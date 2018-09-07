Alibaba: Digital Media Losses Getting Bigger

We can see a higher negative impact of this segment on Alibaba’s EBITA as further investments are made.

Alibaba is trying to attract customers away from Tencent’s platforms and make the digital segment a core part of its ecosystem.

This segment will continue to show big losses as Alibaba expands its portfolio and tries to increase its customer base.

Alibaba's (BABA) losses in its media segment are mounting up as it tries to attract more customers and expand the number of shows and movies it produces. In the year ending March 31st, 2018, this segment showed an EBITA loss of RMB 8,305 million or $1.3 billion. In comparison, the full-year adjusted EBITA was RMB 97,003 million. Hence, the media segment has delivered a loss equal to 8.5% of the total EBITA.

In the recent quarter, Alibaba mentioned that the daily average subscriber growth has been over 200% YoY for Youku. However, digital media and entertainment losses have increased by 80% YoY. The losses in this segment were equal to 11.8% of the consolidated EBITA of RMB 26.5 billion.

We could see a further increase in this percentage as more investments are directed into media operations. At the same time, the margin in the core commerce operations is showing a decline. These two factors can have a negative impact on the future growth of Alibaba's EBITA and affect its valuation multiple and stock price.

Fig: Increase in digital media losses. Source: Alibaba filings

In the recent quarter, the media losses have widened. The EBITA margin now stands at negative 52%.

Fig: In the recent quarter, digital media and entertainment segment saw a 79.8% increase in loss from the year-ago quarter. Source: Alibaba filings

Why are heavy investments in digital media necessary?

Alibaba has an inherent disadvantage compared to its arch-rival Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Tencent's WeChat is already used by over a billion people who spend a substantial amount of their time on this platform. This allows Tencent to advertise other services it provides. In order to counter this advantage, Alibaba is building a strong portfolio of original content. This will increase the user time spent within Alibaba's ecosystem and also help in increasing the advertising and subscription revenues.

Alibaba has not released exact figures for the usage, but mentioned that its online video unit Youku has seen a growth of over 200% YoY in daily average subscribers. According to the management, this growth is due to the development of proprietary reality shows and exclusive drama series. This segment is quite unpredictable as many shows might end up requiring huge investments while the returns on them are not guaranteed. Even Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has yet to figure out a winning strategy after it has invested billions of dollars in Prime Video.

One strong example of the unpredictability and negative impact of this segment can be measured by the latest debacle of Chinese movie "Asura". This movie was one of the most expensive, costing 750 million yuan or $112 million. It was backed by Jack Ma's Alibaba Pictures and Zhenjian Film Studio. The movie brought in only $7.1 million before it was pulled down from the theaters. Earlier in the year, Alibaba Pictures had reported big losses for full-year 2017.

Even though Alibaba has an advantage of a good ecosystem, future success and profitability of the digital media segment are not certain. Alibaba's management has mentioned that it does not view this segment as another business. It rather views it as an integral part of the overall ecosystem which helps in lifting up other segments also.

Future impact on EBITA

Alibaba is trying to ramp up investments in a number of sectors to match or beat Tencent's investments. These include payments, logistics, physical stores and more. Most of these investments are in segments which cannot deliver the margins showed by Alibaba's core commerce operations. The management has already warned about the future decline in EBITA margin as the revenue base of new businesses makes a greater proportion of total revenues.

At this time, investments and losses in digital media will certainly hurt Alibaba's results. There is a very strong case of spending on digital media as explained above. But its overall outcome is that EBITA margins will decline much faster. The scale of these losses is also quite high. In FY17, Alibaba reported losses of RMB 6,542 million in digital media. This rose to RMB 8,305 million or $1.3 billion in FY18, a growth of 27%.

Alibaba's cloud segment is also reporting losses. However, once it increases the scale of cloud operations, there is a very strong chance that Alibaba will start reporting margins similar to what Amazon's AWS is showing. On the other hand, there are hardly any tech companies which are producing content on Alibaba's scale and making any profits. Both Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon are pouring billions of dollars in their media operations while making big losses in this segment.

A few quarters back, Jack Ma mentioned that he would be interested in buying a Hollywood studio. If Alibaba makes a big ticket purchase, it might still not lift the margins of the digital media business. The ability of the top management to manage growth, losses, and investment in this segment will be very important in the next few quarters. It will hold the key to maintaining EBITA levels at reasonable levels and prevent a bearish sentiment on Alibaba due to falling margins.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba's biggest loss-making segment is digital media and entertainment. It serves an integral purpose to the entire Alibaba ecosystem, but it has also been a major reason behind the fall in EBITA margins. In FY18 Alibaba reported a loss of over $1.3 billion in this segment. In the recent quarter, the losses have increased by close to 80% from the year-ago period. For FY19, the losses of the digital media segment can hit $2.5 billion.

At the same time, EBITA in FY18 was $15.5 billion. If Alibaba delivers similar 13% YoY growth of the recent quarter for rest of the fiscal year, it would have EBITA of $17.5 billion in FY19. Hence, digital media losses of $2.5 billion will put a significant dent in overall EBITA. This scale of losses will only increase as new shows and series come online. It would also be very helpful if Alibaba starts reporting exact user base of subscription on its Youku platform and the average revenue per user.

Investors need to be prepared to see a significant EBITA decline in the next few quarters. If Alibaba is able to manage expectations by continuing the current pace of growth in other segments, we could see long-term bullish momentum in the stock. However, if the growth rate reduces while the EBITA margins are falling, it will have a big negative impact on the future growth potential of the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.