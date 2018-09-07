Feed Your Purse With United Natural Foods

We include an Analyze Out Loud Video by Chuck Carnevale, Co-Founder of FAST Graphs, where he will take you through an analysis of UNFI.

By Colton Carnevale And Gregory Portner

Thesis

If United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) trades at forward P/E of 15 (lower than most of its historical valuations) and the company’s earnings come in as consensus estimates expect, investors could earn a 26.18% annualized rate of return over the next two years.

Company Info

United Natural Foods Inc. is a major food distributor in the US and Canada that focuses on natural, organic, and specialty food and non-food products through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail and Manufacturing.

FAST Graph Analysis

UNFI has achieved a strong earnings growth rate of 11% since 1999, while taking a small hit during the Great Recession of 2008. For the next 6 years following the Great Recession, UNFI reached an average earnings growth rate of 12.9% until 2015, when it took a hit in earnings due to the fall of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar, as well as an incorrect calculation of contractual obligations to a customer. Following this error, the company’s earnings fell by an average -5% from 2015 to 2017. We believe the company has learned from this mistake as evidenced by CEO Steven L. Spinner’s comment on this calculation error on the Q2 2015 Earnings Call:

Our company has a long-established culture of integrity in doing what's right. The issue that caused the reduction in net sales resulted from an internal control breakdown associated with a very complex customer contract. Since the contract was signed, the business has grown significantly and we identified a breakdown in the communication between those individuals within our organization responsible for tracking payments under the contract and our business and finance teams. While I'm extremely disappointed, we have learned from this experience and implemented new procedures and programs to improve the control process. The issue does not extend to other customers.

We believe that this slight -5% drop in earnings was the catalyst that caused the stock valuation to drop drastically from a P/E ratio of 30 to a current blended P/E ratio of 10.9. Consequently, we believe UNFI is significantly undervalued at this time, especially when compared to its historical normal P/E ratio of 20, which is approximately what the market has normally valued the company over its lifetime. Even though UNFI has had this temporary interruption in earnings growth, it is expected to rebound and have healthy growth over the next few years.

Based on the analysts’ consensus estimates, UNFI is expected to grow its earnings from $2.57 to $3.21 for fiscal year 2018, and UNFI is expected to report fiscal year-end 2018 earnings on September 20, 2018 after market close. This this would represent a 25% increase in earnings and may prove to investors that UNFI is still a good investment, especially at this current undervaluation. If the stock were to return to a past 4-year historical normal P/E of 16.8 (significantly under what it has normally traded at), investors could earn a 23.88% annualized rate of return over the next three years, based on consensus analysts’ estimates.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

~$22 billion deal with Whole Foods through 2025

Acquisition of SuperValu (largest publicly traded food wholesaler in the U.S.) is going to help them diversify customer base, offer more products, expand market reach and enhance their distribution channels across the U.S. and Canada

Record high sales of 2.6 billion from Q3, a 12% growth from last year

Consumers are demanding for a wider range of products such as specific ingredient attributes, exclusive brands, fresh products, private label, brick-and-mortar retailer and e-commerce options

Cons:

Demand for fresh products are high and they are unable to meet all of their customers’ needs at a sufficient rate

High operating expenses due to higher labor expense, including overtime pay in numerous distribution centers due to high growth from the prior year

Freight expenses affected by a 19.3% increase in fuel cost during 2017

Catalyst

By adding SuperValu, UNFI is going to be able to capitalize on the current fresh product market demand. SuperValu will add 29 distribution centers to UNFI, allowing them to efficiently meet the needs of their customers and significantly reduce future capital expenditures. Between the two companies, the majority of their customers are some of the fastest growing retailers and e-tailers. For example, Whole Foods is one of their largest customers.

Previous headwinds UNFI faced was Whole Foods being ~33% of their revenue, but with the acquisition of SuperValu, UNFI will have a more diverse and broad customer base mitigating the risk of dependence on Whole Foods. On the other hand, CEO Steven Spinner has reminded investors that a supply contract between UNFI and Whole Foods will remain until 2025, accounting for $22 billion almost entirely tied to UNFI. This deal with Whole Foods, in line with UNFI’s goal of broadening their customer base, should prove beneficial for the company for two reasons. One, being they have a substantial guaranteed amount of revenue from their biggest customer, and two being their market share has broadened and Whole Foods represents less of their total revenue than it has in the past. This diversification decreases risk and increases opportunity for the company and investors alike.

Below is a FAST Graphs Analyze Out Loud Video produced by Chuck Carnevale, Co-Founder of FAST Graphs where he will take you through an analysis of UNFI

Conclusion

UNFI does not need to return to its historic valuations to generate a good return. If it were to only return to a historical market average P/E ratio of 15, investors could generate returns of 18.33% annualized over the next three years. With its new acquisition and ongoing contract with Amazon and Whole foods, UNFI has amazing potential for future returns and earnings growth rates.

If you enjoyed this article, scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to our name to see updates on our future articles in your feed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.