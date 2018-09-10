Interest Rates Set To Rise Again This Month

With the summer coming to an end this Monday on the Labor Day holiday, the market will now focus on the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the potential for a 25 basis point hike in the Fed Funds rate at the end of this month.

Higher interest rates tend to support the dollar and weigh on equity prices. The sharp selloff in the major stock indices in February 2018 was the result of rising rates. At the same time, the widening gap between U.S. and euro currency yields has provided support for the dollar. In December 2015, before the Fed first acted to lift short-term rates from zero percent, the gap between the dollar and euro rates stood at just forty basis points. If the Fed boosts the Fed Funds rate by 25 points at the end of this month, that gap will stand at between 2.40-2.65 percent, and it could be wider at the end of this year.

The market will hold its breath at the end of this month, and data and events on the economic and domestic and geopolitical landscape are likely to drive the Fed's next decision on monetary policy.

September 26 is the next FOMC meeting

Last year, the U.S. Federal Reserve and Federal Open Market Committee underwent a vast change as Jerome Powell replaced Janet Yellen. President Donald Trump put a more conservative stamp on the central bank even though the current Chairman voted with Chair Yellen at every opportunity in his previous position at the central bank.

The more hawkish approach to monetary policy since the departure of Chair Yellen at the start of 2018 may be more perception than reality. After all, it was under the former leader of the Fed that the FOMC began the wheels moving on balance sheet reduction and gradual interest rate hikes that have taken the Fed Funds rate higher.

Most market participants agree that the FOMC will hike the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at their September 26 meeting. The economic data from PPI, CPI, GDP, employment, and other sectors of the economy all point to strong and sustained growth. Tax reform legislation at the end of 2017 provided an injection of fiscal stimulus to compliment years of accommodative central bank policy which amounted to monetary policy stimulus for the economy. When the FOMC makes their announcement on September 26, few market participants will be surprised when short-term interest rates edge higher to the 2.00-2.50 percent level. However, the entire market will hold its collective breath for the statement of the committee and the press conference featuring Jerome Powell that follows the move.

The devil will be in the details - a fourth straight December hike?

Chairman Powell has taken a different approach when it comes to explaining the rationale for moves by the Federal Reserve and plans for the future. Alan Greenspan was a master at a language the market called "Fed Speak" which was confusing to even trained economists. His successors, Chairs Bernanke and Yellen, may not have been as wordy, ambiguous, and vague in their language as Greenspan when relating the Fed's actions and plans, but each was a master at the dialect in their respective delivery. Chairman Powell has decided to take a more direct and understandable approach leaving little room for interpretation and over-analysis by market pundits. Therefore, when the current Fed Chairman speaks there is little reason to doubt or misunderstand his intentions. Both the statement following an FOMC and the press conferences have become less cloudy under the new leadership at the central bank.

At the June meeting, the FOMC added the potential for another rate hike to their agenda for 2018 for a total of four or a one percent hike on the year. On August 1, the central bank upgraded their view of U.S. economic growth from "solid" to "strong."

Recent data has shown that core inflation has reached the Fed's two percent target rate, the employment picture remains strong, and the economy is growing at a good pace. However, the Fed Chairman continues to operate gradually when it comes to tightening credit as growth is not overheating the economy, and the Fed is taking a cautious approach not to choke off a buoyant economy. At the same time, the program of allowing debt purchases to roll off the Fed's balance sheet to reduce the legacy of quantitative easing is unprecedented. Therefore, the central bank is proceeding with caution as it continues to monitor the impact of the program on bond prices along the yield curve.

When the market reads the statement that follows the September 26 meeting and listens to the remarks of Chairman Powell as he answers questions, the critical issue will be the likelihood of the fourth hike in December and the schedule of increases for 2019 and 2020. Right now, it looks like the Fed will follow through on their June promise to add another hike, but things could change over the coming weeks.

While the September Fed meeting has the potential to move markets significantly across all asset classes, the world continues to wait for a substantial shift from the other side of the Atlantic.

