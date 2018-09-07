Tilray's Market Cap Will Soon Be Larger Than Aphria And Aurora Cannabis Combined

One must recall some parts of the ending five lines of Ulysses, an 1833 poem by Victorian poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson when explaining how the title of this article came to be:

Tho' much is taken, much abides; and though

We are not now that strength which in old days

Moved earth and heaven; that which we are, we are

In the old days of the cannabis investing, or four months ago, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), the big three and henceforth "CAA," were ubiquitous with Canadian cannabis might. Together, they were going to sweep the global cannabis market, ushering in a new age of Canadian dominance in an industry at its dawn. The combined valuation of CAA eclipsed all the other publicly listed Canadian cannabis companies, and consensus among first-time cannabis investors was to invest in either one of the three, were the quasi-blue chips.

So despite realizing a TTM revenue of USD 27.57 million versus USD 32.94 million for Aurora and USD 29.04 million for Aphria, its absolutely flabbergasting that Tilray (TLRY) has come to eclipse not just Aurora and Aphria, but Aurora and Aphria combined.

TLRY Market Cap data by YCharts

Tilray's current market cap of writing sits at $7.56 billion. This is 2.5x larger than Aphria, 1.29x larger than Aurora, and 85% of both combined.

A Sequence Of Comparative Charts

TLRY Revenue (ttm) data by YCharts TLRY Gross Profit Margin (ttm) data by YCharts TLRY Working Capital (Quarterly) data by YCharts TLRY Tangible Book Value (Quarterly) data by YCharts

A Google Trends comparison of the search terms "tilray," "aphria" and "aurora cannabis."

Tilray is inferior to both Aurora and Aphria on almost every single financial metric. Especially telling is its TTM gross margins of 49.12% versus 92.84% of lowest cost leader, Aphria. And while Tilray's tangible book value would have improved due to cash proceeds of USD 163.6 million raised from its IPO, it is still in an inferior position.

A Valuation Driven By Technical Rather Than Fundamental Factors

July 22, 2018 - MarketWatch "First cannabis IPO on Nasdaq scores a $1.4 billion valuation, shares soar 76% since debut Thursday."

Assuming Tilray realizes revenue of USD 45 million for the 2018 financial year, and USD 100 million for the 2019 FY, the company would still trade on a 75.6 forward 1-year P/S ratio.

Tilray's made a great decision to list on a US stock exchange. The company is the 49th most popular stock on Robinhood, the zero commission stock trading app popular among millennials. As U.S. investors clamor to buy into the Cannabis hype from brokerage accounts largely restricted to the "safety" of NYSE and Nasdaq listed stocks.

This has intertwined with the company's low float, as Privateer Holdings, a cannabis private equity firm, holds 93% of shares.

Tilray's IPO prospectus

However, we will see the float increase from the end of October 2018 as Privateer's lock-up period comes to an end. This could provide the catalyst for a substantial decline in Tilray's stock price.

The homepage of Canaca, Tilray's recreational cannabis brand

Ultimately, This Is All So Surreal

I was not old enough to experience the dot-com bubble, but I can imagine just how immense the exuberance surrounding a new millennium, the digital age for humanity, would have been. Indeed, dot-com bubble investors were right, the internet has fundamentally changed the way we all live, work, and play, forever. Hence, it is not hard to imagine that when faced with the opportunity to invest in a company promising to carve out and conquer the defining aspect of the new millennium, they seized it.

Against this once in a lifetime backdrop, you could almost excuse the irrational exuberance. This led to unprofitable companies like Commerce One, a B2B software platform which went public in July 1999 at $21 a share, peaking at $330 just a year later in 2000 with a market capitalization of $21.5 billion. The company realized revenue of $401 million the same year. Then there was theglobe.com whose shares saw a 606% increase on its first day of trading, November 13, 1998, the largest first day gain of any IPO in history up to that date.

"Microsoft Windows 95 Plus Pack included the first version of the Internet Explorer browser - most people's first experience with the web" from Business Insider's "Dot-com bubble in photos."

Two years later on November 9, 2000: 5:24 p.m. ET, CNN Money published an article titled "The $1.7 trillion dot.com lesson." In this, David Kleinbard details how its "hard to think of a publicly traded internet company that is not down at least 75 percent from its 52-week high" and how "it's rare to see an industry evaporate as quickly and completely as web stocks did." This was perfectly encapsulated by Cyberian Outpost, an online vendor of discount computer hardware and software, acquired for $21 million in 2001. A substantial discount from its just under $1 billion valuation in 1998. The company's legacy was its series of controversial adverts.

Unironically, this 1998 advert would come to represent Cyberian Outpost's stock getting mauled by bears.

We are now faced with a cannabis bubble. And much like the bubbles before it, it has been precipitated by investors being presented with the opportunity to invest in a company promising to carve out and conquer the grand market, a nascent industry about to bloom, a "once-a-century disruptive market transition." This has led to immense irrational exuberance, not unlike that which we have seen throughout stock market history. From recent memory and backed by lofty projections and grandiose statements, the crypto, and consumer 3D printing bubbles also stemmed from investment opportunities promising to conquer their grand markets.

Against this backdrop, we all know how this will end. One can only hope the future CNN Money article comes sooner rather. At the very least, this would ensure the scale of capital destruction is minimized and the contagion limited to Canada.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLRY, CRON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.