Big News On Our Dividend Pages

Over the past several months, we spent a great deal of time adding new functionality to our quote page, in our ongoing effort to make Seeking Alpha the de facto destination for investing information. Today, we want to tell you about some massive enhancements to our dividend information.

The dividends tab now offers seven tabs of information: Dividend Scorecard; Dividend Yield; Yield on Cost; Dividend Growth; Dividend History; Dividend Safety; and Dividend News. Several of these tabs include helpful visualizations of historical data such as yields, dividend payouts, and payout ratios.

Subscribers to Essential will find many new exclusive features such as: Dividend Scores (across 4 categories: Yield, Consistency, Safety, and Growth), downloading data to spreadsheets and historical yield and growth data.

We will soon introduce Estimates, which will show analyst consensus estimates of dividend increases.

Have thoughts on these enhancements, or suggestions for items we should add next? Let us know via our feedback forum or by leaving a comment on this article.

