Packaging Corporation Of America: The Most Profitable Play In A No Moat, High-Growth Industry

Given the success and likely future success of all things e-commerce, I wanted to find a company for investment that would allow me to ride those coattails without having to take the plunge into any stock selling at silly multiples. Naturally, I quickly found myself looking through the financials of businesses that make the boxes that nearly every e-commerce order ships in. Today, I want to take an in-depth look at Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) to see if it suits my investment style and will allow me to profit adjacently to Amazon (AMZN) and the like.

Business Overview

PKG manufactures corrugated packing products, containerboard, and uncoated freesheet paper. Those are all fancy names for 3-layer cardboard that has the fluting in the middle, single layer thick cardboard, and paper, respectively. They are the 4th largest producer of corrugated and containerboard products and the 3rd largest producer of paper in North America, based on production capacity. They operate in an industry that is highly competitive and still relatively fragmented in spite of rapid consolidation in the past few decades. This infographic from a competitor, International Paper (NYSE:IP), illustrates the point:

Given this trend towards oligopoly, I want to determine if PKG is best positioned among peers to most profitably capture a corner of this market using prudent capital allocation to grow organically and by way of acquisition. To make this determination, I will look at past financial performance, any current strengths that differentiate them from peers, prospects for the future, and how that will affect shareholder returns.

Past Performance

PKG has an impressive history of growth. A few of the more notable examples include:

- 10-year revenue CAGR = 10.57%

- 10-year Operating Cash Flow CAGR = 12.27%

- 10-year FCF/share CAGR = 14.49%

Furthermore, they have managed to keep gross margins steady at around 21% since 2008 while improving operating margin from 10.2% of sales 14.7% of sales in the same time frame. Their 10-year average operating margin comes in at 12.25%, which stands out against their peers WestRock (WRK) and International Paper, whose 10-year average operating margin come in at 9.15% and 8.98%, respectively.

This is especially impressive against IP as their gross margins are consistently way higher than either WRK or PKG at around 30%. This margin strength at PKG is a result of vertical integration, of which PKG boasts the best in the industry at 95% of operations being vertically integrated.

Another factor that affects margin is revenue per employee. This is a useful stat to show which company is maximizing their human capital. Again, PKG is the standout. They generate $441,369 of revenue for every employee (using 2017 numbers), compared to $331,696 at WRK and $388,267 at IP. All this speaks volumes. I consider margins to be one of the most critical aspects of any operating entity. I care less about size and more about efficiency, so in spite of PKG being the smallest by market cap at ~$10 billion vs. ~$14 billion at WRK and ~$20 billion at IP, they are better run.

To get some extra granularity, I wanted to track the sales and margins of each segment that PKG operated in over the past 3 years:

Corrugated/containerboard (millions) 2015 2016 2017 Sales 4477.3 4584.8 5312.3 Profit 714.9 711.1 943.7 Margin 16% 15.5% 17.7% % of total sales 78 79.3 82.4 % of profits 86.4 83.7 93.9

Paper (millions) 2015 2016 2017 Sales 1143.1 1093.9 1051.8 Profit 112.5 138.1 61.5* Margin 9.8% 12.6% 5.8% % of total sales 19.9 18.9 16.3 % of profits 13.6 16.3 6.1

These results show that the packaging segment is growing faster and is far more profitable than the paper segment. This comes as no surprise, as the rise of technology has made many paper uses obsolete, or at least inconvenient. The company is aware of the trend:

Our white papers compete with electronic data transmission, e-readers, electronic document storage alternatives, and paper grades we do not produce. Increasing shifts to these alternatives have had, and are likely to continue to have, an adverse effect on traditional print media and paper usage and lower demand for communication papers.

PKG is, therefore, positioning their business away from paper and towards more corrugated products. The * above indicates that the paper segment operating profit for 2017 was impacted by a $33 million expense to change a machine that produces paper into a machine the produces linerboard (the sheet that goes on either side of the fluting material in the middle of a cardboard sheet):

During the third quarter of 2017, the Company announced that it will discontinue production of uncoated freesheet and coated one-side grades at its Wallula, Washington mill in the second quarter of 2018 to begin the conversion of the No. 3 paper machine to a 400,000 ton-per-year virgin kraft linerboard machine. The Company incurred charges in the Paper segment relating to these activities during 2017... and will incur future charges. The total capital cost of the conversion is expected to be approximately $150 million.

This increased capacity will no doubt bring in more revenue at higher margins. But the paper segment will continue to weigh on company results, especially given their relationship with the struggling OfficeDepot (ODP). ODP has been struggling to compete for years, and those troubles will flow through to PKG:

Office Depot represents a significant portion of PCA’s paper business. We have a supply agreement with Office Depot, our largest customer in the Paper segment. The agreement requires Office Depot to buy, and us to supply, at least 50% of Office Depot's requirements for commodity office papers through December 2018. In 2017, sales to Office Depot represented 43% of our Paper segment sales and 7% of our consolidated sales. If these sales are reduced, including if we are unable to renew the agreement at committed volumes, we would need to find new customers. We may not be able to fully replace any lost sales, and any new sales may be at lower prices or higher costs. Any significant deterioration in the financial condition of Office Depot affecting its ability to pay or any other change that makes Office Depot less willing to purchase our products will harm our business and results of operations.

