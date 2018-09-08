A 10% Yield, 1.5X Coverage, No K-1, Record Earnings, Selling Near Book Value

The yield is 9.83%, with 1.5X distribution coverage in Q2 '18, and trailing 1.43X coverage.

Looking for secure income in the high yield space? Climb aboard KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), a stable niche player with very strong distribution coverage, and an attractive 9.8% yield.

Profile:

KNOP is a niche industry leader - like its general partner, Knutsen NYK, it owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil.

Shuttle tankers were developed in Norway 30 years ago to transport thousands of tons of oil even in storms, with waves up to 10 meters high. These vessels are highly maneuverable when trying to connect with a loading buoy in harsh weather. During loading, they must hold position while crude oil pours into their cargo tanks so that the loading hose is not pulled to pieces and the oil spilled into the sea. Knutsen NYK's chairman was involved with the pioneering development of this form of oil transportation in the North Sea, and Knutsen won its first tender for two Shuttle tankers in 1984.

KNOP's current fleet consists of 16 tankers, with an average remaining contract duration of 4.1 years, plus 4.4 years of charters' extension options. Their customers include Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), among other major counterparties.

(Source: KNOP site)

Specialized shuttle tankers are a tiny niche industry - they comprise only around 1% of the world's conventional tanker fleet and are a vital key solution for oil companies looking to monetize their product. This is reflected in KNOP's high levels of vessel utilization, averaging ~99.6% since its inception.

These specialized vessels take 2.5-3 years to build, which helps support KNOP's recontracting efforts, as its customers typically utilize the extension options on these vessels. It appears that there should be a steady tightening of shuttle tanker supply over the next few years:

(Source: KNOP site)

Distributions:

KNOP's payout coverage was at 1.50 in Q2 '18, following Q1 '18's record 1.55X amount, and has averaged 1.43X over the past four quarters. KNOP has one of the highest coverage ratios of any high yield plays in the shipping industry.

Management has maintained the quarterly distribution at $.52 since October 2015 - it's ~39% above its targeted minimum distribution of $.375.

KNOP pays its distributions in the usual Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle for LPs, but there's a big difference at tax time: Unlike most LPs, it has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes, so investors receive the standard 1099 form and not a K-1 form.

Options:

Earnings:

Four vessels were added to KNOP's fleet in 2017: The Tordis in Q1 '17, the Vigdis in Q2, the Lena at the end of Q3, and the Brasil near the end of Q4 '17, which certainly ramped up earnings. They added a fifth vessel, the Anna, on March 1, 2018.

Those dropdowns made quite an impact on KNOP's growth, which has continued to hit very strong year over year quarterly growth numbers through Q2 '18, with revenue up 28%, EBITDA up 25%, DCF up 15%, and net income up 28%:

Revenue and EBITDA both hit company records in Q2 '18, while DCF maintained a high level, similar to Q1 '18. The drop in net income was due to the unrealized non-cash element mark-to-market gain of $1.8 million for Q2 '18, vs. $9.2 million in Q1 '18:

In addition to its earnings growth, KNOP also has grown its coverage by 14% over the past four quarters.

Risks:

Drydockings - There will be three special survey drydockings in Q3 - Q4 '18, but management still expects to achieve a coverage ratio of 1.3X for full year 2018. They said on the Q2 '18 earnings call that "the second half results will be impacted by the drydocking of Hilda, Torill and Ingrid Knutsen. Our coverage should be significantly better for this year and in 2019."

Hilda Knutsen finished its special survey drydocking in August and Torill will commence a similar docking in September.

(KNOP had 1.26X coverage in 2017.)

Recontracting - KNOP has three vessels up for renewal in 2019 - the Toril, Bodil, and Windsor. The Toril's charter expires first, at the end of 2018, while the Bodil expires in Q2 '19, and the Windsor charter expires in Q3 '19.

Management commented on recontracting on the Q2 '18 call:

"For Torill, we expect Eni to lift the first of five annual extension options in the original time charter in October. Today, many charters like this annual option type agreement, both for commercial flexibility and because the imposition of more unrisked financial disclosure requirements, there's a much lower impact on the accounts of the charterer for the MLP, this mix of short and long-term charters in the portfolio is useful because as well as tailoring solutions for charterers wishes, we believe asset prices could firm and a market will tighten in the coming years."

Rising Interest Rates - Ironically, management sees this as an advantage for KNOP:

"It increases the entry cost of the new vessels coming in because the old ships are getting paid down. So actually, gives you a competitive challenge with an aging fleet." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

New Developments:

Management closed two charter deals after the end Q2 '18 - a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell exercised its option to extend the time charter of the Windsor Knutsen by one additional year until October 2019.

They also entered into amended time charter with Eni Trading & Shipping S.p.A. (Eni), extending the duration of the Hilda Knutsen time charter for four years and three one-year extension options.

They also did a refinancing deal on their credit facility. (See Debt section at the end of the article for more details.)

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $21.15, KNOP is about even with the low price target of $21.00 but is 15.8% below the consensus $24.50 price target.



Performance:

KNOP has outperformed the benchmark Claymore/Delta Global Shipping ETF (SEA) over the past month, quarter, and year to date, but has trailed the market. It's up 1.93% in 2018 but has also paid out ~4.9% in distributions so far, for a total return of ~6.8% price year-to-date, vs. ~7.6% for the S&P 500.



Valuations:

KNOP's 9.8% yield is in line with other high yield shipping companies that we cover, but its distribution coverage is much higher, at 1.43X, and its price/DCF is lower at 7.15X. It's also selling very near its book value, at 1.06 times book.

Financials:

ROE has improved over the past year, whereas KNOP's ROA and operating margin have declined slightly. Net debt/EBITDA had risen as high as 7.15X in Q1 '17, but management has brought that leverage down considerably, hitting 5.27X in Q2 '18.



Debt and Liquidity:

As of 6/30/18, KNOP had $58.1M in available liquidity, which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $45.1M and $13M of capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

On September 4, 2018, the Partnership entered into $375 million loan agreement to refinance the term loan and credit facility were due to mature between December '18 and June 2019, secured by the Windsor Knutsen, the Bodil Knutsen, the Fortaleza Knutsen, the Recife Knutsen, the Carmen Knutsen, and the Ingrid Knutsen.

This refinancing moves KNOP's 2019 balloon maturity out to beyond 2022 and increases the facility by ~$20M:

(Source: KNOP site)



Summary:

We rate KNOP a buy, based upon its well-covered yield, its current low valuation, its access to financing, and niche industry leadership. Q3-4 '18 will see a dip in coverage, due to scheduled drydockings, but management sees full-year 2018 and 2019 coverage as improving over 2017's coverage, which was a healthy 1.26x.

