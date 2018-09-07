Dividend Champion Spotlight: Leggett & Platt

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The company generates solid cash flows, but the business has been very inconsistent over the years.

Leggett & Platt is a 47-year dividend champion. It designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products and materials found in homes and buildings across the world.

Not all dividend champions are flashy, household name brands. Often times companies have a very low-profile business, but excel at it. Today's dividend champion spotlight is Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG). This furniture and components manufacturer has dished out divided raises for 47 consecutive years. With such a long dividend growth streak, we dive into the fabric of the business to determine what type of prospects investors can expect in the years to come.

Leggett & Platt designs, manufactures, and distributes various furniture products and material components. The company is headquartered in Carthage, MO. The company reports in four segments and, as you can see, the product offerings are very diverse.

Source: Leggett & Platt

The company does approximately $4 billion in annual revenues, which are spread pretty evenly across the business. Residential products lead the way, making up 35%. This is followed by Furniture and Specialized products each contributing 23%. Industrial Products bring up the rear at 19%.

Financial Performance

Source: YCharts

Leggett & Platt's business over the past decade has seen periods of expansion and contraction. While inconsistent, the overall growth has been solid. While revenues are just now approaching pre-recession levels, earnings have fared better, advancing from $0.62 per share in 2008 to almost $2 per share over the trailing twelve-month period.

As we can see, the huge hit revenues took during the recession is an indicator that the business is sensitive to economic conditions despite its very diverse operating base. The company's diverse product and technology offerings help protect from competitors, but not so much from recessionary conditions.

Perhaps the most important area of analysis is a company's profitability and ability to generate cash flow. Cash-rich companies are able to grow dividends, buy back stock, and reinvest for growth - organically (usually) without assuming large amounts of debt on the balance sheet.

Source: YCharts

When we look at Leggett & Platt, we see that the company is very inconsistent. I typically look for a 10% conversion rate of revenues to free cash flow, and Leggett & Platt falls short of this figure. The company has reached the benchmark a few times, but performance is very choppy. A similar pattern is seen in the company's operating margins.

Source: YCharts

When looking at Leggett & Platt's cash return on invested capital, I see more inconsistency. The CROCI is a great metric because it measures the cash return (because cash is real and not an accounting figure) on the company's deployed resources. It's a backdoor way of gauging a company's moat. An efficient, profitable company will almost always sport a high CROCI. I look for this rate to at least hit the low teens. In the case of Leggett & Platt, it greatly exceeds this at times. Other times, it falters. The overall performance is solid, but we are seeing a trend of inconsistent performance in LEG's business.

Source: YCharts

The last financial area we will look at is simply the balance sheet. A clean balance sheet is obviously important. Without tons of debt to service, a company's profits are its own to put to use. Similar to a household with debt, it's difficult to build wealth when your generated income is lit on fire in the form of interest payments. We have seen net debt shoot up for Leggett & Platt. Currently at $725 million, the balance sheet is levered to 2.18X EBITDA. I always prefer no debt, but I don't usually see a reason for concern when leverage is under 2.5X EBITDA.

Dividend Outlook

A feather in Leggett & Platt's figurative cap is an impressive 47-year dividend growth streak that has survived the company's inconsistent performance over the years. Paid quarterly at $0.38 per share, the annual payout totals $1.52 per share. On the current stock price, the dividend's 3.30% yield is an attractive figure for those focused on income. The yield is a notch higher than what investors can get from 10-year US treasuries (currently yielding 2.88%).

Source: YCharts

The company has steadily grown the dividend at an inflation-beating rate. Its 10-year CAGR of 7.2% is a solid get for dividend growth investors over the long run. Please note that the cash payout ratio has been creeping higher, and currently sits at just under 76% of free cash flow. This is higher than I would like to see in a business with inconsistent margins and cash flow. Management probably feels the same way, as it has taken its foot slightly off of the gas on dividend growth. The most recent raise was scaled down to 5.6%. Over the long term, investors can probably expect a growth rate of around 5-6% per annum, but cash flow really needs to grow so that payout ratio comes down to a more comfortable level. It was under 60% until recent years, and is probably where management would like to keep it.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Source: Leggett & Platt

Management has ambitious growth expectations for its businesses, with a three-year growth target of 8% CAGR for revenues through 2020.

Source: Leggett & Platt

Throughout the article, we have touched on how Leggett & Platt is a very diversified business. When we chart it, we see that the overall business is actually broken up into 10 categories. While this can be a great thing because it protects against the downside risk of a particular market going bad, it can also hamper growth because you end up relying on macro level catalysts to "raise all boats". Leggett & Platt needs to "push a lot of buttons" to move the needle of growth. A specific market catalyst is only going to impact up to 19% of all revenues for the company.

The closest thing to a market catalyst that Leggett & Platt can lean on is the housing market and consumer spending. Bedding, flooring, home furniture, and consumer products combine to form 50% of revenues. Therefore, the ebbs and flows of the overall sector can have a pretty sizable impact on the business.

Source: YCharts

Consumer sentiment has risen throughout the decade, and this high optimism environment bodes well for Leggett & Platt. Consumers spend more on discretionary items such as furniture in these types of environments.

Source: Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt is also on the lookout for acquisition opportunities. Not overly active in acquisitions, the company has spent approximately $264 million over the past five years on acquisitions. Management is prudent, with an asset-screening criteria that makes sure that potential acquisitions bring high-margin value to the company and serve sizable, addressable markets.

The biggest risk to Leggett & Platt's growth goals would be any recessionary event. A downturn in consumer sentiment would slow spending, hurting revenues for Leggett & Platt.

Valuation

At just under $46 per share, the stock is currently trading at the midpoint of its 52-week range. Analysts are projecting full-year earnings to come in at around $2.64 per share. This places the stock at 17X full-year earnings. This is a nice 17% discount to its 10-year median earnings multiple of 20.5X.

Source: YCharts

While the earnings multiple is attractive, the yield on free cash flow has trended to near a decade low. This indicates that the current share price does not offer value from a cash flow basis. I like free cash flow yield because investments that are rich in free cash flow tend to perform better, meaning we want to maximize the amount of free cash flow per dollar invested.

From a pure multiple standpoint, shares are attractive to buy at today's prices. Analysts are expecting earnings to grow at a CAGR of 10.25% over the next five years, making Leggett & Platt a solid value option for investors.

Wrapping Up

At the end of the day though, I have concerns about Leggett & Platt's ability to consistently generate suitable cash flows. The company has a well-diversified business that will help stabilize the financials, but may inhibit growth.

The dividend provides a good yield for income investors. Leggett & Platt is poised to see solid growth in the coming years, and offers investors a solid valuation with a margin of safety. Ultimately the company's cash flow metrics aren't high enough for me to consider a position, but Leggett & Platt is still a steady business that should make for solid investment returns over time.