To conclude the past performance section, PKG has been doing phenomenal for years and stands above peers in terms of execution. They are doing what needs to be done to address challenges and underperforming business segments while building on their considerable strengths. While they aren't the biggest (International Paper) or the fastest growing (WestRock), their profitability leads the pack. This sets them up to have more capital to deploy into wise expansion ventures and find an efficient footing in their respective ecosystem.

Acquisitions

Given the fragmented nature of the corrugated products industry and the low barriers to entry, acquisitions will be a primary source of growth for PKG and peers. They have been busy on the acquisition front:

"To further our corrugated products business growth strategy, on October 2, 2017, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of Sacramento Container Corporation, and 100% of the membership interests of Northern Sheets, LLC and Central California Sheets, LLC (collectively the “Sacramento Container acquisition”) for $265 million with cash on hand. The acquired companies operate two full-line corrugated product operations and sheet feeders in McClellan, California and Kingsburg, California."

According to PKG management and taking into account expected synergies and tax benefits from the step-up of assets, the purchase price multiple came in at 5X EBITDA.

On August 29, 2016, we acquired substantially all of the assets of TimBar, a large independent corrugated products producer with six domestic corrugated products production facilities for a purchase price of $386 million. To finance the acquisition, we borrowed $385 million under a new five-year term loan facility, which we have subsequently refinanced.

The purchase price here came in at 4.3X EBITDA, after accounting for expected synergies and tax benefits.

On November 30, 2016, we acquired substantially all of the assets of Columbus Container for a purchase price of $100 million. Columbus Container is a full-service provider of corrugated packaging products, with a full-line corrugated products plant and warehousing facilities and other related operations located in Indiana and Illinois. We used available cash on hand to pay the purchase price for Columbus Container.

According to management and taking into account expected synergies and tax benefits, the purchase price multiple came in at 3.3X EBITDA.

What impresses me about all this is that these acquisitions came at a reasonable price and two of them were made with cash on hand. They are also relatively small acquisitions, which I prefer to giant takeovers where there are added and several layers of challenges. While three acquisitions in just over two years may seem like a lot, that is nothing in context of what others are doing. Which is to my liking. Acquisitions are not easy. Realization of expected synergies often proves elusive. A staggering number of acquisitions don't work out to be accretive. I appreciate the conservative approach of PKG.

To that point and for some context, WestRock has been going absolutely mad with acquisitions:

August 8, 2018: WestRock acquires Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging, a German-based supplier of a full range of leaflets and booklets, for an undisclosed amount.

January 29, 2018: "WestRock Company and KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation announced today the signing of a definitive agreement, pursuant to which WestRock will acquire all of the outstanding shares of KapStone for $35.00 per share and will assume approximately $1.36 billion in net debt."

"WestRock estimates the EV/EBITDA multiples to be under 10 times before and 7 times after the full run rate of expected cost synergies and performance improvements."

Kapstone shareholders can elect to receive almost half a share of WRK stock per share of Kapstone instead of cash.

December 12, 2017: WestRock Company acquires Plymouth Packaging for an undisclosed amount.

August 1, 2017: WestRock acquires Hannapack for AUD$75 million, paid in cash. The expected EBITDA multiple comes in at 7X pre-synergies and "less than five times" after synergies.

June 21, 2017: WestRock acquires the assets of Island Container Corp. and Combined Container Industries LLC for an undisclosed amount in cash. Expected EBITDA multiple paid on a post-synergy basis is ~4.5X.

May 24, 2017: WestRock acquires certain assets from U.S. Corrugated for $192 million with cash and WRK common stock. The purchase price EBITDA multiple comes in at 5X post synergies.

Jan 24, 2017: "WestRock Company and Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited announced today that a definitive agreement has been reached for WestRock to acquire all of the outstanding shares of MPS for $18.00 per share in cash and the assumption of an estimated $873 million in net debt, for a total enterprise value of $2.28 billion. This enterprise value represents a trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA multiple as of September 30, 2016, of 9.6 times, and 7.1 times including anticipated synergy and performance improvements."

Seven acquisition in a year and a half. That is staggering. Not only are there tons, they also paid higher multiples for these businesses and assumed $2.2 billion in debt on top of the debt they took out and stock they issued (will issue) to pay for said acquisitions. Personally, this is mind-boggling. I am far too conservative of an investor to think this flurry of deals was a wise allocation of capital. I understand that in this industry, you have to acquire companies in order to grow. But I will take the more metered approach of PKG any day.

