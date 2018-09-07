GOL: Traffic Looks Good, But I Still Favor Azul

Traffic and capacity grew over tough 2017 comps, but occupancy rates declined as the international segment continues to look for a supply-demand balance.

Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL) released its August 2018 traffic report this Thursday, September 6th. The operational metrics must have pleased foreign investors (the Brazilian exchange is closed for the Independence Day holiday) who are backing up the truck and bidding the stock up 11% around mid-trading session this Friday. Credit: Texturas Brasileiras

I have been arguing for several months that, despite the economic challenges that include a downward revision in Brazil's 2019 GDP growth estimates coupled with increased inflation expectations, the air travel industry in the country remains robust. Gol's August numbers seem to suggest that this is still largely true, following the brief mid-year spike in activity driven by the July vacation season in the country.

The airliner reported growth in both capacity and RPK (revenue passenger kilometer) in August over tough 3Q17 comps. The much larger domestic segment (90% of total RPK) once again offset weakness in the international business, the company's Achilles heel, which still seems to be hurting from a local currency that has depreciated more than 30% against the U.S. dollar in the past 12 months. Perhaps helping to support bullishness today was the international RPK decline of -12.8% that was the least severe since May 2018, coupled with another mid-single digit decline in available seats, suggesting international travel might be an inch closer to reaching a state of supply-demand balance.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Not as encouraging was a YOY total company load factor decline of 1.2% that I estimate was equally driven by the domestic and international segments (despite the latter being much smaller). This is the first time since July 2017 that capacity growth has outpaced the increase in traffic. But I'm cautious not to extrapolate the August occupancy metrics and prematurely draw conclusions about what they could mean for future operational results.

Offsetting potential load-related pessimism, but unrelated to Gol's performance, the stock's Friday spike also can be explained in part by a recovering Brazilian Real that's up 3% (nearly half of the recovery produced today alone) since last week's 12-month low of R$4.20/USD.

Views on the investment opportunity

I believe Gol's August report was solid, but it largely served to reinforce trends in the Brazilian air travel space that I believe to be favorable.

Within the sector, I see GOL as a high-risk, high-reward play that can recover faster than peers from its August lows. The graph below, displaying GOL's higher volatility measured as one standard deviation of the stock's annualized daily returns as of last month, illustrates my point. The shares' higher sensitivity to market movements is a double-edged sword, however, and further deterioration in Brazilian airline stocks could hurt GOL more noticeably.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

I believe that investing in the airline industry in an already volatile emerging market warrants a bit more conservatism. In that sense, I continue to favor an investment in Azul Linhas Aéreas (AZUL), which I perceive to be a higher-quality stock of a company better positioned to protect its domestic market and grow internationally.

Note from the author: AZUL is one of the "high conviction" names that I discuss with my Storm-Resistant Growth community. To learn more about other stocks that I have been tracking and dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZUL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.