Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Could Become The Next Gilead

If approved, ARO-HBV could be the asset that turns this small biotechnology company into another Gilead or Sanofi.

Currently, there is no FDA approved cure for HBV infections, but Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals released data that suggests that they might have found one.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) announced clinical data on Thursday, September 6, 2018. The data was with regard to their Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infection treatment known as ABO-HBV, a potential cure for a currently incurable treatment.

The data showed promising results from the viewpoints of both efficacy and safety. Due to the fact that HBV infections are currently incurable, this treatment represents an incredible opportunity, not only for the market, but for medical professionals and their patients.

Breaking down the value of the HBV market, and the potential value of a cure shows just how big this cure could become.

As always, it's important to consider the risks. While Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals comes with its own unique set of risks, like any other investment, I believe that the potential rewards outweigh the risks. Let's dig in, shall we?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Releases HBV Data

On Thursday, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals published a press release informing investors that it would be presenting data at the 18th World Gastroenterologists Summit. The data being presented comes from the company's AROHBV1001 Phase 1/2 clinical study.

During the study, the company is assessing the effects of various doses of its candidate ARO-HBV, a treatment that is being designed as a cure for HBV infections. The treatment is an RNAi therapy that incorporates the use of the company's proprietary TRiMTM (Targeted RNAi Molecules) platform.

The data provided from the study shows that the company may have found a cure for the HBV infection.

It is important to note that during the study, ARO-HBV is being assessed across 5 dose cohorts including 35, 100, 200, 300, and 400 mg. The data released on Thursday only addresses two of these five cohorts. These include cohorts 2b and 3b, the 100mg and 200mg dosing arms of the trial respectively. In these particular cohorts, there were a total of 8 patients

In cohort 2b, a mean reduction of circulating HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) was seen in the amount of 2.0 log10 on day 85. In English, this means that 99% of the HBV infection's circulation had dissipated in the average patient in the 100 mg cohort by day 85.

In cohort 3b, the mean reduction of HBsAg was 1.4 log10 on day 71. This represents a 96% reduction in the infection in patients treated with 200mg ARO-HBV by the 71st day.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals also said that minimum and maximum reductions in HBsAg across all patients in these two cohorts were 1.2 log10 and 4.0 log10, or 93% and 99.99% respectively. Finally, all patients demonstrated positive activity after being treated regardless of their infection types (HBeAg positive/negative, NUC naïve/treated) and the data suggest that the treatment was well tolerated.

This Could Be The Beginning Of Arrowhead's Entrance Into A Massive Market

At the moment, HBV infections have no cure, but that doesn't mean that they are not a financial burden on the medical system. In fact, around the world, HBV infections are costing the medical system massive amounts of money, and the size of the market is expected to grow to $3.5 billion by the year 2021. The industry is also experiencing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 2.3%.

With no approved cure for HBV infections, if a cure was created and FDA approved, it would likely take the lion's share of this market, representing a multi-billion dollar opportunity for a company that only generated $737,375 in revenue during the most recent quarter. Should the treatment be approved, the opportunity for Arrowhead and its investors could quickly become a tremendous one, pushing the company to the status of Gilead Sciences (GILD) after its Harvoni/Sovaldi approvals.

Just How Big Of A Market Opportunity Is This?

As mentioned above, it is estimated that the HBV infection treatment market will grow to become a $3.5 billion per year market by the year 2021. That's a massive market, especially considering that there is no cure currently available.

Considering the seriousness of HBV infections, the value of a cure would be tremendously high. In fact, it's comparable to the value of the HCV cure that Gilead Sciences created, the Harvoni/Sovaldi combination.

Currently, Harvoni costs about $95,500 for the 12 week course and Sovaldi costs about $84,000 for the for the full course. That brings the total cost of curing HCV infections to $179,500. That's a hefty price tag.

There are a few major factors to take into account when considering what a HBV infection cure might cost:

Pressure On Biotechnology Companies - At the moment, there is quite a bit of pricing pressure on biotechnology industry as a whole. So, chances are that this pressure will weigh on the pricing and that the HBV infection cure, if approved, would cost nowhere near the $179,500 the HCV cure costs.

This Is Not A Combination - This is not a combination treatment. There aren't two treatments that needed to go through the development and approval process here. Therefore, there's no logical reason the cost of this cure would be anywhere near the cost of Gilead's Harvoni/Sovaldi combination for HCV infections.

Average Cost To Treat HBV Infections - At the moment, the cost to treat HBV infections comes to an average of $2,084.49 per year. Unfortunately, because HBV is incurable at the moment, patients that are diagnosed must receive treatment for the rest of their lives.

Life Expectancy - Due to the treatments available today, HBV doesn't have a drastic effect on life expectancy. HBV only reduces life expectancy slightly from 82 to 80.1 years. Considering that most are not born with HBV, I will model my numbers based on half of the total life expectancy of the average HBV patient.

With all of the above in mind, I estimate that the average HBV infection patient lives with the condition for a total of approximately 40.5 years. Multiplying this total by the average cost of treating the condition per year at $2,084.49 brings us to a life-long treatment total of $84,421.85.

With pressure on biotechnology costs to reduce the financial burden on patients and the economy, the goal here would essentially be to cure a life-long condition at a lower price than the cost of treating the condition for life.

Considering this, I believe that a reasonable cost for ABO-HBV, if approved, would sit around $75,000. At this price, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals would reduce the financial burden on patients and the economy by around $10,000 over the life of each patient. At the same time, it would provide a cure, rather than a treatment. Considering these factors, a price of $75,000, should the treatment be approved, would likely appeal well to the insurance companies that would largely be covering the costs associated with this type of cure.

According to the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) it is estimated that 1.2 million patients in the United States are affected by HBV infections. Unfortunately, only approximately 333,978 of these patients are even eligible for antiviral treatment.

While ABO-HBV is producing data that suggests effectiveness across all types of HBV infections, I'll be modest and use the size of the current treatment population as it sits today. If Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were to provide its treatment to half of that market, 166,989 patients, it would generate approximately $12.524 billion at $75,000 per patient. Although, I wouldn't imagine that the company would reach this size of a population over night, but over a decade or so, this is an incredibly modest estimate that suggests that ABO-HBV could generate approximately $1.25 billion per year if approved.

Consider The Risks

Any investment made comes with risks. That is no different with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. In my view, the most important risks to consider include:

Financial - According to the company's most recent financial report, it has about $28 million in cash on hand. Unfortunately, it also burned through about $15.6 million in the last quarter. At this rate, the company has enough time to make it through about two more quarters before it needs to access funds. In many cases, while working through the development process. So, there is a very real risk of dilution ahead.

Data - My bullish view with regard to Arrowhead is largely dependent on the clinical data that was released on Thursday. However, this data only represents two out of five cohorts. While the data looked overwhelmingly positive, there is a risk that the other three out of five cohorts yield results that are not consistent with the data released on Thursday. Should this be the case, concerns would be raised with regard to ABO-HBV and they could lead to declines in the value of the stock.

Regulatory - Finally, my bullish opinion on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is largely dependent on the potential approval of the experimental drug known as ABO-HBV. Should anything stop this treatment from being approved, the stock could take a dive.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, there are risks in any investment you make, and Arrowhead is no different. While the stock does carry some risks, the potential rewards are also incredible. With the potential to become the first biotech company to offer a cure for a devastating illness, Arrowhead could become a name as well known as Gilead Sciences or Abbvie (ABBV). So, while getting in now may be risky, it could really pay off in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.