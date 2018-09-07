111, Inc. IPO: World's Largest Virtual Pharmacy Network Is Expensive

Direct traffic comprises of 49.54% of the total amount of traffic, and traffic originated from research is equal to 45.80%. 111, Inc. does not need visitors from referrals, social media, or anything else.

Impressive Business Growth

Founded in October 2012 and incorporated in Cayman Islands, 111, Inc. manages 1 Drugstore, which was launched in 2010 and is one of the first online retail pharmacies in China. Serving hundreds of millions of clients, this online business was presented by Frost & Sullivan as the largest online seller of pharmaceutical products in China since 2016 in terms of total value of all orders shipped.

With that, the company is not only an online reseller, it also helps 100,000 offline pharmacies and 2,000 doctors contact and serve customers thanks to its large virtual pharmacy network. Keep in mind that Frost & Sullivan also noted that as of May 18, 2018, company's network of pharmacies was the world's largest virtual pharmacy network. The image below provides further details on the business model of YI:

With a large amount of employees working in the wholesale pharma business, it is interesting that a large amount of personnel are executing R&D tasks, 23.3% of the total headcount. Take a look at the table below for further details:



Why does YI invest so much in R&D? That's the most interesting feature on this name. YI seems to be very valuable because of its ability to convert data insights into valuable business intelligence. The company provides cloud-based solutions and big data solutions, which help users improve their stocking strategies and understand incoming demand.

Finally, the growth experienced in the last six years is quite remarkable. The company was created in 2012, and as of June 30, 2018, 1,117 employees work for the organization. This means that YI Inc. hired approximately 186 employees per year. It is an impressive growth rate that investors will appreciate very much.

Large Market Size And Long-Term Growth Potential

With general health and wellness market equal to $1,486 billion in 2017 and expecting a CAGR of 12.1%, the target market of YI seems massive. Additionally, it is also remarkable that China does not expend a lot in healthcare, thus Frost & Sullivan notes that long-term growth potential is likely in the following years.



In addition, the pharmaceutical e-commerce business is expected to grow at a CAGR of 61.9% from $4.4 billion in 2017 to $48.9 billion in 2022. If the company is able to grow at a similar pace, the stock price should creep up. With that, bear in mind that YI's revenue growth is not showing such a large growth at the moment.

Revenue Growth of 9.8% y/y

The company mostly makes money through the sale of pharmaceutical products. Some revenue is received from marketplace vendor commissions, data, and other marketing services but 98% of the revenues are product revenues:



With that, 2017 revenue growth y/y has not been large. The company grew revenues to $143 million, 9.8% more than that of 2017. Most Chinese companies executing IPOs show larger revenue growth pace. Thus, the company may not capture a lot of attention from growth investors only assessing the financials.

Website Due Diligence: A Strong Brand

The assessment of the site 111.com.cn shows that the web receives more than 0.5 million visitors per month. Additionally, the amount of pages seen per visitor is more than eight, which is a very high amount. Finally, the average visit duration is also high, equal to more than five minutes. These are beneficial features that investors should appreciate on this name:

It is also quite beneficial that 111, Inc. has been able to consolidate its brand in such a short period of time. Direct traffic comprises of 49.54% of the total amount of traffic, and traffic originated from research is equal to 45.80%. 111, Inc. does not need visitors from referrals, social media, or anything else. Visitors directly go to the site because it is very well-known, which is very beneficial:

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio equal to 3.8x, $25 million in cash as of December 31, 2017, and no financial debt, the balance sheet is another beneficial feature. In addition, the little amount of account receivables shown, $3.08 million, as compared to the number of account payables, $19.3 million, is also interesting. 111, Inc. receives money fast and pays providers late, which is beneficial. That's the reason why the company does not need to receive financing from banks. Check the state of the balance sheet in the image below:



Assessment of the short-term investments seems necessary on this name. The company holds $44.3 million, which comprises of 38% of the total amount of assets. These assets are available-for-sale securities, which most investors consider close to cash on hand. 111, Inc. provided the following information about these assets:

In line with the previous words, the amount of contractual obligations is also very low, $82 million:

Income Statement: Margins Are Quite Low

The income statement is undoubtedly the ugly part of the financials. Its assessment reveals that the margins of YI are quite low. The company returned total revenues of $145 million in 2017, and the cost of goods sold was equal to $131 million. Adding marketing and R&D expenses and other costs, the company's operating results were equal to -$183 million in 2017. In addition, the net income was equal to -$37 million. Take a look at the income statement in the image below:



With that, the investors need to check the cash flow statement, which shows a better picture. The company's cash from operating activities are negative, but not a lot. The CFO in 2017 was equal to -$30.8 million. If the company is able to reduce costs in the near future and become cash flow positive value, the investors could push the share price up. Take a look at it in the image below:

Use of Proceeds: R&D And Marketing Expenses

Without positive CFO, the company needs money to finance its business. The proceeds will be used for research and development as well as selling and marketing efforts. It is beneficial that money will not be used to repay preferred stockholders, debt holders, or contractual obligation of any kind. The lines below provide further details:

Capitalization, Shareholders, and Valuation

The company has financed its business in the past through the sale of convertible preferred shares. It is great that these securities will be converted into ordinary shares after the IPO goes live. Check the following table and remark that YI has three types of share classes, which investors will not appreciate:



The assessment of shareholders shows that 111, Inc. has not been able to seduce many institutional investors. 93.6% of the company is controlled by directors and executive officers of the company. In addition, notice that these directors control the company using several entities incorporated offshore:



The image below is also very interesting. It shows that 111, Inc. will have an extremely low float equal to less than 15%. It means that some volatility risk will exist after the American depositary shares commence to trade.

With cash in hand and short-term investments equal to $69 million and $126.9 million from the IPO, net debt equals -$195.9 million. There will be approximately 165.718 million shares outstanding after this offering. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares, so the total market capitalization at $15.00 per ADS is $1.2 billion. Taking into account these figures, the enterprise value equals $1.04 billion.

Assuming 2018 forward revenues of $159 million, 6.5x, which seems too high given the low margins. Other Chinese companies traded in the US are trading at high valuations as well. Check, for example, other online businesses like Huya (HUYA) trading at 11.86x, or Bilibili (BILI) trading at 6.25x sales, or iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) trading at 6.53x sales. However, they show higher margins and higher revenue growth pace.

With these numbers in mind, 6.5x forward sales seem very difficult to justify. Bear in mind also that the average price paid by existing shareholders was equal to $3.72 or 1.9x 2018 forward sales.

Business Structure And Jurisdiction

Investors need to notice that the company was incorporated in Cayman Islands. The assets and the business are located in China, but the jurisdiction will be that of the Cayman Islands. The following image shows the business structure of 111, Inc:

Does it matter that the jurisdiction is that of the Cayman Islands? If everything works well, it will not matter. However, if Board of Directors takes decisions that damage the interests of shareholders, they may not be able to act against the company. 111, Inc. notes it in the annual report. The U.S. courts may have troubles acting against the company's directors since the company is incorporated in Cayman:

Additionally, institutions in the U.S. may not be able to investigate the operations of 111, Inc. since the assets are located in China. The following lines provide further information in this regard:



Conclusion

Growing at a high pace and with a strong online brand, 111, Inc. seems a serious business that investors should assess. Along with the fact that the company is based in Cayman, the only issue on this name is the price of each ADS. With low margins, most investors may not be able to justify $15 or 6.5x forward sales. Other Chinese companies traded in the United States are trading at 6-11x sales, but their margins are larger and they are growing at a higher pace than 111, Inc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.