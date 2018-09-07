Philip Morris' Yield Hits All-Time-Highs

Thesis

Shares of Philip Morris (PM) have declined substantially over the last couple of months, despite solid operational progress. The most recent dividend increase, coupled with the share price decrease, has made the yield rise to a quite high level. I believe that shares of Philip Morris are attractive at the current level, for income investors as well as for those seeking total returns.

Philip Morris' main market, cigarettes, is not a growth market: Total cigarette shipments continue to decline on a global scale, as smokers either stop smoking or switch to other products such as e-cigarettes.

It is thus not surprising that Philip Morris' main business, its combustibles segment, is facing declining volumes as well. This is not a new trend, though, but rather something that has been true for a long period of time. Tobacco companies have nevertheless been able to grow their revenues and earnings during the last decades.

In the past, Philip Morris was able to grow its revenues thanks to price increases, which more than offset lower cigarette shipments. If, for example, volumes decline by 2% a year, whereas the price per cigarette rises by 4% a year, the tobacco industry can grow its revenues by 2% a year. The lower cigarette shipments mean that a lower amount of cigarettes needs to be produced -- the tobacco industry can, therefore, grow its margins over the years, as revenues continue to rise while expenses go down.

Since the demand for cigarettes is relatively inelastic tobacco companies have been able to increase the price per cigarette at a meaningful pace without hurting demand too much in the past. It is likely that this will not change substantially going forward, so Philip Morris' legacy combustible business will likely do well in the future, too.

Philip Morris has rolled out a new type of product in the recent past. The company's iQOS/Heatsticks reduced-risk-product has been launched successfully in several markets, such as Korea, Japan, and several countries in Europe.

HEETS/Heatsticks (the name depends on the geographic market) had a market share of 1.6% around the globe, without China and the US, during the second quarter. Philip Morris is not active in the US, where Philip Morris' sister company Altria (MO) is active, and Philip Morris is not active in China either, where the cigarette market is controlled by state company China National Tobacco.

A 1.6% market share may not sound like much, but the market share has risen from 0.7% to 1.6% in just one year -- a growth rate of 130%. Another 130% increase would bring the HEETS/Heatsticks market share to 3.7%, two years of growth would bring the market share to 8.4%.

The very high relative growth rates show that the iQOS technology could become a game changer for Philip Morris going forward. In some markets HEETS/Heatsticks already hold very sizeable market shares:

With further volume growth in these markets and the rollout of the technology in new markets, it does seem possible that the iQOS technology will provide a very meaningful amount of Philip Morris' revenues in the future.

The success of iQOS and the reliable results from the combustibles segment are the reasons for Philip Morris' compelling results during the most recent quarter.

The company was able to grow its revenues by 12%, its net earnings by 24%, and its earnings per share by 24%, compared to the prior year's quarter. This strong performance has also allowed Philip Morris to increase its dividends by ~10% over the last year.

Going forward results will be pressured by forex rates, as the currencies in some of the markets Philip Morris sells its products in have deteriorated:

The USD has gotten stronger over the last couple of months, and currencies such as the Turkish Lira and the Brazilian Real got substantially weaker. Since Philip Morris is generating all of its revenues and earnings overseas this will be a headwind for the company during the next couple of quarters.

Adverse currency rates are the reason why Philip Morris has lowered its earnings per share guidance for the current year, the company now forecasts EPS of $5.07 for 2018.

Before the recent guidance revision, Philip Morris had forecasted earnings per share of $5.23, the $0.16 revision is primarily due to the $0.13 impact of adverse currency movements. Adjusted for that, Philip Morris will more or less earn as much as previously expected.

Currency movements can be a headwind, but ultimately Philip Morris' underlying success should be visible in its earnings and dividends, which is why this is most likely not a long-term problem for Philip Morris.

Inexpensive Valuation And A Dividend Yield At All-Time Highs

Based on forecasted earnings per share of $5.07 and a share price of $78 Philip Morris' shares are valued at 15.4 times this year's earnings right now. Based on a quarterly dividend payout of $1.14 per share the current dividend yield is 5.9% right here. This compares very favorably to how shares of Philip Morris were valued in the past, and to what dividend yields investors got in the past.

The current forward dividend yield is the highest it has ever been, which indicates a good entry point. Philip Morris was created roughly 10 years ago and has not provided a dividend yield this high since.

Philip Morris' price to earnings ratio has been significantly higher in the past, indicated by the median PE ratios for the last 3, 5, 7, and 10 years being between 17 and 23.

As shares are valued at just 15.4 times earnings right now, there is a lot of upside potential. Even if shares would rise to just 17.1 times earnings, the 10-year median PE ratio, investors would see share price gains of 11% on top of the dividend, which yields close to 6%.

Final Thoughts

Shares of Philip Morris trade at an inexpensive valuation and offer a very compelling dividend yield right now. The company has grown its revenues and profits at a rapid pace year to date, and according to the analyst community investors can expect EPS growth of ~8% annually in the long run. Combustibles will remain a cash cow while the rollout of iQOS in new markets will drive results in the future.

The combination of a low valuation, solid growth potential, and a high dividend yield looks compelling for income-focused investors as well as for those seeking total returns.