The ECB remains behind the curve

If the Fed follows through with two interest rates hikes of 25 basis point apiece before the end of this year, the gap between short-term U.S. dollar and euro currency yields will stand at 2.65-2.90 percent. Under the leadership of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, the ECB has remained highly accommodative in their approach to monetary policy. He many issues facing Europe on both the political and economic fronts have prevented tightening credit. Brexit continues to loom as an issue, and recent stress from Italy and the continuation of fears surrounding the southern European economies have kept short-term rates steady at negative forty basis points. While the ECB told the markets, they will end their program of quantitative easing this year, there have been no signs of any initiatives to reduce the size of their balance sheet. The ECB followed the Fed into programs of slashing interest rates and QE, but they remain far behind the Fed when it comes to tightening credit. Therefore, a continuation of the widening gap between interest rates on the short, medium, and long ends of the yield curve has provided fundamental support for the dollar and been a weight on the value of the euro currency.

U.S. rates support the dollar

The dollar index has appreciated from lows of 88.15 in February of this year to its most recent high at 96.685 in mid-August. At the 95 level at the beginning of September, the dollar remains close to its high in 2018. The path of least resistance of U.S. interest rates and snail-like pace of the ECB continues to provide support for the dollar versus the euro foreign exchange relationship. The dollar index is highly sensitive to the euro as it makes up approximately 57% of the index.

While fundamentals when it comes to yield differentials continue to favor the ascent of the dollar, the short-term technical position of the U.S. currency is also signaling that it could be preparing to make another in a series of higher highs as the September Fed meeting approaches.

As the daily chart illustrates, the dollar index corrected from the mid-august high at 96.865 on the September futures contract to the 95 level at the end of August. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures contract has been gently rising since March alongside the index. A rise in the open interest metric with increasing prices tends to be a technical validation of the current trend. Price momentum on the short-term chart declined into oversold territory during the recent correction from the peak and has now crossed to the upside indicating that the dollar could be ready for another run to a higher level on the index.

Inflationary pressure ahead

In another sign that inflation will spur the Fed to increase interest rates at both their September and December FOMC meetings, core inflation is now at the two percent target rate as spending continues to heat up. Last week, the personal-consumption-expenditure price index, which is a broad gauge of inflationary pressures, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from June according to the Commerce Department. On a year-on-year basis, it was up 2.3 percent which was the most substantial gain since 2012. Optimism among consumers remains at a high rate these days fostering an increase in spending.

The rising rate of inflation is likely to be another reason for the Fed to continue tightening credit.

While the dollar is moving higher on the back of rising interest rates and the widening gap between U.S. and euro currency yields, higher interest rates will likely increase the attraction of fixed income products compared with stocks. If the Fed takes a hawkish approach at the September meeting, we could see a reaction in the stock market which is at close to record high levels. A selloff in equities in September or October would follow a seasonal pattern of corrective price action.

On a short-term basis, the volatility index or VIX tends to rise when the stock market moves to the downside. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures (VIXY) product is a highly liquid short-term trading vehicle that follows the price action in the VIX index. With net assets of $130.82 million and average daily trading volume of around 1.7 million shares, this short-term tool can be a great instrument to buy on any dips as the September Fed meeting approaches.

As the chart highlights, at $25.38 per share on September 7, VIXY is close to the lowest level in months. During the stock market correction in February, VIXY rose to a high of $46.84 per share and its most recent low was at $22.93.

Interest rates are set to rise again this month, and the current economic data is telling us that the central bank will live up to its promise in June to hike rates twice more by 25 basis points by the end of 2018. The move will likely support the value of the dollar and weigh on the prices of stocks as higher rates will cause some shifts in portfolios from equities to fixed income products. VIXY is a short-term trading instrument that tends to move higher as stocks move to the downside. Stocks typically take the stairs higher and the elevator down during corrections, and another elevator ride could be on the horizon in the coming weeks.

