NTT Invests In Cloudian Financing For Storage Fabric Tech

NTT DoCoMo has been actively investing across a range of diverse industries which directly or indirectly impact its core business.

Mobile phone operator NTT DoCoMo has participated in the latest financing for Cloudian.

NTT DoCoMo (OTCPK:NTTYY) has made an investment in Cloudian’s recent Series E funding round of $94 million.

Cloudian is developing smart data fabric storage applications for capacity-intensive enterprise IT markets.

NTTYY has been a moderately active investor in the later stages of technology startup development and across a diverse array of industries.

Investee Company

San Mateo, California-based Cloudian was founded in 2011 to provide enterprises with smart cloud storage solutions.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Michael Tso, who has previously served in multiple positions at Gemini Mobile China.

Below is an overview video of the company’s enterprise storage solutions:

(Source: Cloudian)

Cloudian’s primary offerings include:

HyperStore

HyperFile

AI and Deep learning

Scalable Storage

Company partners, or significant customers, include:

T-Mobile

RaceTrac

Motorola

WGBH

Firelli

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global enterprise cloud storage market was valued at $30.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $88.9 billion by 2022.

This represents a very high CAGR of 23.7% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud storage, the growing need for enterprise mobility for improved efficiency, the significant growth in the Internet of Things [IoT], and need for lower capital and operational expenses.

Major competitive vendors that provide enterprise cloud storage services include:

Amazon Web Services (AMZN)

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Google (GOOG)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

VMware (VMW)

Rackspace

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with NTT, other investors in the current round included a relatively large syndicate of venture capital, private equity, and the Japan Post Investment Corporation.

Investment valuation wasn’t disclosed. Including the current funding, Cloudian is believed to have raised $173 million in investment since inception. (Crunchbase)

NTT DoCoMo invested in Cloudian to further its investment in technologies that will enable better-connected computing through its distributed data storage fabric approach.

As Takaguki Inagawa, CEO of NTT DoCoMo Ventures stated in the deal announcement,

Computing now operates without physical boundaries, and customers need storage solutions that also span from the data center to the edge. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture creates a global fabric of storage assets that supports the next generation of connected devices.

NTT DoCoMo has been a moderately active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 19 company financings since 2015.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that NTT has focused its investments most often in the industries of Security and a smattering of other software-enabled and electronics-centric areas.

Most of its recent investments have been in the later stages of development, with no known Seed stage deals and few Series A investments. NTT prefers to focus on companies that are later in their development process and have achieved some significant product/market fit.

By geographic location, most investee companies have been located in California or Canada.

As a major mobile phone operator in Japan, NTT DoCoMo hasn’t been shy about investing in a wide variety of areas. In my view, some of these investments appear to be on the edge of the company’s core area competency.

Time will tell if this diverse spread of investment dollars and relationship building will bear fruit for NTTYY shareholders.

