Concerns About The Flattening Yield Curve Spread Are Premature; Key Economic Indicators Are Well Above Their Recession Thresholds

Because a spread of less than 1.0 does sometimes signal a turning point in the economy, investors should look for confirming signs that the economy is slowing.

I believe someone famous once said: The yield curve is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, wrapped in an enigma, wrapped in a corn tortilla ... or something like that. I've thought the same thing as I've read a number of articles over the past few months that don't seem to agree on what the current yield curve spread means. Indeed, what does the flattening yield curve spread tell us at present (By the way, here is a great recipe for corn tortillas).

When the yield curve spread has gone below 1.0

To put everything into perspective, for August 2018, the monthly average for the yield curve spread was 0.82 (82 basis points above the inversion point), based on the difference between 10-year Treasury Notes and 3-Month Treasury Bills. I'm using monthly averages because they provide extended time periods with a definitive spread. However, just to compare, on September 5, the daily spread was 0.76. So we are still in the same ballpark.

The black line on Chart 1 shows when the yield curve spread had dropped near 0.82 during the three previous business cycles (red circles). Looking at points B, C, and D, it is clear that the economy can be in different stages when the yield curve spread reaches this level. So, at the current spread, a recession could be close, or it could be far away.

Chart 1

For interest, in Table 1, I'm showing the months when the spread is near 0.82 and how many months passed until the yield curve spread inverted and when the recession started.

Table 1

So, to reiterate, when the yield curve spread is near 0.8, it could mean a recession is a year or two away, or it could mean it isn't.

In order to make more sense of the current yield curve, I'm going to show snapshots of the economy for the current and previous three business cycles at the point when the yield curve spread was at or near 0.82. I will use the BaR Analysis Grid© to do so.

Importantly, Grids 2, 3, and 4 show the economy when the yield curve spread dropped below 1.0 for the last time before a recession. I want to show how these grids compare to the current economy shown in Grid 1.

If you are not familiar with the BaR, here is one of the earlier articles on Seeking Alpha about it (the methodology has been refined since this article). You can also read about the BaR here on the Econ P.I. website. Data sources for the BaR are shown at the end of this article.

Current business cycle

Grid 1 shows the BaR update for the end of August, which contains July data. The MoC, average of all plotted points, is in the expansion quadrant and is near its highest point above the baseline (recession threshold) for this business cycle. The MoC shows the overall condition of the economy. Notice that all but two indicators are 20% or more above the baseline. This indicates the economy is relatively healthy.

Grid 1

2001-2007 business cycle

Grid 2 shows the BaR in July 2005 (Point A, Chart 1). The MoC is at its peak for this business cycle, similar to Grid 1. But what is different is there are five indicators that are within 20% of the baseline and three that are below the baseline. Clearly, this is a weaker economy than what we see in Grid 1. It is important to note that the three indicators below the baseline did go above the baseline over the next six months. However, during that time, six to eight indicators stayed within 20% of the baseline, which is a continuation of a weakening economy. Because the economy continued to weaken, this was an infection point.

Grid 2

1991-2001 business cycle

Grid 3 shows the BaR in February 2000 (Point B). As I have pointed out in previous articles, the plotted points on the BaR, including the MoC, tend to track lower in earlier business cycle. Adding six to eight percent to each indicator on the vertical analysis would probably be a suitable adjustment. However, even if that were done, this grid shows more weakness than Grid 1, especially with the nonfinancial corporate profits. In Grid 1, nonfinancial corporate profits are high in the expansion grid. After March 2000, the economy continued to decline, showing that this too was a turning point in the economy.

Grid 3

1982-1990 business cycle

Finally, Grid 4 shows the economy as represented by the BaR in December 1998, which was the January 1989 update (Point E). Fewer economic indicators were tracked back then, so the MoC tends to be more volatile. The MoC shown here is higher than was normal for this business cycle. However, like Grids 2 and 3, the economy is at its peak, but there are signs of weakness, most notably nonfinancial corporate profits. BaR grids for later months show that this was a turning point as the economy continued a steady decline.

Grid 4

Based on this brief analysis, here are some observations and thoughts:

The economy can be in different states when the yield curve drops below 1.0, some of which are nonrecessionary (Points C and D on Chart 1).

At this point, the current economy doesn't show the same weakness as is shown in Grids 2, 3, and 4, which were the months in which the yield curve spread neared 0.82 for the last time before a recession hit.

However, when the yield curve spread is below 1.0, investors should become more watchful.

Following an array of key economic indicators is a far better strategy than only following the yield curve.

