of these.

Execution

MEIP has a market cap of $300mn. The company has about $100mn in cash and a burn rate of around $40mn. The company was running a bit low on cash, but in June, it completed a private placement which netted it $75mn.

The company has also entered a partnership with Helsinn in 2016, and that covers some of the development costs of pracinostat with a potential windfall of about half a billion dollars and tiered royalties starting in the mid-teens.

Opinion

Despite the potential of pracinostat, I wouldn’t buy this for pracinostat alone, mainly because of the partnership deal. Pracinostat will be good for the company once it is approved, but I believe blockbuster status is achieved through self-owned drugs. In that respect, self-owned ME 401 in r/r CLL and FL and especially DLBCL is interesting with its strong early stage results. The company is trading a bit low from its 52-week high, but if any of these drugs is successful, the current market cap is way low. On that basis, I am willing to take a pilot at these prices. But be warned, this will be a long wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.