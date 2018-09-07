Dividend Income Update August 2018

The start of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. August was exciting as ever, as my year over year numbers continue to highlight the trifecta magic of dividend investing which includes adding fresh capital, dividend raises, and basic compounding to create an ever-increasing passive income stream. Even if I stopped adding fresh capital today and every dividend stock I owned kept all distributions flat, without a single raise, my passive income stream would continue to grow. With that being said, let's take a look back at my August 2018 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $383.68, up from $320.16, an increase of 19.8% from August of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $252.05, up from $215.43, an increase of 17.0% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $170.45, up from $122.63 from this time last year, an increase of 39.0%.

Grand total for the month of August: $806.18, an increase of 22.5% from August 2017.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $3,524.63

Date Description Symbol Amount 08/01/2018 DIVIDEND:GIS GIS $55.84 08/13/2018 DIVIDEND:APD APD $45.13 08/15/2018 DIVIDEND:HRL HRL $16.29 08/15/2018 DIVIDEND:CL CL $7.57 08/15/2018 DIVIDEND:ABT ABT $22.31 08/15/2018 DIVIDEND:ABBV ABBV $131.49 08/15/2018 DIVIDEND:ADNT ADNT $1.85 08/15/2018 DIVIDEND:PG PG $20.22 08/17/2018 DIVIDEND:CLX CLX $16.54 08/20/2018 DIVIDEND:CAT CAT $65.24 08/28/2018 DIVIDEND:VSM VSM $1.20 Total: $383.68

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $1,478.62

Date Description Symbol Amount 08/01/2018 DIVIDEND:GIS GIS $27.80 08/01/2018 DIVIDEND:TD TD $91.48 08/15/2018 DIVIDEND:HRL HRL $1.71 08/15/2018 DIVIDEND:PG PG $8.25 08/20/2018 DIVIDEND:CAT CAT $56.52 08/24/2018 DIVIDEND:SBUX SBUX $2.53 08/27/2018 DIVIDEND:RY RY $63.76 Total: $252.05

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $685.06

Date Description Symbol Amount 08/21/2018 DIVIDEND:WELL WELL $66.99 08/21/2018 DIVIDEND:HCP HCP $61.90 08/31/2018 DIVIDEND:SBRA SBRA $35.86 08/31/2018 DIVIDEND:LTC LTC $5.70 Total: $170.45

I have to say I'm quite pleased with my August totals. Who would complain about a 22.5% year over year increase? The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. Its real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. Just remember, sometimes investing with blinders on can be beneficial as it blocks out the constant noise we are bombarded with on a daily basis and keeps you focused on the job at hand which is to keep investing, not falling for market timing traps, diversifying, not getting shaken out of the market when it tumbles and just creating a solid, ever-growing passive income stream.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your August dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above