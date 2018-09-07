Another Tale Of Insider Buying For Legacy Reserves

As an investor in Legacy Reserves (LGCY), I continue to be amazed the extent to which investment firm Baines Creek Capital will go to in order to purchase as many shares of the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm as possible. Since I first wrote about Baines's buying spree in March of this year, the company has added nearly 3 million additional shares, some at significantly higher prices than what they had acquired earlier units at late last year and early this year. After roughly two months of silence, the business is back at it again, and this could mean big changes for shareholders of the company moving forward.

A look at the past

Looking at institutional buying can give you a good understanding of how firms feel about a particular company and its prospects, but the case with Legacy is, shall I say, unique. Baines, which really commenced operations last year, is not a major institutional buyer, nor has it behaved like one. In most cases, unless you are looking at activist firms, large stakes are rarely acquired. What's more, unlike other institutional firms that might provide investors some degree of diversification, public filings suggest (but don't prove beyond a doubt) that all or nearly all of Baines's cash has been invested into Legacy in some way, shape, or form.

Late last year, management at Baines did disclose a stake in Legacy, but the real buying was revealed in January of 2018 when the company stated that it owned 7.82 million of Legacy's units, or 10.17% of all units outstanding. By the end of February, that figure expanded significantly, growing to 12.29 million shares, or about 15.06% of total shares outstanding. Since then, acquisitions have come in ebbs and flows, but by the point where I last wrote about Baines and its activities involving Legacy (in an article published July 13th), the firm owned 14.46 million shares. That implied an 18.8% ownership over the company.

Interestingly, after making its last purchase on June 22nd, the company went quiet. To be honest, this wasn't all that surprising. After all, shares they had purchased at that time had averaged (on the highest day) $6.88 apiece, up nearly 300% from the $1.73 apiece that they purchased them for in January. Because of the rapid appreciation Legacy had experienced and because of Baines's staggered purchases, the weighted-average purchase price since management revealed its 10%+ ownership in Legacy had grown to $3.47, so too many high-cost purchases would only hurt in the long run.

Management is back at it again

Both a blessing and a curse with Legacy is its volatility. On any given day, it's not uncommon for shares to swing by 5% or even 10% if oil is moving. Proof of this can be seen in the graph below, which covers year to date for the stock. After closing last year at $1.61 per share, units soared temporarily to $10.54 before plunging back to the $4+ range. For investors like myself, who have long since pulled the trigger and don't have any spare powder to get some more with, this is frustrating, but for a company like Baines which has been able to access large amounts of capital, it's a blessing.

LGCY data by YCharts

Case in point seems to be Baines's decision to not make any purchases of Legacy's stock for nearly two months. Once units had fallen to beneath $5, the company started buying them up again, paying a weighted average price of $4.51 apiece for the 119,099 units they purchased on August 16th. Almost daily since then, the company has purchased some number of shares, sometimes as few as just 300 like on August 29th, but with most purchases ranging between 30 thousand and 60 thousand units.

*Created by Author

The end result, so far, can be seen in the chart above. In it, you can see the number of shares acquired by Baines in each month for this year. In the second half of August this year, the company bought up 509,446 shares, and in just two days during early September, they purchased a further 84,988 shares (all for a weighted-average share price of $5.03). Collectively, this brings us, as you can see in the graph below, to more than 15.05 million shares. As a result of these purchases, which took place between $4.51 (on average) and $5.42 (on average), Legacy's weighted average purchase price has grown to a high of $3.60.

*Created by Author

In all, these purchases have brought Baines's ownership in Legacy up to 19.57% as of the time of this writing (but 14.2% if you adjust for the preferred conversion), but these purchases are noteworthy for another reason: this string of purchases is the first to take place since management struck a deal with preferred unitholders to convert them into common at a rate higher than initially anticipated for Legacy's conversion from being a pass-through entity into a C-Corp. In the past, I have written on Seeking Alpha that I believe shares of Legacy could be worth north of $15 apiece, and while Baines has not come out supporting or denying my assessment, management's own assessment suggested similar upside, and the renewed buying by Baines, especially now that a vote for shareholders is slated to be held on September, suggests that Baines is optimistic about the conversion and at least doesn't think that shares are over-extended right now.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

All of the activity going on regarding Baines and Legacy is exciting to say the least. After a nearly two-month hiatus, Baines has stepped in again and added significant shares to its already massive position. It may be coincidence, but the fact that they are doing so just prior to the conversion is encouraging. In all probability, Baines is using this positive catalyst, combined with Legacy's unreasonably low share price, to maximize their potential. If so, investors can learn from this by considering following suit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, LGCYO, LGCYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.