Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/5/18

Snap Inc. (SNAP), Includes: CLMT, GFN, GMS, KDP
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/5/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There has been a predictable leveling off of insider trades surrounding the Labor Day holiday week. Form 4 filing volumes will increase again soon, however, and stay strong through September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Snap (SNAP);
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP);
  • Gypsum Management and Supply (GMS);
  • General Finance (GFN), and;
  • Calumet Specialty (CLMT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Second Sight Medical Products (EYES);
  • Western Capital Resources (OTCQB:WCRSD);
  • Zuora (ZUO);
  • Tractor Supply (TSCO);
  • Monolithic Power (MPWR);
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOG);
  • Electronic Arts (EA);
  • Cooper Companies (COO);
  • Cambrex (CBM), and;
  • Armstrong World Industries (AWI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • US Concrete (USCR);
  • Mitek Systems (MITK), and;
  • America's Car-Mart (CRMT).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Trebilcock James R

O

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

B

$676,722

2

Loucks Brian Andrew

PR

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

B

$248,569

3

Hale James C Iii

DIR

Mitek Systems

MITK

B

$143,482

4

Cellar Kurt Matthew

DIR

US Concrete

USCR

B

$96,600

5

Adams Richard Alan

VP, OO

Gypsum Management and Supply

GMS

B

$72,428

6

Griffin David West

VP, CFO

Calumet Specialty

CLMT

B

$72,272

7

Havner Family Trust

BO

General Finance

GFN

B

$68,400

8

Donchev Angel

CFO

Western Capital Resources

WCRS

B

$63,839

9

Dillon Ray C

DIR

America's Car-Mart

CRMT

B

$62,558

10

Williams Gregg

DIR, BO

Second Sight Medical Products

EYES

B

$52,043

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Cougar Investment

BO

Zuora

ZUO

S

$20,110,930

2

Weiss Robert S

DIR

Cooper Companies

COO

S

$14,800,989

3

Sandfort Gregory A

CEO, DIR

Tractor Supply

TSCO

AS

$12,703,498

4

Pichai Sundar

CEO, DIR

Alphabet

GOOG

AS

$11,921,168

5

Valueact

DIR, BO

Armstrong World Industries

AWI

S

$7,003,000

6

Berkman Charles S

VP, GC, SEC

Ligand Pharm

LGND

AS

$4,951,065

7

Khan Imran

O

Snap

SNAP

AS

$4,236,200

8

Hsing Michael

CEO, DIR

Monolithic Power

MPWR

AS

$3,808,942

9

Klosk Steven M

CEO, DIR

Cambrex

CBM

AS

$3,646,751

10

Wilson Andrew

CEO, DIR

Electronic Arts

EA

AS

$3,280,786

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

