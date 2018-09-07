Merger Arbitrage In One Place

This is a starting post in a new series that is eventually expected to cover wide range of special situations across various geographies. Daily/weekly post will include any new actionable deals as well as updates on existing cases. I will start with the easiest to follow - Merger Arbitrage of US companies - and with time the scope will expand.

Similar coverage was previously provided by SA authors 'Chris DeMuth Jr.' as well as 'Special Situation and Arbs' - both continue to contribute in the area of Special Situations, but regular frequent updates are gone. So hopefully readers will find my musings useful.

Feel free to share any insights on the covered M&A transactions as well as any new ones in the comments section. Any other suggestions are also welcome.

The first batch of M&A deals that I am currently following is below. Further batches will follow shortly. If I have missed any exciting ones, let me know. After my full list of M&A is published, next posts will include news and updates + new deals whenever available.

Amcor (OTCPK:AMCRY) - Bemis (BMS) All Stock Merger

Spread: 5%. Expected closing: Q1 2019

Strategic merger to create a global leader in consumer packaging with expectation of substantial synergies. Combined company will have dual NYSE and ASX listings. Transaction was announced just a month ago and is subject to various regulatory and shareholder approvals. Merger consideration: 5.1 Amcor share for Bemis share.

Oceanwide - Genworth (GNW) All Cash Acquisition

Spread: 17%. Expected closing: Dec 2018

China Oceanwide, financial holding group, is offering $5.43 in cash for troubled insurer Genworth. The deal is ongoing already for more than 2 years - the main hurdle was CFIUS approval, which was finally received in June. Shareholders have already approved the sale. Transaction is subject to other regulatory approvals in US and China. Large spread is likely the result of tense relations between the two countries.

Cigna (CI) - Express Scripts (ESRX) Cash+Stock Merger

Spread: 4%. Expected closing date: December 31st 2018

Vertical integration deal within health insurance and pharmacy benefits management industries. Transaction has already been approved by shareholders of both companies. Carl Icahn unsuccessfully opposed arguing Cigna is overpaying. Numerous regulatory approvals still pending, most importantly antitrust from DOJ (rumored to be nearing completion). Merger consideration: $48.75 cash + 0,2434 in Cigna shares.

iKang Healthcare (KANG) Acquisition

Spread: 5.5%. Expected closing: Q3 2018

iKang Healthcare - owner of medical centers in China - is being acquired by Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba (BABA) by cashing out each ADS at $20.6. The deal was approved by 63% of shareholders in mid August. However, 30% objected, thus violating one of the transaction conditions. Company asked buyers to waive this condition. iKang takeover saga continues for more than 3 years, with some shareholders valuing Ikang at more than $37/share.

CME Group (CME) - NEX Group(OTC:NEXGY) Cash+Stock Merger

Spread: 4%. Expected closing: H2 2018.

CME Group, the largest derivatives marketplace, is acquiring UK listed financial exchange service provider. The transaction has been approved by NEX shareholders and still subject to antitrust regulator approvals across number of jurisdictions (management does not expect any issues with these). Merger consideration: 5GBP ($6.4) in cash + 0.0444 CME Group shares.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) - NxStage Medical (NXTM) Cash Acquisition

Spread: 5.5%. Expected closing: H2 2018

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products is acquiring dialysis technology company NxStage Medical for $30 in cash. Deal has already been approved by NxStage shareholders and is subject to regulatory approvals. Parent company of FMS (Fresenius) has recently pulled out from Akorn acquisition adding to market concerns.

