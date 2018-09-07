Guess?: Sentiment Becoming Frothy

We researched Guess? (GES) at the back end of 2016 when shares were breaking down badly and sentiment was on the floor. At the time, we passed on the stock due to lingering worries about the company's profit margin trends. Eventually, shares fell below $10 in May of 2017 before printing a final bottom. Since then though, shares have rebounded sharply and are currently trading at almost the $23 mark primarily from strong comps growth in Europe and Asia. A far cry from where shares were trading just less than 18 months ago.

The question is whether there is more upside in this move. Currently, Guess? trades with a book multiple of 2.2 and a sales multiple of 0.8. These numbers (despite obviously having increased over the past couple of years) are still very attractive compared to the averages in the industry as a whole which are 7.5 and 1.3 respectively. The company's dividend yield at 3.9% is also more than double the industry average of 1.5%.

So when we compare the company's book and sales multiples to its averages over the past decade, we can see that the book multiple of 2.2 is right on average and the current sales multiple of 0.8 is slightly below the 10-year average number of 0.97. Yes, we may still have some undervaluation here.

The issue though at present is the company's earnings. One of our iron-cast rules when it comes to potential value plays is that the company in question has to be turning a profit. Earnings over a trailing 12-month average remain in negative territory (-$0.12). Yes, earnings growth is expected going forward but this is how the numbers stand at present.

Therefore, let's look at the performance of the key financials of this stock over the past decade to see if we can get any insight on future trends. Since we are in mid-year, we will go with trailing 12-month numbers.

Revenues $2.43 billion - Up $337 million - Pass Earnings $0.12 Per Share - Down $2.37 - Fail Gross Profit Margins 35.3% - Down 7.8% - Fail Debt to Equity 0.04% - Pass Dividend $0.90 - Up from $0.36 per share - Pass Free Cash Flow $26 Million - Fail Interest Coverage Ratio 24.81 - Pass

The almost 8% drop in gross margins is a worrying factor behind the company's brand. In fact, when a brand is under pressure, we often see rising revenues and reduced earnings. Rolling out more malls and getting product lineup correct almost invariably will grow top line sales. Strengthening the brand though which obviously leads to greater profit margins is a totally different proposition.

One way for Guess? to increase profit margins would be to drive down costs. However, with the US mall market continuing to struggle, scale will be hard to achieve. Guess? almost derives a third of its profits from the US retail market so this area would be the prime area to try and gain some type of cost advantage through scale. Unfortunately, though, the market at present is not cooperating, which led to the company actually reducing the store-count in its biggest market.

Although Guess? has a strong balance sheet, it is not generating enough cash at present to pay for the dividend. This is obviously stemming from the reduced net income we have seen over the past few years. Free cash flow over the past four quarters totals $26 million whereas $76 million in dividends was paid out. This is not sustainable. 2016 was the last year where free cash flow covered the dividend payout. These types of numbers have come as a consequence of the higher spending over the past few years. Further to this, the dividend yield may be high compared to competitors but growth has been stagnant for many years now.

To sum up, although the share price has moved of late due to margins and revenues on the rise, the risk/reward setup does not present itself well enough for us at present to consider going long. The squeeze in the US retail market will pressure margins due to fierce competition. At present, we will remain on the sidelines

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.