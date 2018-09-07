Lexington Realty:  Chasing Rather Than Anticipating

Lexington Realty (LXP) has a terrible track record of weak shareholder returns. There have been times, including the present, when it appears to be a value play, but I fear that value will quickly be eroded. Management is making large mistakes that are destroying shareholder value and I will be avoiding the stock. To gain perspective on these mistakes, let us examine the landscape of hybrid triple-net REITs.

Office/Industrial NNN REITs

A clear preference for industrial over office has developed among REIT investors. Industrial REITs trade at a higher multiple and capital is generally flowing into the sector.

The market seems to believe that $1.00 of NOI from an industrial property is better than $1.00 of NOI from an office property. I entirely agree with this perspective. Offices have extremely high turnover costs and the rents do not grow as fast as industrial rents.

The REITs have taken note of the market’s preference, with the industrial/office hybrid REITs actively seeking to increase their exposure to industrial. I like the idea and when executed well, it can genuinely increase shareholder value.

Gramercy Property Trust ( GPT ) swiftly transitioned its company to nearly pure-play industrial, which likely helped it sell to Blackstone.

Gladstone Commercial ( GOOD ) is accretively buying industrial distribution and manufacturing properties.

In both instances, I believe the transition toward industrial has created shareholder value. However, It is imperative to keep relative magnitudes in perspective. $1.00 of industrial NOI is better than $1.00 of office NOI but what about $1.25 of office NOI or even $1.50?

GPT and GOOD have been successful in their transition because they have been careful to maintain overall NOI. GPT’s office dispositions were at roughly the same cap rates as their industrial acquisitions. Thus, they were approximately trading $1.00 of office NOI for $1.00 of industrial.

GOOD is sourcing unique acquisitions that others are not looking at such that they are getting industrial properties in the 7%-8.5% cap rate range. This is a great cap rate and is even allowing them to expand NOI and FFO/share as they make the transition to a more industrial portfolio.

Lexington Realty (LXP) is directionally doing the same thing, but in all the wrong ways. They are closer to trading $1.50 of office NOI for each dollar of industrial.

Back in 2013, LXP was mostly office and has since been making a concerted effort to move toward industrial.

Source: LXP presentation

While they have been engaging in this process for years, it has recently culminated in a large portfolio sale. They sold 21 office assets into a 80/20 joint venture with Davidson Kempner Capital Management (LXP being the 20%). Proceeds total $565mm. Dispositions are a normal part of the REIT business model, but the terms on this deal look terrible to me.

The problem with office assets is the high turnover costs. During the leases, offices usually perform well, with consistent rent payments. LXP sold these assets at the start of a long period of clean cashflows as the portfolio had a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.5 years. Given the long WALT, one would expect a low cap rate, but the sale was at an 8.6% GAAP cap rate or 8.1% cash.

A recent presentation highlights LXP’s acquisition activity.

Source: LXP Presentation

In 2017 and 2018, acquisitions and build-to-suits have come in at 6.4% and 5.8% cap rates respectively. This represents about a 2% spread below the disposition cap rate in the joint venture deal. Clearly this will be dilutive to FFO/share.

LXP does not hide this dilution and has lowered its guidance accordingly. 2018 AFFO guidance was lowered to $0.92-$0.94 from $0.95-$0.98. Prima facie this may look like a 3 and a half cent reduction, but note that the deal has not even closed yet and we are nearly 75% of the way through the year. Thus, the 3 and a half cent guidance cut in 2018 represents closer to a 14 cent cut over a full year period.

Unfortunately, this FFO/share reduction merely continues LXP’s long trend of losses on per share metrics. Back in 2016, LXP had $1.14 of FFO.

Source: SNL Financial

This has trended down to $0.97 in 2017 and a S&P Capital IQ consensus projected $0.88 in 2019.

If we compare this loss to the minor benefits of having a 60% industrial portfolio instead of a 30% industrial portfolio, I think it quite clear shareholders came out behind. The market seems to agree with a 10% drop in price over the past 52 weeks.

Source: SNL Financial

Recent weakness doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story. LXP has been a habitual failure. Over the past 15 years, LXP has returned 63% compared to the REIT index coming in at 326%.

Source: SNL Financial

So what is going wrong here?

Chasing rather than anticipating

Coming out of the financial crisis, office was considered better than industrial. Industrial properties were overbuilt going in to the crash and even the greats like Prologis were struggling to stay alive. At this time, cap rates on industrial properties were quite high and functionally even higher if one could have predicted what would happen with rental rates.

Even as late as 2015 it was easy to get quality industrial properties at high cap rates. If LXP had done its transition earlier, it could have been executed at equal disposition and acquisition cap rate. They could have made the same portfolio shift without losing about 20% of their FFO/share.

Unfortunately, LXP does not seem to be proactive. They waited far too long in executing their transition and are being punished for it. At this point, given the rift in cap rates, I believe they would be better off just sticking with the office and trying to maximize the NOI.

Poor execution

In addition to the late timing, it seems as though LXP is executing poorly or sloppily. GOOD is still getting industrial at 8% cap rates and GPT has been selling office around 7% cap rates. I don’t see any reason why LXP is having to go for sub 6% industrial and sell office over 8% other than not working hard enough to find the best deals. It is extremely easy to transact at the market price.

It takes work and expertise to find better than market pricing and that is what separates the better performing REITs from LXP. Note that GOOD is consistently above 99% occupancy compared to LXP’s roughly 97%, so the difference in cap rates does not seem to be related to property quality. Also, GOOD’s tenants paid through the great recession so it is not related to tenant quality either.

Quite simply, GOOD is going the extra mile to find the best deals whereas LXP seems to be just taking what is readily available.

Downside catalyst

LXP has an over 8% dividend yield and is owned by many as a dividend play. This is about to change as the company has signaled a dividend cut. Starting with the April 2019 distribution, LXP has guided to a payout ratio of 55% to 65% of 2019 AFFO.

Adjusting current AFFO for the disposition we see 2019 AFFO coming in somewhere around $0.85. This implies a dividend of $0.46 to $0.55. A sizable reduction from the current $0.71.

Some shareholders have already sold off in anticipation which accounted for the ~5% drop on the news release. I suspect more selling will follow the actual cut.

Short opportunity?

Unfortunately, I see minimal opportunity to short the security as LXP is trading at a somewhat cheap valuation. Even with reduced AFFO of about $0.85, LXP is trading at just over 10X. This is significantly cheaper than the rest of the NNN REITs. Further, the dividend yield is still somewhat high even factoring in the likely cut which makes a short expensive to carry.

For now we are avoiding LXP as It appears to be a value trap. If one wants to own a deep value NNN REIT, Gladstone Commercial seems like a much better choice. It is trading at about 12X FFO and is growing FFO/share rather than shrinking it.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long GOOD. I am personally long GOOD. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.