Aaron's: Tale Of 2 Segments

Shifting gears a little from my focus on industrials and master limited partnerships, it has been quite some time since I took a look at Aaron’s (AAN). The rent to own world often gets a bad reputation for what many investors feel is a predatory business model that preys upon America’s most disadvantaged. However, there are a number of headaches for Aaaron’s as well: A capital-intensive business model that's real estate heavy, a high rate of delinquencies (bad debt expense), and goods that are prone to rapid depreciation (furniture, appliances, electronics) all combine to create a very high cost model. This is a very difficult business to make money in. While Aaron’s remains dedicated to improving profitability at its legacy company-owned stores, the story continues to revolve around Progressive Leasing. Without this well-timed acquisition back in 2014, it's highly likely that Aaron’s would not have the market cap that it does today. With that said, at today’s prices, it's hard to recommend any sort of exposure here – even with the Rent-A-Center (RCII) takeover bid floating out there.

Business Overview

Excluding the Dent-A-Med (“DAMI”) which is a negative contributor to earnings, Aaron’s operates two complementary, yet wholly distinct, businesses: The Aaron’s Stores and Progressive Leasing. Aaron’s Stores primarily utilizes a brick-and-mortar footprint to lease products to customers who cannot buy the product outright or do not have the credit quality to borrow on more favorable terms. The Proegessive Leasing business is considered “virtual lease to own.” Aaron’s partners with retailers to offer a lease purchase option to customers who do not qualify for that store’s traditional financing options. The technology-based platform allows a potential customer to submit an application and be approved without ever interacting directly with a Progressive Leasing employee. If approved, Progressive Leasing purchases the merchandise from the retailer and enters into a lease-to-own agreement with the customer.

Like many industries, the lease to own business has been significantly changed by the Internet. The acquisition of Progressive Leasing late in 2014 for $700mm has turned out to be transformational. While the Aaaron’s business is “omnichannel” in that customers can engage through the e-commerce platform to ship directly to their home, this only represents 7% of overall sales. Growth there just has not been enough to offset continued sizable same store sales declines: 7% and 3.4% for company-owned stores in fiscal 2017 and 2016. Foot traffic declines have actually been worse, with revenues per customer offsetting a chunk of the declines. Such results are widely expected to continue, although they admittedly have moderated: 2.7% fall in same store revenue and 4.5% contraction in customer count thus far in 2018 vs. 2017.

This weakness has hit earnings disproportionately as Aaron’s struggles to right-size costs for this new normal. Despite continued purchases of franchisee stores (more than $200mm worth in recent years), pre-tax income contribution from the Aaron’s Business has continued to flounder, falling more than 30% from 2015 to 2017. Thus far in 2018, results are down another 14% even after excluding the full impairment of the PerfectHome investment for $20mm. In this bull market, investors have become fascinated with fixed cost leverage, a situation where margins increase at rates much higher than revenue growth. Aaron’s is a stark reminder that this also works the other way around, with operating earnings collapsing much faster than same store sales might indicate.

*Source: Aaron’s Form 10-K

In 2014, when Aaron’s bought Progressive Leasing, the company had a $2,124mm market cap. I would hazard a guess that the $3,500mm market cap today has more to do with buying a business that's now on a $160mm pre-tax income run rate than any kind of strength in the retail store footprint. Progressive Leasing is officially more profitable than legacy operations. That reality is not going to change. The $700mm spent in 2014 was perhaps the best decision management has ever made for Aaron’s. It's funny now to read back through comments from private equity firm Vintage Capital, which had its continued efforts to buy Aaron’s around this time thwarted:

Although we continue to have a strong interest in owning Aaron's, in light of your decision to grossly overpay for Progressive Finance, we need to evaluate how much the company is now worth.

Vintage Capital was, in hindsight, dead wrong here. Results continue to improve, with Progressive Leasing reporting an excellent second quarter. Revenue was up 29%, EBITDA rose 11%. While some investors have focused in on the margin contraction, most of this has been and should have been expected. Gross margin was modestly lower due to increased 90-day buyout activity (customers opting to buy out the lease rather than continuing lease payments), higher interim administrative costs due to the stellar revenue growth, and an increase in bad debt expense back up toward previously guided levels. It has been a shame to see the company seemingly throw good money after bad. As disclosed during Q2 2018, Aaron’s spent another $127mm buying back 90 franchised stores. Management has made little effort to break down if this franchisee acquisition has been profitable, which is telling in my view.

Takeaway

With the current earnings profile and appetite for consumer credit players, I would not be surprised if the Progressive Leasing business were independently valued at between $2,250-2,500mm today – even conservatively. That's a heck of a return over a less than five-year holding period. Unfortunately, it is just extremely difficult to get excited about Aaron’s legacy business given the current trajectory. I believe a solid case could be made if the company actually owned the underlying properties, but unfortunately Aaron’s leases substantially all of the property its stores sit on. Given the predisposition by management to push more cash at trying to cultivate a return to growth from the brick-and-mortar business, I think the risk is too high to get involved on the long side – at least at these prices.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this often. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. This type of coverage is not publicly available.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.