Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) August 2018 Sales Results Conference Call (Transcript)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results September 6, 2018 4:15 PM ET

Executives

David Sherwood - AVP of Finance and Investor Relations

David Sherwood

Hello and thank you for calling Costco Wholesale Corporation. I am David Sherwood, AVP of Finance and Investor Relations, and I will review with you our sales results for the 4-week retail month of August, which started on Monday, August 6th and ended on Sunday, September 2nd.

This period is compared to the 4 weeks beginning on Monday, August 7th and ending on Sunday, September 3rd 2017.

This call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results and/or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in today's call as well as other risks identified from time to time in the company's public statements and reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company does not undertake to update these statements except as required by law.

Now with regards to sales. As reported in our release, net sales for the 4 week month of August came in at 11.0 billion, an increase of 12.2% from 9.8 billion last year. For the 16 week fourth quarter net sales were 43.4 billion, an increase of 5.0% compared to the net sales of 41.4 billion in the 17 week fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

For the 52 week fiscal year, net sales were 138.4 billion an increase of 9.7% compared to net sales of 126.2 billion reported in the 53 week fiscal year 2017.

Comparable sales were as follows: On a reported basis the U.S. for 4 weeks was 11.3%. The 16 weeks 10.8%, 52 weeks 9.4% and Canada the 4 weeks was 2.7%, the 16 weeks 5.7%, 52 weeks 8.9%. Other international 4 weeks 5.3%, 16 weeks 6.7% and 52 weeks 10.8%. Total company the 4 weeks is 9.2%, 16 weeks 9.5% and the 52 weeks 9.5%. E-commerce 4 weeks 23.8%, 16 weeks 26.2% and 52 weeks 32.2%.

Comparable retail sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows: In the U.S. the 4 weeks was 8.9%, 16 weeks 7.8% and 52 weeks 7.4%. For Canada the 4 weeks was 4.8%, 16 weeks 4.6% and 52-week 4.1%. Other international 4 weeks 6.8%, 16 weeks 6.9% and 52 weeks 7.1%. Total company 4 weeks 8.0%, 16 weeks 7.2%, 52 weeks 6.8%. For e-commerce 4 weeks 24.5%, 16 weeks 26.3% and the 52 weeks was 31.3%.

In terms of regional and merchandising categories the general highlights for the month of August were as follows: U.S. regions with the strongest results were the Midwest, San Diego and Bay Area. Internationally in local currencies we saw the strongest results in Spain, Mexico, Japan and Taiwan.

Foreign currencies year-over-year relative to the U.S. dollar impacted August comp sales as follows. The total company was hurt by a little less than 100 basis points. Canada was hurt by a little less than 400 basis points, while other international was hurt by a little less than 250 basis points. The negative impact of cannibalization was approximately 50 basis points on each of the US, Canada, other international and total company segments.

Moving to the merchandize highlights, the following comparable sales results by category for August exclude the impact of foreign exchange. Food and sundries were positive mid to high single-digits, departments with the strongest results were tobacco, sundries and frozen foods. Hard lines were positive low double digits. Better performing departments were toys and seasonal, hardware, health and beauty and office. Soft lines were up high single digits. Better performing departments included housewares, home furnishings, small appliances and special order kiosks.

Fresh foods were up mid-single digits, the better performing departments were meat and bakery. The comp growth in fresh is primarily a function of volume as pricing was essentially flat year-over-year. Within the ancillary businesses gasoline, hearing aids and pharmacy had the best comp sales increases in August. Gasoline price inflation added a little more than 200 basis points to total reported comp sales. The average selling price was up 20% at $2.96 this year compared to $2.47 last year. Our comp traffic or frequency for August was up 5.3% worldwide and 5.5% in the U.S. The average transaction was up 3.8% for the month which includes the negative impact from foreign exchange and positive impact from gasoline price inflation.

Looking ahead to September reporting period will include the 5 weeks beginning September 3 and ending Sunday October 7, compared to the 5 weeks beginning at September 4 and ending Sunday October 8, 2017. Sales will be announced Wednesday October 10 after market close at 13:15 Pacific Time.

On September 2nd, we completed our 16 week fourth quarter and 52 week fiscal year 2018. A conference call to discuss our Q4 and year-to-date results will take place October 4th at 2:00 PM Pacific time and will be streamed live via our IR website.

Costco currently operates 762 warehouses, including 527 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 15 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 10 in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland and one in France. Costco also operate e-commerce websites in the United States, Canada, UK, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.

If you have any questions regarding our August sales results or any other investor relations questions, please do not hesitate to call Bob Nelson at 425-313-8255, Josh Damon at 425-313-8254 or myself David Sherwood at 425-313-8239. This recording will be available until 5:00 PM Pacific time Wednesday, September 12th. Thanks for calling and have a great day.

Question-and-Answer Session