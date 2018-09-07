23.6% To 47.6% Gains Top 35 'Safer' Consumer Cyclical WallStars Per September Targets

Analyst one-year targets revealed $5k invested in the lowest priced five top yielders showed 13.72% LESS gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. High price bigger 'Safer' WallStars prevailed for September.

'Safer' dividend consumer cyclical WallStars also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend-growth, and P/E ratios. Negative annual returns winnowed the 79 Consumer Cyclical top yield selections down to 47.

Top 10 'safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical WallStar yields ranged 3.3% to 6.36% from LEG, CUK, GES, WYND, EVC, SIX, LVS, CSS, F, and GCI. Their free cash flow yields ranged 3.99-53.63%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclicals To Net 23.6% to 47.6% Net Gains By September 2019

Four of the ten top 'safer' dividend Consumer Cyclicals WallStars (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as also being among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus, the yield strategy for this group, as of August-September proved 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were selected by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-2019 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 5, 2019, were:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) netted $475.89 based on current dividends plus a median of price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Nutrisystem Inc. (NTRI) netted $338.02 based on a median price estimate from eight analysts and dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND) netted $326.59 based on a median price estimate from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) netted $296.75 based on a median price estimate from twenty analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% more than the market as a whole.

WestRock (WRK) netted $277.93 based on a median price estimate from fourteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% more than the market as a whole.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) netted $268.50 based on a median price estimate from twenty-one analysts and projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) netted $267.27 based on a median price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% more than the market as a whole

Carnival (CUK) netted $265.22 based on a median price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) netted $254.51 based on a median price estimate from three analysts and dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) netted $236.23 based on a median price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 30% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 'Safer' Consumer Cyclical dividend WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical August-September WallStars

Yield (dividend/price) results from here September 5 supplemented by 1-year total returns (Annual) verified by Yahoo Finance for thirty-five of seventy-nine stocks from the Consumer Cyclical sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed here.

16 Industries Were Represented By 39 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical WallStars

Of twenty-eight industries making up the Consumer Cyclical sector, the 35 'safer' stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented sixteen.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Publishing (3), Auto Manufacturing (2), Specialty Retail (1), Resorts & Casinos (2), Leisure (4), Broadcasting - TV (4), Lodging (1), Apparel Stores (2), Home Furnishings (1), Restaurants (4), Packaging & Containers (4), Personal Services (1), Luxury Goods (1), Broadcasting - Radio (1), Auto Parts (2), and Rubber & Plastics (2).

Top ten 'safer' dividend Consumer Cyclicals showing positive returns and the safety margin September 5 represented the first nine industries on the list above.

35 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical WallStar Firms Found

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield & 50 Top Upside Price Target Consumer Cyclical WallStars culled from the above master list of 79. Below is the list of 35 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial resources, however, are easily redirected by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong reason for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and P/E ratios for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after dividend ratio is a sterling financial accomplishment.

To quantify top equity rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered A 13.72% Disadvantage In Gains By Highest Yield, Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical Equities

Ten 'Safer' Dividend WallStars September 5 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Consumer Cyclicals Would (11) Deliver 16.81% Vs. (12) 19.48% Net Gains From All Ten By September 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 'safer' ten Consumer Cyclical WallStars pack by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.72% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced 'safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical stock, Wyndham Destinations Inc. showed the best net gain of 32.66% per analyst targets and current dividends.

Lowest priced five 'safer' dividend Consumer Cyclicals as of September 5 were: Entravision Communications, Ford Motor (F), Gannett (GCI), CSS Industries (CSS), and Guess? Inc. (GES) with prices ranging from $5.10 to $23.45.

Higher priced five 'safer' dividend Consumer Cyclical dogs as of September 5 were: Wyndham Destinations, Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG); Carnival LC (CCL); Las Vegas Sands, and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX), with prices ranging from $42.73 to $68.44.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

Stocks listed above were suggested for your 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical WallStars stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com, www.financeyahoo.com, and analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: carpelshop.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.