GameStop - What To Do If The Buyout Doesn't Happen

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has confirmed it is in discussions with interested parties about a buy-out of the company, but what are the chances of its survival if the buyout doesn't happen?

I think GameStop has the chance to ensure long-term survival if the buyout doesn't happen, but as a smaller company with a changed focus.

Mixed Results

The issues that GameStop has been experiencing all revolve around the demise of their core business, the sale of new and pre-owned hardware and software, driven by the shift of a greater percentage of total sales in the gaming industry going digital.

On the surface, GameStop has seen overall revenues increase by 7% over the last year, so where is the problem?

First, the segment with the greatest margin, Pre-Owned, has seen the largest drop in sales, which directly translates to the bottom line.

(in million USD) Sales FY2017 Sales FY2016 Change YoY Gross Margin FY 2017 New Hardware 1,792 1,397 28.3% 9% New Software 2,582 2,493 3.6% 23% Pre-Owned 2,150 2,254 -4.6% 45% Video Game Accessories 784 677 15.9% 33% Digitial 189 181 4.5% 86% Technology Brands 804 814 -1.3% 74% Collectibles 636 494 28.8% 33% Other 288 298 3.4% 31% Total Sales 9,225 8,608 7.2% 33%

Table by author, GameStop Q4 2017 Earnings presentation

Secondly, video game sales have seen a massive shift towards digital distribution, often even via the publisher's own platform or the big stores such as Microsoft's Xbox Store, Sony's PlayStation store or Steam on the PC, therefore cutting out GameStop completely.

To gain a better understanding of the company's segments and prospects, it's required to have a look at the individual segments based on the just released Q2 YTD figures.

(in million USD) Sales Q2 2018 YTD Sales Q2 2017 YTD % Change Gross Margin Q2 2018 YTD Gross Margin Q2 2017 YTD New Hardware 657.5 638.3 3.0% 11% 10% New Software 767.6 889.8 -13.7% 22% 22% Pre-Owned 947.8 1028 -7.8% 44% 47% Video Game Accessories 386.4 320.2 20.7% 34% 32% Digitial 83.2 90.6 -8.2% 90% 82% Technology Brands 337.9 389.7 -13.3% 78% 73% Collectibles 284.1 237 19.9% 32% 33% Other 116.2 139.9 -16.9% 34% 34% Total Sales 3580.7 3733.5 -4.1% 35% 36%

Table by author, GameStop Q1 & Q2 2018 Earnings presentation

The Good

(in million USD) Sales Q2 2018 YTD Sales Q2 2017 YTD % Change Gross Margin Q2 2018 YTD Gross Margin Q2 2017 YTD Video Game Accessories 386.4 320.2 20.7% 34% 32% Collectibles 284.1 237 19.9% 32% 33%

The strongest growth came in the video game accessories segment. NPD recently reported strong growth in this segment, so it is very comforting to see that GameStop is still relevant to profit from the trend, in this area Brick & Mortar seems to be able to keep up with its e-commerce competitors.

Additionally, gross margin is the second highest of all the segments. Management is doubling down on this trend, in the latest earnings call they stated that Epics's Battle Royale phenomenon Fortnite is driving headset and controller sales and that GameStop recently has been given rights to sell official Fortnite-branded accessories, which should further help drive this category. While hypes can disappear quickly, it's important for GameStop to be nimble and profit from the Fortnite hype as long it is still hot.

If VR sees growth in the future (although the hype has somewhat slowed down) this would help as well, as brick and mortar offers customers the possibility to try the new technology first, something e-commerce is unable to. On top of that is Nintendo's paper-carton based accessory Labo, which is reportedly selling well.

The fastest growing category in FY 2017, collectibles, continues to perform strongly, although sales growth is slowing down. Yet, Funko's latest earnings show the continuing strong demand for their collectibles figures and in the earnings call, GameStop confirmed to increase their efforts with apparels, therefore I expect this segment to do well in the future.

The Bad

(in million USD) Sales Q2 2018 YTD Sales Q2 2017 YTD % Change Gross Margin Q2 2018 YTD Gross Margin Q2 2017 YTD New Hardware 657.5 638.3 3.0% 11% 10% Digitial 83.2 90.6 -8.2% 90% 82% Technology Brands 337.9 389.7 -13.3% 78% 73%

New hardware sales are still growing, although considerably slower than last year, but the comparison period benefits from the launch from the Nintendo Switch. While margins are low, this business is still important for GameStop as it drives demand for new and pre-owned games. I don't see any major growth drivers here before the successors of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 arrive, both are still at least two years away.

The digital segment is somewhat tricky. While the margins seem fantastic, it has to be considered that GameStop only accounts for the actual commission received, not the full sales value of the cards. These cards can be download codes for DLCs, full game downloads or store/ingame currency. Why is this category tricky? GameStop has absolutely zero moat in this area, the cards are available from so many places, from petrol stations to convenience stores, that it comes as no surprise that their sales figures are declining.

The technology brands segment was one of GameStop's hopes to diversify the business, yet the latest acquisition of AT&T stores have so far not been overly successful and has lead to a massive write down as AT&T changed the compensation structure to push their content subscription instead of phone contracts, which was a drag on GameStop's result in this area. Still, the reduction in sales comes from the closure of their "Cricket" stores, same store comps look more favorable, margins are improving and management said its confident to adapt to AT&Ts new compensation structure. While the segment has caused a lot of pain for GameStop in the past, it seems to be brightening up.

