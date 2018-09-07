Farfetch Readies $600 Million U.S. IPO Effort

The firm operates an online luxury goods site to connect brands with consumers.

Farfetch has filed proposed terms for a $600 million U.S. IPO from the sale of company and selling shareholder stock.

Farfetch (FTCH) intends to raise $600 million in a U.S. IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company operates an online platform for luxury fashion and accessories brands to connect with consumers.

FTCH is growing topline revenue but faces increased competition in major markets such as China.

Company and Business

London, England,-based Farfetch was founded in 2008 to connect luxury fashion creators, curators, and consumers in a single e-commerce website.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO José Neves, who was the Founder of PLATFORME International and is currently the Non-Executive Director of the British Fashion Council.

Prominent offerings on the Farfetch Marketplace include bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trousers, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, and accessories.

Below is a brief overview video of the Farfetch OS:

(Source: Farfetch)

Investors in Farfetch include JD.com, Eurazeo, IDG Capital, DST Global, Vitruvian Partners, Condé Nast, Index Ventures and Advent Venture Partners, among others.

Customers and Market

Farfetch focuses its customer acquisition efforts on the global luxury segment. Within that segment, management is primarily interested in the Millennial, Gen X and Gen Z demographics, which while young in terms of age, shows the greatest spending and word of mouth growth trajectory as the graphic below indicates:

(Source: Farfetch F-1/A)

Farfetch also is focusing on emerging markets, particularly China and the rest of Asia ex-Japan, which has seen its share of luxury purchase activity increase in recent years:

(Source: Farfetch F-1)

Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven, although trending downward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Q2 2018: 78.1%

2017: 77.5%

2016: 84.9%

2015: 91.4%

According to the 16th edition of the Bain Luxury Study, published by Bain & Company for Fondazione Altagamma, the global luxury goods market has grown by 5%, to $1.2 trillion in 2017. The e-commerce sector has grown by 24% and accounted for 9% of the whole market share in 2017.

The global personal luxury goods market is projected to grow to $342 – $354 billion by 2020, representing a CAGR of about 4% - 5% during the period between 2017 and 2020. Online sales are projected to account for an overall 25% of the total market by 2025.

Financial Performance

FTCH’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue but at a decelerating rate

Consistently increasing gross profit

Fluctuating gross margin

A sharp increase in cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past three and ½ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

(Source: FTCH F-1)

Total Revenue

Q2 2018: $267.5 million, 55.0% increase vs. prior

2017: $386.0 million, 59.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $242.1 million, 70.1% increase vs. prior

2015: $142.3 million

Gross Profit

Q2 2018: $136.9 million

2017: $204.8 million

2016: $116.9 million

2015: $72.6 million

Gross Margin

Q2 2018: 51.2%

2017: 53.1%

2016: 48.3%

2015: 51.0%

Cash Flow from Operations

Q2 2018: ($106.0 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($59.3 million) cash used

2016: ($47.1 million) cash used

2015: ($37.3 million) cash used

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $337 million in cash and $168 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($31.3 million).

IPO Details

FTCH intends to raise $600 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares: Approximately $480 million from the company and $120 million from selling shareholders.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to 20 votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A shareholders. This is a way for management to retain voting control of the firm after losing economic control.

Existing shareholder Kadi Group (JD.com affiliate) has agreed to purchase Class A shares totaling ⅓ of what it would need to maintain its existing share ownership percentage. That amount is currently unknown.

In addition, Artemis has indicated an interest in purchasing up to $50 million of Class A ordinary shares at the IPO price.

Taken together, these two investor actions, with the Kadi Group being an actual agreement and the Artemis deal only a non-binding indication of interest, serve to provide positive signals for public investors related to the IPO and are unusual for a non-life science IPO.

Management didn’t provide any meaningful clarity on how it will use the net proceeds from the IPO, which it has described as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement for working capital, to fund incremental growth and other general corporate purposes, including possible acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company, UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, Cowen and BNP Paribas.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 20, 2018.

