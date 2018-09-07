PSEC Baby Bonds: A Reasonable Bet To Pick Up A 6.25% Yield

In this article I will go over why I think Prospect Capital Corporation's (PSEC) exchange traded debt securities (baby bonds) are a reasonable bet for patient income investors. With annual yields over 6% and relatively short maturities, the notes can be a solid addition to a fixed income portfolio. While the BDC does take on a risky high-yield strategy, their balance sheet is conservatively financed and they have the interest payments well-covered. Notwithstanding this, PSEC common shares may not be appropriate for conservative investors due to their aggressive strategy and volatile stock performance.

Investing for income

At the time of this writing, Prospect Capital Corporation has two unsubordinated and unsecured notes that are set to mature in 6 and 10 years. While both are trading near par value, either exchange traded debt security can be appropriate for different goals. PBB offers a quicker maturity (and thus less interest rate sensitivity) but becomes callable in December 2018. On the other hand, PBY offers investors 3 years of call protection. Both of these notes are taxable as ordinary income and have been rated as BBB- by S and P. It should be noted that baby bonds do typically have very thin trading volume and investors may not get ideal trade execution.

(Source: Quantum Online)

PSEC Corporate Strategy

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

As a long standing Business Development Company, PSEC has a relatively simple investment strategy to spinoff a high distribution yield for shareholders. Their portfolio is mostly composed of first and second lien floating rate loans to private small and mid-size companies. The idea is that providing variable rate funding that is secured by property will limit interest rate sensitivity. However, the tradeoff for such a strategy is that it exposes the BDC and shareholders to material default risk if the underlying holdings experience a deterioration in credit quality.

Loan Origination and Underwriting Standards

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

Notwithstanding the fact that this is essentially a high-yield strategy seeking arbitrage in the private sector, PSEC deserves credit for maintaining strict underwriting standards to drive investment performance. As you can see from the image above, they are originating loans for established companies that have substantial revenues and limited existing debt obligations. Furthermore, with minimal allocation to any one specific sector, they have done a good job of diversifying their holdings to various industries. Investors should also appreciate that they have exposure to both high growth industries such as IT and more conservative sectors such as consumer services and personal products.

Sustainability of Interest Payments

In light of our discussion of the BDC's investment strategy, we now turn our discussion to assessing the investment merit of PSEC's baby bonds. By utilizing various credit analysis tools and breaking down the fund's financial statements, we can paint a fairly accurate picture of the company's ability to service its debt.

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2018 Annual Report)

While PSEC does have a small portion of its portfolio invested in the equity of private enterprises, the vast majority of its earnings comes from its lending activities. As such, it is important to consider figures such as Investment Income and balance sheet leverage.

You can see from the above charts that Gross Investment Income has decreased YoY since 2016. While that can be alarming, both interest expense and balance sheet leverage have decreased as well. Interest coverage has indeed proportionately decreased as well but coverage at 4.24 times is still a reasonable amount of cushion to provide investors some peace of mind that PSEC is generating more than enough cash flow to meet its debt obligations. Furthermore, you can see that the BDC has taken steps to reduce balance sheet leverage over the past two years. Of course, employing a more conservative use of leverage will reduce both top and line figures going forward but a lower hurdle rate may be a wise choice at this point in the business cycle. All things considered, however, baby bond investors do have a wide margin of safety unless macroeconomic conditions deteriorate.

Assessing Loan Performance

(Source: Latest Investment Presentation)

In the years since the Great Recession the U.S. economy has been healthy by most measures. Aside from corporations loading up on leverage and a material upswing in BBB rated debt securities, both lagging and leading indicators are positive. Between solid GDP growth, low unemployment, cheap borrowing costs, and low defaults, there is little indication of an impending recession.

As such, PSEC's loan performance has benefited from a health economy. While non-accrual loans have risen in 2018, they are in line with historical figures and their portfolio has yielded enough (net of defaults) to cover rising borrowing costs and the high distribution that shareholders expect.

Conclusion

All things considered, PSEC's baby bonds can be a great pick for income investors that are seeking alternatives to traditional corporate bonds due to low yields. While the BDC does utilize an aggressive investment strategy, there is a wide margin of interest safety and current macroeconomic conditions are favorable.

