KNOT Offshore Partners: A Conservative Fixed-Income Dream Stock

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) offers a steady 9.67% yield backed by solid long-term contracts. The future holds no expected dividend increases, no additional equity offerings and the possible inclusion into the Alerian index. Until that possible inclusion, KNOP will remain trading in a tight range offering a consist entry point for immediate investors.

Business Overview

KNOP operates shuttle tankers for transportation of offshore oil to onshore refineries. Currently, KNOP owns and operates 16 vessels which are tied to long term leases - this provides a stable and steady cash flow.

Source: KNOP Earning Slides Q1 2018

Currently, KNOP has no expected drop down candidates from its sponsor - meaning growth will have to come from favorable contract rates and debt reduction. KNOP is not forced to purchase vessels from its sponsors alone - but doing so ensures that the vessel is fully contracted for multiple years allowing for a safe addition to their fleet.

Financially, KNOP's distribution is solid. KNOP has been paying $0.52 quarterly since October of 2015. This quarter their dividend was covered 1.5x. This solid coverage allows them to focus the rest of their funds towards reducing their debt and increasing their cash on hand.

Where is KNOP Headed?

KNOP is in an unusual place. It has no immediate growth plans. Their management is content to maintain a consistent distribution and to continue to see coverage increase. This is important to recognize before investing in KNOP, this consistent dividend has provided an environment of relative stability.

KNOP data by YCharts

KNOP's share price has consistently hovered around the $20 price range. Offering multiple entry points to receive close to a 10% yield. This trading range is believed by management to be due to investors viewing KNOP's debt as a potential issue. Because of this KNOP is focusing its efforts there - to deleverage and become more nimble.

The only caveat to mention here is in regards to issuing additional equity. If KNOP finds a vessel worth purchasing, their plan is to issue equity to do so. In this instance if the underwriting financial institution suggest so, management is open to increasing the distribution to move shares.

A secondary goal of KNOP is inclusion into Alerian's MLP index. KNOP needs approximately 25% more liquidity according to their CEO John Costain to achieve this. Why is this helpful? Currently, Exchange traded funds, ETFs, track specific indexes and the more indexes that KNOP can get included into - the more of their outstanding shares will be held by them. Currently KNOP is held in three readily identifiable ETFs - Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA), Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) and High Income MLP ETF (YMLP). Depending on which of the Alerian indexes that KNOP finds itself, KNOP could very well see a strong increase in share price due to these ETFs buying shares. One such Alerian aligned ETF which would benefit greatly from KNOPs inclusion is InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

Risks

KNOP's stable cash flow is connected to its long-term contracts. These obviously provide the lifeblood for this company. A recent concern for KNOP is its sponsor receiving additional competition for contracts. Due to this KNOP's sponsor has not announced any new deals - meaning no need for additional ships or any ships that could be acquired by KNOP with a strong accretive value. This is likely to only be a short term phase but added competition could lower contract values - lowering KNOP's distributable cash flow when charters are renegotiated. Thankfully KNOP's coverage is outstanding looking forward.

A second possible risk looking forward is the sulfur requirement change coming in 2020. This is not a direct cost for KNOP but for the charterers - they are required to pay this expense for the lower sulfur fuel. However as time progresses KNOP is aware that this cost could be used in negotiations to lower the charter prices for vessels that are more expensive to operate. Again this would hit KNOP's top and bottom lines.

Investor Takeaway

KNOP provides a stable per share price for investors seeking a high yield stock which is solidly covered. In the near term, KNOP's share price should remain relatively stable trading near the 10% yield range, however looking into the future KNOP has potential to join Alerian's indexes and strengthening financial stability.

