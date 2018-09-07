Zscaler Could Come Under Pressure When Lockup Expires

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares of ZS ahead of the lockup expiration.

Sales of these shares when the lockup expires could flood the secondary marketplace, causing a short-term dip in share price.

When the ZS IPO lockup expires on September 24th, pre-IPO shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell large blocks of currently restricted shares.

The 180-day lockup period for Zscaler (ZS) ends on September 24, 2018 (Please see note below for explanation of delayed lockup expiration). When this period concludes, the company's pre-IPO shareholders have the opportunity to sell large blocks of currently restricted shares. The potential for a sudden increase in the volume of shares traded on the secondary market could negatively impact the stock price of ZS.

ZS had a first day return of 106.3% and now trades in the $39 to $41 range. ZS has a return from IPO of 175.4%.

Note

While the 180-day IPO lockup expiration for ZS was scheduled for September 12, 2018, this date is usually delayed when the company reports earnings within close proximity to the IPO lockup expiration. ZS reported Q1 results on September 5th.

In our seven-year study of IPO lockup expirations, we have found this period of delay to be 17 calendar days from the date of earnings, making the adjusted lockup expiration for ZS 9/24/18.

Business Overview: Provider of Cloud Security Services

Zscaler is a cloud security service provider that operates worldwide. The company offers a SaaS-based security platform that provides secure access for users across an array of devices and applications. Zscaler provides its services to multiple industries including technology, public sector and education, media and communication, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, financial services, telecommunications, transportation, and others.

The company distributes its services through more than 100 data centers, and it has users in over 185 countries. Zscaler notes that it blocks more than 100 million threats daily in addition to completing 120,000 unique security updates. The Zscaler network blocks threats from reaching any of its 2,800 clients within minutes of detection.

The company's clients include AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Mondi (OTCPK:MONDY), Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY), Beam Suntory, Hartmann, British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), Jabil (NYSE:JBL), Fugro (OTCPK:FURGF), La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), Perdue, Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY), Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM), and Belkin.

The company was originally called SafeChannel. It changed its name in 2008 to Zscaler. The company has approximately 950 employees and keeps its headquarters in San Jose, California.

Financial Highlights

Zscaler reported the following financial highlights for its third quarter ended April 30, 2018:

Total revenue reached $49.2 million for an increase of 49% year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations was $9.0 million, which was 18% of total revenue. This compares to $7.6 million in the same quarter of 2017, or 23% of total revenue.

GAAP net loss was $8.8 million versus $7.6 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2017.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.14 versus $0.34 for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.02 versus $0.05 for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Net cash flow from operations was $8.1 million versus $0.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents were $287.4 million as of April 30, 2018.

Management Team

President, CEO, and Chair Jagtar Chaudhry is a co-founder of Zscaler. Mr. Chaudhry also founded AirDefense, CoreHarbor, CipherTrust, and SecureIT. He holds an MBA and Master of Science in industrial and electrical engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He also completed the Harvard University executive management program.

CFO Remo Canessa joined the company in February 2017. His previous experience includes senior financial positions at Illumio and Infoblox. Mr. Canessa is a CPA and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from Santa Clara University.

Competition: Check Point Software Technologies, Symantec, Fortinet, and Others

Zscaler notes in its SEC filings that its competition comes primarily from companies including Symantec (SYMC), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT), Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Juniper Networks (JNPR), Forcepoint, F5 Networks (FFIV), Pulse Secure, and FireEye (FEYE).

Early Market Performance

The underwriters for Zscaler priced its IPO at $16 per share, higher than its expected price range of $13 to $15. Its six-month performance on NASDAQ Global Select has been strong. The stock closed on its first day of trading at $33 and then rose to a high of $41.25 on June 11.

Conclusion: Short Shares Ahead of September 24th

When the adjusted lockup period for ZS concludes on September 24th, the company's pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be able to sell large blocks of currently restricted shares for the first time. This group of pre-IPO shareholders and insiders includes several directors and officers.

We believe that these pre-IPO shareholders and insiders will be eager to sell at least some of the currently restricted stock - ZS has a return from IPO of 175%. Any significant sales of restricted stock could flood the market and cause a sharp, short-term decline in share price. Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares ahead of the September 24th adjusted lockup. Interested investors should cover these positions either late in the trading session on September 24th or during the September 25th trading session.

