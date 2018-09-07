McDonald's: Still Looks Cheap At $160

The S&P finished the trading day (6th September) at 2,878 but dropped to 2,868 in intra-day trading. As mentioned in previous articles, we tend to sell our swing trade positions as close as we can to intermediate tops. This time around (although we were early), we primarily sold our TQQQ position a few weeks, which is leveraged NASDAQ ETF primarily associated with non-financial firms.

This ETF will obviously be a long candidate at the next intermediate cycle low depending on how steep its decline will be. With the NASDAQ leading the decline, we will be watching this index very closely as to when its technicals become oversold once more.

The likes of a long trade in TQQQ is a swing trade only. Intermediate bottoms also provide an excellent opportunity to get long a quality well-priced dividend growth stock that can be hold for the long term through cycle peak and troughs. One such stock we are eyeing up at present is Hormel Foods (HRL) which isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Again, today (September 6th), shares are showing remarkable strength against meaningful weakness in the S&P

Another stock which is on our watch list is McDonald's (MCD). I have stated consistently that the longer US stocks rise, the more we want to shift our equity portfolio into stocks which offer more downside protection. McDonald's has proven itself to be an excellent defensive hold down through the years. However, what we don't know is when the next severe downturn will occur in US stocks. We do believe that the lows printed in the S&P in February 2016 are multi-cycle year lows, which means it will be 2023 before multi-year lows are due again.

If the next 7-year cycle was to top early (left translate), it would be something brand new for stocks. Why? Well, practically, every multi-year cycle over the past 4 decades has right translated in US equities. The odds are that this present cycle will not be any different, but an early top (which will be triggered by a failed yearly cycle) would be the trigger.

This is why holding something like a McDonald's is an excellent choice when thinking of a quality defensive hold. Here are key reasons why it is high up on our present watch list.

Firstly, the earnings growth rate of MCD. Earnings per share are now at $6.82 over a trailing 12-month average. MCD has always prided itself on how it has looked after its shareholders, but Easterbrook since taking the helm in 2015 has definitely upped the ante. The float has come down from 945 million shares in 2015 to 775 million at present. This aggressive buying of shares has kept the annual dividend bill at just over $3 billion despite increasing it by 5.3% on average per year since 2015. In fact, over the last 4 quarters, MCD paid out about $3.14 billion in dividends but yet paid out $3.23 billion in 2015 when the quarterly payout was $0.85 (19% lower). Stock buybacks and rising dividends reward shareholders handsomely over the long haul.

However, McDonald's also has been investing heavily in the likes of customer experience, menu, delivery and especially its digital channels. In fact, on the second quarter earnings call, management harped on about the need to attract more customers to its $1 $2 $3 Dollar due to competition taking some market share in this area. Well, the mobile app looks like it is going to help this issue in a big way. Already a very popular app with record download numbers, MCD has been very smart in that budget-minded consumers can avail of app-only coupons which will drop the ticket price lower compared to walking straight inshore. The plan here is straightforward. MCD knows that increased app downloads which will lead to increased mobile ordering which in turn will bring a lot of repeat business. This is why MCD continues to offer marketing ploys and deals to keep enticing customers onto the app.

When a customer does walk into a store, though, MCD will provide a revamped experience called "Experience of the Future" where we are already seeing solid results from the likes of UK and France. In these lead markets, the Experience of the Future initiative is at an advanced stage where comps growth averaged out is close to 5%. Again, one only has to look at the trend to see that further comps growth should come to markets like the US which go through with these revamps. In fact, around $6 billion will be ploughed into revamping restaurants in McDonald's biggest market. Once comps start to accelerate in the US, we believe the market will look more favorably to the share price.

Therefore, to sum up, McDonald's at around $163 a share still looks attractively priced considering growth triggers such as Experience of the Future and mobile app ordering and delivery. Hopefully, the coming intermediate low in stocks will enable us pick up shares at a cheaper price over the next few weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.