The Ugly

(in million USD) Sales Q2 2018 YTD Sales Q2 2017 YTD % Change Gross Margin Q2 2018 YTD Gross Margin Q2 2017 YTD New Software 767.6 889.8 -13.7% 22% 22% Pre-Owned 947.8 1028 -7.8% 44% 47%

New software and pre-owned games & accessories used to be GameStop's cashcow. While they are still the most important segments, they are also the ones most affected by the shift to digital distribution. As an example, Activision's Destiny 2 was one of the first titles for the publisher to see more than 50% of digital sales.

While Nintendo has been a blessing for GameStop as the Switch sees significantly higher ratio of physical software sales than the Xbox One and Playstation 4, but new software sales have still fallen. This does not bode well as new software also drives the pre-owned segment, so I don't expect the high-margin pre-owned segment to grow in the near future. This poses a major drawdown to GameStop.

The Christmas quarter makes or breaks GameStop's full year results

As with most retail stores, the last quarter of the year is by far the most important for GameStop, 2017 saw Q4 to account for 38% of total sales.

In the earnings call management expressed their confidence for the last quarter but what exactly can we expect?

The new Fortnite licensed accessories will be a boost and if Apple releases new Macs and the new iPhones are selling well, the technology business might be able to show some growth.

On the hardware side, I expect a slowdown as no new entirely new console is coming up.

For the software side there are a few big titles slated but I think the most important are Red Dead Redemption 2, Super Mario Smash, Pokemon and Super Mario Party.

While there are quite a few big games coming for the Xbox & PlayStation, I think Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to be the most significant. I already mentioned in my recent EA article that I think this game is going to overshadow everything in the last quarter. I see a chance that this title will have a higher portion of physical sales compared to Fifa, Battlefield & Call of Duty.

As the first Red Dead Redemption was released 8 years ago a successor is highly anticipated and I think a lot of collectors are looking for physical copies as this release is more of an "event" than just another annual update of Fifa. GameStop is aiming at these customers with GameStop-exclusive versions, offering steelbooks, maps, artbooks and other merch.

Nintedo's Switch is expecting the first Pokemon game on the platform and Super Mario Smash & Party. While I'm sure all of these will sell well, the comparison with last year will be tough, as the top sellers Zelda & Super Mario Oddyssey were released in 2017.

The biggest segments are under heavy fire

The big risk is that GameStop's most important segments will decline faster than they can grow other segments. European industry observer IDATE Digi World Research expects digital to account for 93% of all video game sales by 2021. While forecasts from an organization promoting the business of its mostly digitally oriented members have to be taken with a very big grain of salt, basically every publisher reports significant shifts from physical to digital sales.

GameStop bulls often quote the following slide:

GameStop 2017 Leveraged Finance Presentation

The problem with the file size and download speed is that Microsoft's Xbox One for example allows starting games once a certain amount of data (as low as 20%) has been downloaded, lowering the barrier for digital sales further.

Then we have Microsoft's Game Pass, that allows subscribers to play as much games and as long as they want from a catalogue of 100+ games for $9.99 a month.

But then, at least the hardware has to be sold in a store? Well, Microsoft is even tackling this by offering a financing service for its Xbox One now.

GameStop will survive

PE buy-out or not, I think GameStop will be able to survive in the long run, but it will have to downsize its store network. Often there are several small stores very close to each other.

The video game accessory and collectibles business is immune to digital sales and a specialty store might be able to fend of the e-commerce competitors or at least co-exist. With the growing demand for e-sports I think especially the accessory business will show strong growth going forward.

For the software business however, I am quite pessimistic. I am sure they won't go to zero as there will always be collectors that will prefer physical copies, but sales have still a long way to fall. Another big risk is that the next console generations might not even come with disc drives anymore which would be a massive hit for GameStop's software segment.

GameStop going more and more into the direction of their Zing stores, focusing on accessories, collectibles & their loyalty scheme is the right way for them to go in my opinion.

As for the software business, they should try to make as much cash with the declining segment before it is no longer able to carry the business. Management has mentioned they are trying to improve presentation & visibility of used games in their stores. This is step long overdue in my opinion, currently they are often just dumped in boxes with customers having to flick through them. This is a good example of how they can extract as much cash from the segment as possible.

Average remaining store lease is two years which gives management the flexibility for the reduction in store count which is going to be necessary. I would appreciate if GameStop used the current cash-flow to reduce debt to reduce the pressure if GameStop downsizes its operation, maybe even reduce the dividend to speed up the debt reduction process.

Buying now is only for people who believe in the buy-out

GME data by YCharts

As for now, at the current price, especially with the recent buy-out rumor pop, I would only buy if you speculate that the buy-out or a short squeeze is going to happen. With the smaller GameStop that I expect in the future, the current price does not look feel like a good entry point for me.

However, if the buy-out fails there will be a big drop in price and if management takes the right steps (cutting dividend, reducing debt, reducing store count & focusing on non-software sales) this might offer an interesting opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.