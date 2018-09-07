Baytex Energy: Buy Before The Market Upgrade

Investors can take advantage of the fact that sometimes Mr. Market forgets why management is so willing to make an all-stock acquisition.

The market has clearly hated the announcement of the merger between Baytex Energy (BTE) and Raging River (OTC:RRENF) ever since it was announced in June. Not only did the stock lose approximately 25% of its value within a few days, those losses have continued even after the announcement. The closing of the merger brought a tiny rally in the stock price. But the stock is still far below the before merger price. Yet the combined company has far better prospects and much better liquidity compared to the standalone Baytex Energy of the past.

Part of this has to do with the idea that heavily leveraged companies will respond more to rising oil prices. Plus heavy oil producers tend to have greater profitability swings as oil prices recover than do the light oil producers. The combined company is somehow thought to have less "home-run prospects" than the standalone Baytex with more heavy oil exposure and higher financial leverage.

However, Baytex suffered mightily during the last oil price downturn. The violent cash flow swings as oil prices gyrated were not desirable to lenders. There is a very good possibility that the lenders, despite the lack of covenants, wanted the financial leverage issue resolved as soon as reasonably possible.

Lenders in general were not happy with the aftermath of the 2015 oil price decline. They are less willing to patiently wait for companies to delever this time around. Besides, any cyclical company will have less valuable earnings at the top of an oil market than at the bottom. So Mr. Market should have expected the enterprise value-to-cash flow from operations ratio to steadily contract as a market top approaches.

Instead, Mr. Market appears very disappointed that the home-run possibilities were exchanged for far more safety and certainty. However, this combined company could grow surprisingly fast in a continuing strong oil price market. That outcome could surprise Mr. Market who clearly does not expect much from the post-merger (combined) company.

Source: Baytex Energy August, 2018, Corporate Presentation

Currently, the heavy oil production enjoys some of the best returns of the last few years. At one point, this company was actually shutting in heavy oil production to stem losses during a time of extremely low oil prices. Recently, the heavy oil production has begun to avenge those periods of low to no cash flow from operations. Clearly, Mr. Market was hoping for still higher oil pricing followed by higher reported earnings and cash flow along with a stock price that rocketed skyward.

But what goes up like a rocket tends to drop like that same rocket. At the very least, shareholders may get motion sickness from a roller coaster-like effect. Baytex barely made it through the last, relatively short duration, downturn. A prolonged downturn could have ended the company permanently. Therefore, it makes at least some sense to assure the survival of the company during hostile industry conditions while giving up some of the imagined and possible home-run outcomes.

(Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated).

Source: Baytex Energy August, 2018, Corporate Presentation

The lighter oil production from the Eagle Ford generally received higher pricing relative to WTI oil prices and had lower production costs. This assured Baytex Energy some cash flow back in 2016 when heavy oil cash flow was hard to realize. The combined company now produces light oil from the Viking and East Duvernay. Light oil now accounts for more than 60% of total company oil production.

Therefore, the heavy oil production will provide a significant profit boost during periods of strong oil pricing. But oil price downturns will not severely handicap the company financially in the future. Besides, Raging River had a strong balance sheet. The Raging River cash flow was added to the Baytex Energy cash flow to achieve a projected C$900 million cash flow.

Meanwhile, the combined long-term debt balance really did not budge from the standalone Baytex long-term debt balance of C$2.1 billion (approximately). Finally, there is enough cash flow to properly service the debt load. That fact alone should cause a re-evaluation by Mr. Market of the company's stock price.

The combined company production also gives the company some tangible advantages when bargaining for transportation of production to sales markets. Plus Baytex needs to mix some lighter oil into its heavy oil production so that the heavy oil flows through the pipelines. In short, there are several ways in which the combined company will be in far better shape than the old Baytex Energy.

Source: Baytex Energy August, 2018, Corporate Presentation

The United States production in Texas is showing steady improvement. A new growth possibility is the Austin Chalk. Horizontal wells have been successful and very profitable for many neighboring operators. Evidently, the operator of the Baytex Energy leases has now decided to try the latest completion techniques on leases where the company has a significant interest. The preliminary results shown above could cause an acceleration of the well drilling pace.

The Eagle Ford wells have improved tremendously over the last year. Operational improvements still appear to be attainable. The pace of well production improvements has not really slowed lately. Therefore, more profitability improvements are in store for the foreseeable future.

Summary

The post-merger Baytex Energy is much healthier financially. The new size should offer some cost savings. The rising cash flow due to strong oil prices should enable the company to take advantage of some growth opportunities of the current acreage.

The merger should increase overall corporate profitability over the whole oil industry cycle. The light oil produced by Raging River corporation commanded better pricing. The light oil margins are much larger as a result. The heavy oil operations tended to have discounted pricing and higher production costs. The result of that heavy oil situation was very insufficient cash flow during periods of weak oil pricing followed by skyrocketing cash flow during periods of stronger oil pricing.

The combined company will have slightly less profitability swings because the light oil production is usually low enough cost to provide decent cash flow and sometimes profitability during oil prices downturns. The preliminary forecast appears to be about 5% to 8% production growth in fiscal year 2019. Currently, rapid industry operational improvements will probably lead to positive guidance revisions throughout the year.

One third of the company's production receives Texas Eagle Ford pricing. Another third receives Canadian light oil pricing. The Duvernay in Canada, like the Cardium, has profitability that rivals the far more famous Permian. But leasing costs are far lower and production bottlenecks are nowhere near the Permian challenges. But, Canada does have its fair share of pipeline issues. So far both Baytex and Raging River have navigated those obstacles rather well.

Once the market realizes the potential of the combined company, the stock could rise considerably. Currently, the enterprise value of the company is roughly six times projected cash flow. Eight times cash flow would be much more reasonable. That would provide an immediate 33% return from the latest stock price. Growing production and increasing profitability could easily add another 15% to that initial gain. Any additional acquisitions could add still more value.

The currently low Baytex price has eliminated a lot of downside stock price risk. The merged companies should grow much faster than the old standalone Baytex. The current stock price clearly prices in no growth and a whole lot of troubling challenges in the future. Even though Canada usually has its fair share of bad news, this stock price can really only increase from current levels. This stock could easily be a long-term growth stock in the future.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

