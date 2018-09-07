Helios And Matheson Analytics Is On The Rise Again - But Gains Won't Last

Although MoviePass may be at breakeven, that doesn't mean its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics, is anywhere near that point.

On August 31, 2018, Ted Farnsworth, the CEO of MoviePass, appeared in an interview on Fox Business. During the discussion, Farnsworth said that the company has already reversed course, bringing the average utilization rate to 0.9 tickets per subscriber per month over the past "30-plus" days. The CEO went on to explain that MoviePass is now breaking even.

As a result of the statements made in this discussion, Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) has climbed from $0.02 per share to $0.026 per share since the close on August 30, 2018. That's a gain of around 30% in just a few trading sessions. That's something to get excited about, right?

Sure, as long as you don't dig deeper. The truth of the matter is that MoviePass is reaching the break even point by upsetting its subscribers with limitations that I believe will lead to substantial declines in subscribership. At the same time, it's important to consider that while MoviePass is hitting a break even point, Helios and Matheson Analytics is not MoviePass, it is the MoviePass parent company with its own expenses and liabilities. Even if MoviePass were to break even, the company is still operating in the red. To make matters worse, it is known for death spiral financing.

All in all, I believe that even with MoviePass at break even for now, Helios and Matheson represents an incredibly risky investment.

Breaking Down The Breakeven Idea

Ted Farnsworth appeared on Fox Business a few days ago, stating that MoviePass had reached a breakeven point. This led Helios and Matheson Analytics on a run for the top that has added 30% to the value of the stock and continues in the after market hours on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. So, let's break this down a bit.

In his statements, Ted Farnsworth said that MoviePass subscribers are using the service at a rate of 0.9 movies viewed per month. We know that MoviePass pays full price for movie tickets used by subscribers and that in the United States, the average price for a movie ticket sits around $8.97. At this rate, the average movie ticket cost per subscriber is around $8.07. So, MoviePass is actually generating a profit on the $9.95 per month per subscriber subscription revenue. Not to mention the additional $1.33 to $2.00 per month per subscriber the company generates. Nonetheless, the additional money is currently being eaten up in the costs to run MoviePass.

There's An Argument That MoviePass Could Reach Profitability From Here

If Ted Farnsworth is telling the truth and the MoviePass utilization rate is so low, based on the numbers mentioned above, it's easy to argue that with subscriber growth, the company may actually be able to turn a profit. There's only one problem with this argument. The company is turning itself around by upsetting its subscriber base.

Recently, MoviePass has been making changes to its service. The company has limited subscribers to only being able to view up to 3 movies per month. Later, the company announced that it would no longer support all showtimes, further limiting how subscribers may use their subscription. Then, just last month, the company announced yet another limitation. This time, MoviePass limited the titles that its subscribers would be able to see. Moving forward, subscribers will only have the ability to choose from six movie titles available on the app each day. while these titles will change, if subscribers want to see a specific movie, they will have to wait for a day that the movie is available on the app.

Digging into the details shows that profitability is still a long way off. We all know that when businesses upset their customers, they lose customers. MoviePass is reaching profitability, in all of the wrong ways. Instead of partnering with a national theater chain and building discounts for itself on costs, it is limiting its subscribers, taking the value away from the service. As a result, I'm expecting that we will see a substantial decline in paying subscribers over the next several months.

If MoviePass is breaking even now, considering that it still as 3 million subscribers as its website claims (see screenshot below), we can estimate the costs of running the business. At a 0.9% utilization rate, each subscriber costs roughly $8.07 per month in ticket costs. With monthly non-subscriber revenue at a minimum being $1.33 per month per subscriber and subscriber revenue coming in at $9.95 per month per subscriber, the company is generating $11.28 per subscriber. This suggests that it is currently spending $3.21 per subscriber on non-movie ticket related costs. With three million subscribers, it costs MoviePass approximately $9.63 million per month in non-movie ticket related revenue.

Screenshot from MoviePass.com, September 5, 2018.

Should subscribership fall, the cost of running the service outside of movie ticket expenses isn't likely to change month. The company will still need support representatives, marketing, management, and other overhead expenses to be covered. Therefore, if MoviePass keeps upsetting its customers and subscribership falls, more losses are on the horizons.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Is Not MoviePass, It's the Parent Company of MoviePass

Although a large portion of Helios and Matheson expenses has been associated with keeping MoviePass alive as of late, it's important to keep in mind that Helios and Matheson is MoviePass' parent company, it's not MoviePass. So, when Ted Farnsworth said that MoviePass is breaking even, he wasn't saying that Helios and Matheson Analytics is breaking even. According to the company's most recent quarterly report, operation expenses came to a total of $22.04 million. These expenses have little to do with MoviePass and more to do with general operation of Helios and Matheson Analytics. So, even if MoviePass were to break even this quarter, Helios and Matheson would likely report yet another large loss.

Unfortunately, over the past year, Helios and Matheson has shown that when times get rough, it covers costs by diluting shares. Considering that the company only had around $15 million on hand at the end of the last quarter, I believe that more dilution is coming down the line, even if MoviePass were to be able to sustain at a break even level.

The Takeaway

The takeaway here is that for investors, it's easy to become excited when we hear good news about struggling companies. MoviePass has gained quite a bit of attention since Helios and Matheson Analytics took a controlling interest. With positive news, the interest is building yet again. Sure, the MoviePass may be breaking even for the time being, but that doesn't mean that this will last. By taking from its subscribers, the company is likely to see a large reduction in subscribership, leading to more losses ahead. Not to mention, Helios and Matheson, the parent company of MoviePass, has its own costs to consider. Chances are that the company will continue to lose, leading to the potential dilution of shares ahead. So, even though the utilization rate has been driven to incredible lows on MoviePass, Helios and Matheson Analytics still represents an overwhelmingly risky investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.