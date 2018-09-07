AMD: The Time To Buy Is Now (Update)

AMD (AMD) broke the $20 threshold and climbed to mid 20s. After more than doubling its stock price since the beginning of the year, it might be tempting to sell the stock or reduce a position.

The decision should be made considering the risk and rewards of the company and its current fair price. AMD is a wonderful company with immense opportunities at a bargain price, and although there are still significant risks and hurdles ahead, the risk is worth the reward.

The Valuation

On a previous article, I estimated the fair price AMD would have by Q3 of this year. At publication, AMD was trading around $10.

Assuming AMD's Q3 results are similar to the consensus of $0.12, the yearly EPS of the company would be $0.45. This result is close to the high end of the estimate, and the fair price would be $38.

AMD could deliver a stronger Q3 than the current estimate and reach the $42 price target. The accuracy of the average TD Ameritrade/Reuters Estimate is not high.

I would generally repeat the exercise of the past article and present three price targets again; low, medium, and high. However, due to the low accuracy of the previous forecast, I believe it is no longer accurate to use these forecasts to determine the company's performance and fair price.

Instead, let us use Nvidia's (NVDA) revenue growth history to model how AMD will eat into Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) revenue. Analysing Nvidia's history, AMD is at a relatively similar situation than Nvidia was on the first half of 2016. Back then, Nvidia was starting to release its powerful GeForce 10 series and competition seemed to be lagging behind.

Aligning the timelines, we can use a correlation factor to estimate AMD's revenue. Assuming AMD can capitalize its strategic position and technical superiority against Intel.

The profit margin will increase due to the reduction of fixed costs compared to revenue, and the leverage pricing advantage AMD can apply for costs. With this forecast, AMD's growth will be significant after 2019 since the profit margin could increase to the 20-30% range as Intel and Nvidia.

Considering a 15% increase in revenue for 2020 and a range of profit margins, we have the following chart.

I usually use the Peter Lynch's method for growth valuation. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is. Using this method, the fair price at the end of the year will be in the $60 range, and for next year, the stock has a very decent chance of reaching triple digits.

For now, the valuation of the stock, considering this forecast by the end of Q2, is $45.93, which is consistent with the previous valuation.

Risks and hurdles

Intel is not going to sit down and let AMD take its lunch money. AMD needs to keep its competitive advantage against Intel. The end of Moore's law is not going to last for much longer.

Quantum computing sounds like the next logical step, but before this technology becomes affordable, making cheaper transistors and microprocessors will be the next challenge. While AMD is now masterfully managing costs and pricing strategy, it has to be able to continue to do so as it grows as a company and as the challenge to beat Moore's Law become greater every day.

Seizing the technical superiority AMD has over Intel to gain market share is critical. Intel will catch up sooner or later. AMD has to win a sizeable percentage of the market and create meaningful brand recognition to be able to retain its market share when Intel is back in the game. This also goes for EPYC.

AMD has to improve its mobile strategy. Ryzen has been putting Intel in an awkward position since the first generation. The performance to price relationship is hard to beat, and the exploding tendency to build custom PCs helps AMD to bypass manufacturers that could prefer Intel chips. Ryzen Mobile has not enjoyed that benefit. Manufacturers generally build laptops, and AMD has not been able to increase its presence on the laptop market.

Ryzen mobile's performance is reasonable, and its prices are compelling, but AMD needs to up its game on the sales and marketing department to increase the number of laptops and Chromebooks that carry the Ryzen Mobile chips.

Conclusions

Lisa Su has demonstrated AMD can manage a company in decline and achieve turnaround; now the challenge is to take a winning company and guide it to the top.

AMD has everything to reach triple digits in a year from now, but the challenges keep being significant. It is still a considerable challenge to increase profit margin and gross margin while fueling R&D to preserve technical superiority.

Do not let a victory conquer you, nor a loss defeat you"

- Korean Proverb

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further, I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible. I am long AMD (stocks and options), so I will continue to write about it. If you like this article, subscribe!

