Geron: A September To Remember

Job posting on Johnson & Johnson's site goes the way of the Cheshire cat's grin.

Information is a valuable asset, dearly purchased. In Geron's case, investors can access it by tuning into Seeking Alpha's Geron comment streams.

September 2018 is the month when Geron investors have their date with destiny.

Geron (GERN) is my top biotech speculative holding. I strongly recommend it for consideration for those who are willing to investigate its great near-term potential. I have written on several occasions about my expectation that it reach $10.00 by 10/10.

I'm mulling over a future article which will address a more difficult, and likely more exciting, point that's premature at the current time, to wit: "Geron - After $10, What Then?" For now, this article addresses Geron's current situation as it's working an assault on its multi-year high of $6.00.

Geron is undergoing critical scrutiny like never before. Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen is giving Geron's telomerase inhibitor imetelstat a thorough review preparatory to making a key continuation decision under its 2014 collaboration agreement with Geron.

The suspense is building around Geron's big reveal which could occur at any time on any day but is scheduled to occur before the close of Q3, 2018, a mere 16 market days from today (9/6/18). A strong contingent have pegged the reveal as taking place on or before a 9/13/18 Johnson & Johnson investor call, only five market days from today.

Normally, individual investors are at a huge disadvantage to professionals who have access to experience, researchers and subscriptions that provide them with superior information.

Geron comment streams have become, or actually have been for many years, a valuable source of current Geron information. Geron investors search for and then share nuggets of information, analogous to ants foraging for food. In doing so they become a highly efficient self organizing source of information.

This process has been particularly active for Geron since the calendar turned to the third quarter of 2018. Seeking Alpha contributors with an interest in Geron have been checking sources, publishing finds, critiquing posts generally serving as sounding boards for Geron investors.

By and large the posting is under pseudonyms, however these have an internal consistency within the SA community. Each pseudonym carries trophies and baggage from past postings, which serve as credibility currency.

Compassionate use comes under the microscope, providing a significant information point.

Who knows the stories underlying Seeking Alpha posters' names, certainly not I. In any case, Moosebms caused quite a stir when he posted the following to "Geron: Parsing $10 by 10/10":

Hi Team (yes, I consider a lot of you my team), Has IMET always been on Janssen's compassionate use list? List is updated as of today. Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson | Janssen.

Extensive discussion followed establishing (to my satisfaction) that this was a new entry on JNJ's website.

Smar813 chipped in with a compelling factoid that 76% of drugs offered for compassionate use ultimately received FDA approval. While Smar813's initial approval posting provided no link, it was an easy link to find in the form of the following PR:

Bioethics International, a not-for-profit focused on the ethics, patient centricity, and governance of how medicines are researched, developed, marketed and made accessible to patients around the world, today announced the publication of a new study, showing the FDA marketing approval rate of experimental drugs provided to patients through the FDA's expanded access programs, in BMC Research Notes.

This release in turn cited an underlying paper, which included the following of interest to more data driven readers:

The FDA subsequently granted marketing approval for drugs provided in 68% (n=192) of expanded access programs. These programs provided access to 210 unique experimental drugs, of which 76% (n=160 of 210) have received FDA approval. We did not analyze FDA approval rates for the biologics or devices.

In any case the takeaway is a positive for imetelstat. One of my many favorite posters, who goes by the name telomerase, characterized it as follows:

The odds of approval just jumped up from the 10.6% for a Phase 2 drug with Fast Track to the 76% of a drug in compassionate use. Probabilities do have value... since in the real world, that's all we have.

So as the clock ticks down without any specific PRs or guidance from Geron, or Johnson & Johnson, anxious investors evaluate such indirect clues as they can to evaluate the situation.

MedTechBio made several comments today to "Geron: Parsing $10 By 10/10" advancing a strong case that Johnson & Johnson's 9/13/18 call will indeed include validation of imetelstat. He relies in part on today's Johnson & Johnson Wells Fargo Healthcare presentation.

Rightly or wrongly, I find the notion that WeLoveGreen's 8/24/18 early morning comments to "Short Stew Brewing" impacted Geron's price to be quite likely. Having previously traded in the high $3.00 range, the stock opened at $4.50 on 8/24/18 and promptly shot up to $5.00 on crazy high volume...

... where it traded for much of the day. Geron claimed a multi-year high >$6.00 per share on 9/4/18 and has been trading down in the high $5.00 area for much of today (9/6/18).

Causation or mere inconsequential correlation is open to discussion. Nonetheless, as a Geron shareholder, I am appreciative of WeLoveGreen's posting. If I were not maxed out on my Geron exposure in my speculative biotech portfolio, I might have made some day-trading hay.

In any case, today brought a comment from slider25 advising that the posting no longer exists on Johnson & Johnson's web site. Other comments confirmed it was still on LinkedIn in several listings. Was it filled or was it pulled from Johnson & Johnson's site for some more ominous reason?

Conclusion

We will likely never know conclusively what became of this job posting. As the Geron story unfolds we won't care.

Geron is still close to $6.00. It closed today (9/6/18) at $5.95. So far the clues we get for Geron are intriguing but lack full definition without a narrator to suss out their meaning and a forum to discuss them. Each investor must evaluate the situation to decide how it fits their investing needs.

Soon, quite possibly in advance of 9/13/18, we will get a big piece of the puzzle in the form of a continuation decision or possibly a buyout. At that point we will need to be particularly vigilant.

I have cautioned in the past and will renew several cautions here. One caveat has to do with acting on incomplete, possibly biased, information. The second plays into the first.

The Geron story is one that has moved agonizingly slowly over the last several decades. Now as September 2018 unfolds it appears likely that major changes will occur with great speed. I expect Geron's stock to react sharply to major news. Then it may go into a protracted period of retrenchment.

Investors, whose holdings of this highly speculative stock are appropriate for their financial situation, will be ones who are able to cooly evaluate Geron's pushes and pulls no matter how fast or slowly they develop. Speculative stocks are supposed to add zest to investing. If they are driving you crazy, it may be time to evaluate how best to pare back.

Stay tuned and good luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in JNJ and GERN over the next 72 hours.