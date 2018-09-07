Can Exxon Mobil Retest Prior Highs?

Exxon Mobil (XOM) disappointed Wall Street in its second quarter earnings release with figures that missed analyst estimates for the fourth time in the last five quarters. Understandably, the market's bearish reaction was extreme, and bears quickly sent the stock price below $77 per share. Refinery issues have created significant problems for the company, and this could continue for the rest of 2018.

But it is starting to look at though the selling pressure is overdone, and positives in the outlook for Exxon's oil and gas production could force XOM share prices above prior highs. This suggests there are attractive opportunities to build long positions in the stock at current levels. Market exposure to Exxon Mobil through covered call options is wise here, given the moderately bullish stance for XOM and its elevated 4.07% dividend yield.



Exxon's second quarter earnings results revealed critical weaknesses with obvious maintenance and operational problems. The report showed EPS of 92 cents, which was a significant miss relative to the $1.27 consensus in analyst surveys. The revenue numbers did not fare as badly at $73.5 billion (beating analyst forecasts by about $900 million). But the downtime generated by maintenance problems in Saudi Arabia, the United States, Canada, and France weighed on profitability and led to the massive disappointment in the total earnings number.



Source: Exxon Mobil Earnings Presentation

In truth, large portions of the blame should be directed at management, as this disruptive activity in the oil refineries held over from the previous quarter. Exxon senior vice president, Neil Chapman, made an effort to calm the market's reaction by saying there is "nothing systemic in these incidences" and the issues have been "thoroughly investigated." This means Exxon's next earnings report will be even more critical in defining the stock's dominant trends, as analysts will be looking to assess whether management has fully rectified these concerns for investors.

At this stage, markets seem to be growing more confident in the outlook as the stock has moved back above the key psychological $80 level. These types of moves are important in defining broader sentiment and this is a clear indication that value-seeking bulls may now be in control of XOM. But prices are still trading in negative territory for the year (down -3.6% on a YTD basis), so there is still room for extension if markets are primed to force a retest of the highs from July.

Source: Exxon Mobil Earnings Presentation

With the headline miss in earnings, it should be noted that there were some key positives in Exxon's earnings report that are worth remembering. Profit figures did gain 18% (roughly $4 billion) during the most recent quarter. Higher market valuations in crude oil helped propelled the company's oil and gas businesses but those positives were overshadowed by maintenance delays in the gasoline refineries division, and thinner profit margins in the Exxon's chemicals segment. Exxon's international refining and marketing segment also showed a sluggish performance with only $29 million in profits for the quarter. This marks a decline of over $1 billion on an annualized basis, eroding profits in Exxon's global refining and marketing business (which was lower by nearly 50% at $724 million). Slowing profit margins in the chemicals segment were caused by higher costs, leading to a decline of 9.6% in quarterly earnings (at $890 million from $985 million last year).

Positives were seen in profits from Exxon's upstream business, which posted above $3 billion for the period. This massive improvement more than doubled the $1.2 billion posted for the same quarter last year. This bodes well for the broader outlook, as the segment is in responsible for exploring for oil and developing assets. Liquids have commanded higher prices, and this helped produce the improved performance results for the period (although those results were, in part, offset by rising expenses). Exxon's Bakken and Permian regions generated better oil equivalent volumes for the quarter, but the company's daily oil equivalent production levels averaged only 3.647 MMBOE/d. This represents a decline from the 3.922 MMBOE/d production level posted during the same period in 2017. Liquid production dropped to 2.212 MMB/D from 2.269 MMB/D. Natural gas production fell to 8.613 MMCF/d from 9.920 MMCF/d relative to Q2 2017.

All told, it is not entirely surprising that we saw declines in share prices following the most recent earnings report. The efficacy of Exxon's managerial strategy is now more firmly in question, as the company has explained its decision to lower natural gas production levels is by design. This could be a significant piece of the puzzle as we head into the next earnings release, as U.S. shale output is being dismissed as more resources are devoted to the crude oil (which commands higher market valuations). Specifically, this can be seen in Exxon's investments in the Permian basin, Brazil, and Indonesia, which rose 69% in the second quarter. Unfortunately, this means investors will be forced to remain patient before we actually start to see more advantageous results from these decisive strategy moves. But, less unfortunately, there is not much doubt that these investments are tied to high-quality resources. So, success or failure here will be dependent on Exxon's ability execute project innovations in an efficient manner.

Source: Author

In any case, Exxon share prices appear to be trading near an important inflection point, as a simple return to the prior highs will suggest that the stock's longer-term downtrend might have reached completion. XOM is a classic dividend stock with yields well above the averages seen in the S&P 500. But its 72.6% payout ratio likely creates some level of pause for those that may be considering long positions in the stock. Exxon returned $3.5 billion in dividends to shareholders in the second quarter and sustainability in the stock's annualized payout of $3.28 per share will depend on the success of strategic moves in the quarters ahead. Encouragingly, Exxon generated $8.1 billion in cash flow from operations and asset divestments during the second quarter (gaining from the $7.1 billion generated during the same period last year). This should help the company maintain its 35-year history of dividend growth designed to reward loyal shareholders.

Recent price action suggests we could see a break of the longer-term downtrend channel present in share prices, as this would only require a retest of the July highs. With the problematic elements seen in Exxon's Q2 earnings report, upside could still remain limited. This type of scenario can be played using covered call options, which allow investors to capture the stock's elevated 4.07% dividend as it stands firmly above the 2.3% average characterizing the basic materials sector. I remain long the stock in anticipation of this upside break and expect to see higher valuations in share prices before the end of this year.