Risks

While PKG has a lot going for it, there are several matters to stay aware of that challenge the long thesis, though not in any way to tip the scales, as it were:

1) While the pivot to the higher margin and higher demand packaging segment is a long-term positive, it will result in greater sales volatility in economic downturns when compared to peers whose operations are more diverse by both product type and region. If the economy slows, there will be way less demand for boxes because way fewer goods are going to be shipped. PKG will take it on the nose as 94% of their profits are from corrugated packaging and containerboard.

Furthermore, nearly all of PKG's sales are from the US, creating geographic concentration risk. This aspect puts PKG in a weaker position vs. IP, which has a more diverse product offering and sells their products all over the world. In addition to packaging and paper products, IP also sells cellulose fiber that is used in hygiene products like diapers and facial tissue. Those products are far less discretionary and coupled with their vast geographic reach, IP may fare better in challenging economic environments.

2) There are two words that always make me nervous when they come up in financial statements: pension and union. PKG has a defined benefit pension plan that, while closed to new entrants, still represents a liability that will cost them millions of dollars into the foreseeable future. In addition to a defined benefit plan, they also have a defined contribution plan and a medical benefits plan that will all soak up cash. The pension plan is underfunded by $345.4 million, with an obligation of $1,300.2, which means that it is underfunded by 27%.

This is certainly something to keep an eye on. They made $42 million, $40 million, and $38 million to defined contribution plans in the past three years. It is certainly expected for large, established companies to offer retirement packages to their employees, and rightly so. But when a defined benefit plan is stacked on top of a defined contribution plan is stacked on top of a medical benefits plan, it can get costly.

Also, 65% of the PKG workforce is union. I am personally ambivalent towards unions, but if they start making demands for increased pay, less hours, or doing other things that unions do, it could materially affect PKG operations. This is always a risk to track.

3)

DeRidder Mill Incident: On February 8, 2017, a tank located in the pulp mill at the Company's DeRidder, Louisiana facility exploded, resulting in three contractor fatalities and other injuries. The Company has been served with multiple lawsuits involving the decedents and other allegedly injured parties, alleging negligence on the part of the Company and claiming compensatory and punitive damages. The Company is vigorously defending these lawsuits. The Company believes that these suits are covered by its liability insurance policies, subject to an aggregate $1.0 million deductible. The incident remains under investigation and all lawsuits are in the early stages. Accordingly, the Company is unable to estimate a range of reasonable possible losses at this time.

The Company has also incurred property damage and business interruption losses and has claimed these losses, subject to a $5.0 million deductible, under its property damage and business interruption insurance policy. As of December 31, 2017, the Company finalized the claim with the insurance carrier and received $17.0 million in insurance proceeds during the first quarter of 2018. The insurance proceeds are included in net cash provided by operating activities ($14.5 million) and in net cash used for investing activities ($2.5 million) based on the nature of the reimbursement. The Company has cooperated with investigations from the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The U.S. Chemical Safety Board completed its investigation and issued its report during the second quarter. The Company settled with OSHA during the second quarter and paid approximately $40,000 in penalties for citations. The EPA investigation is ongoing.

Of course, this is enormously tragic for those that lost their lives. But this could also have considerable financial implications as the lawsuit proceeds and if PKG is found to be at fault and the range of losses exceeds insurance coverage.

Returns To Shareholders

PKG has a great history of rewarding their shareholders. They have grown their dividend at an annual rate of 17.29% (through 2017) since it was cut in half in 2009 after the financial crisis, and their most recent dividend increase announced in May of this year was a robust 25.4%. This results in a forward yield of ~2.9% at current trading levels.

Using free cash flow per share, the payout ratio stands at about 47%. This leaves ample room for further dividend growth. They have also participated in abbreviated share buybacks, reducing shares outstanding by 10 million since 2010. These factors, in conjunction with the awesome business results explained above, has led to crushing returns compared to publicly traded competitors:

PKG data by YCharts PKG data by YCharts

$193 million remains on a buyback authorization. That authorization was signed off in Feb. 2016 and started with $200 million. They have only spent $7 million on buybacks in 2 years. Given the fact that their stock took off also in Feb. of 2016 from ~$43 to reach as high as $126 in Feb. of this year, I imagine they have simply held off on repurchases to wait for an opportune moment. The stock has relaxed down to $110, and I wouldn't be surprised if we start to see buyback activity. The valuation looks relatively underpriced on a backward-looking basis:

P/E P/B P/S P/FCF Current 14.06 4.32 1.51 10.21 5 year average 17.53 4.78 1.47 10.52

It is for these reasons that I decided to pick up some shares of PKG recently. However, both WRK and IP have strengths of their own and their valuation is far cheaper than PKG. But at the end of the day, I chose to go with overall quality as opposed to being overly influenced by valuation. I think PKG will continue as they have in the past, performing better than peers which will flow to outsized returns for shareholders. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.