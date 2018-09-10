Crude Oil Rests In A Range

The summer of 2018 was a rough time for many commodities as a bearish cocktail of a rising dollar, the prospects for increasing interest rates, and trade disputes that put raw materials on the front lines and distorted prices combined to send the prices of members of the asset class lower.

The price of copper fell from over $3.30 in June to under $2.60 per pound. Copper broke a bullish trading pattern of higher lows that had been in place since January 2016. Other base metals and industrial commodities followed the red metal lower.

Gold also broke a bullish trading pattern of higher lows that began in late 2015 when the price of the yellow metal fell to its lowest price since early 2017. The price action in silver was worse as selling took the volatile precious metal to the most inexpensive price since 2016. Moreover, the prices of platinum, sugar, coffee, and soybeans all declined to their lowest prices in over one decade during the summer season this year. Crude oil is perhaps the most closely watched market in the commodities asset class. While the price of the energy commodity moved lower from highs at the beginning of July, the oil market did nothing to disrupt its bullish trading pattern that has been in place since February 2016.

A move from the highs

After moving to a high of $75.27 at the beginning of July, crude oil fell to a low of $64.43 per barrel in mid-August, a decline of 14.4% from high to low.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, while many other commodities fell to levels that negated bullish trading patterns over the recent weeks and months, the move to the downside in the crude oil futures market has not followed their lead.

Two technical metrics, the slow stochastic which is a price momentum indicator and the relative strength index have both declined into neutral territory as the price of crude oil bounced from the mid-August low to the $67.50 per barrel at the start of September. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market, has declined from 2.48 million to 2.29 million contracts between the time the price of the energy commodity hit its peak in early July to September 5. Typically, a decline in the metric at a time when the price is moving lower is not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. The move from the highs of over $75 per barrel in early July sent the price of NYMEX crude oil futures to a level above technical support that did not negate its bullish trading pattern. Since moving to that low on the back of a new high in the U.S. dollar index in mid-August, the price of crude oil has been consolidating.

A period of consolidation in the oil market

There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the crude oil market that have pushed the energy commodity into a range since April on the active month October NYMEX WTI futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, nearby futures have traded in a band from $62.60 to $71.63 since April 10. The lower prices for the October futures contract on the daily pictorial compared to the weekly chart is because of the backwardation in the forward curve. While the high on the continuous contract was at $75.27 on July 2, the October futures contract only reached a peak of just over $71 per barrel at that time. The daily chart shows that after a move to a high of $71.40 on September 4, on the back of a storm that was heading for the Gulf of Mexico and oil refining infrastructure in the region, the price turned lower as weather forecasters downgraded the storm. The price momentum indicator crossed to the downside after the move from $71.40 to below $68 per barrel last week. Despite the spike higher on the first trading session in September, the price of crude oil posted a loss over the past five consecutive trading sessions.

The stronger dollar has weighed on the prices of many commodities, and crude oil is no exception. The prospects for higher interest rates have contributed to the rise of the dollar, and in their own right, higher rates increase the cost of carrying inventories which tends to have a bearish influence on raw material prices.

Meanwhile, this week's data from both the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration were both supportive of the price of crude oil with withdrawals from inventories in each report. The API reported a withdrawal of 1.17 million barrels on September 5 while the EIA told markets they declined by 4.3 million barrels. The API and EIA both told markets that oil product inventories increased as of the end of the end of August. The price of NYMEX crude oil remained within its trading band over the past five months at the end of last week, but one metric is flashing a bullish warning sign for the energy commodity.

Brent continues to outperform WTI

The spread between the Brent and WTI benchmark crude oil prices continued to widen last week with November Brent futures trading to the highest level against WTI since early July when nearby NYMEX futures hit their high at over $75 per barrel.

Source: CQG

Brent crude oil futures rolled to November at the end of August. As the daily chart of WTI minus Brent prices in the November futures contract shows, the Brent premium rose to a high of $9.24 per barrel on September 7 which was the highest level since early July. Over the past years, a higher Brent premium to WTI has been a sign of strength when it comes to the overall price of the energy commodity. When crude oil was trading at over $100 per barrel from 2011 through 2014 following the Arab Spring, the Brent premium rose as high as over $27.50 per barrel. The higher premium and rising trend for the benchmark that represents around two-thirds of the world's production including Middle Eastern crude oil is a bullish sign for the price of the commodity that powers the world. The Brent premium has been rising since reaching a low of $6.27 per barrel on August 2.

Brent crude oil is trading at a premium to WTI because of concerns about new sanctions on Iran that will take effect in November and falling output in Libya. The bottom line is that while the short-term trend in crude oil points to a continuation of a correction, the Brent premium is telling us that the price will find support sooner rather than later.

The trend since early 2016 is higher

The long-term chart of NYMEX crude oil continues to illustrate a bullish price trend.

Source: CQG

As the long-term quarterly chart shows, after falling from highs of $107.73 in June 2014 to lows of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016, the trend in the oil market has been bullish reaching its most recent peak in early July at just over the $75 per barrel level. The open interest metric has been rising with the price which provides technical validation of the trend. While the trend following indicator, the slow stochastic, shows that the trend has entered overbought territory, it continues to point higher. Relative strength is in neutral territory, and the historical volatility measure at 24% is a sign that the price rise has been slow and steady since the February 2016 low. While bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the price in opposite directions, one factor poses the potential of a sudden and perhaps violent price spike to the upside.

The potential for a spike up is higher than for a correction to the downside

Iran is a member of OPEC and a country that exports approximately 2.7 million barrels each day. Over recent months, the U.S. administration walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement that was negotiated by the Obama administration and other nations and put in place in 2015. The refusal to recertify the agreement and decision to put sanctions on the theocracy in Teheran and could prevent Iran's ability to sell their oil to customers around the world. President Rouhani has threatened that if Iran cannot sell their oil, they will not allow other nations in the region to export their petroleum.

The 2.7 million barrels of Iranian crude flow through the Strait of Hormuz each day. Additionally, a total of 19 million barrels of 20% of the world's oil requirements move through the seaway that separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman. The prospects for a face-off between Iran and the United States in the Strait of Hormuz or other logistical routes in the Middle East is a supportive factor for crude oil. Any hostilities on the seas when it comes to oil shipments could cause price spikes in the nearby prices of the energy commodity. At the same time, the proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia continues to rage on more than one front in the Middle East. In Yemen, both sides have faced off for an extended period with occasional rockets fired by Iranian-backed rebels landing on Saudi sovereign territory. The Saudi blockade of Qatar is a direct challenge to the small but wealthy OPEC member's relationship with Iran. Additionally, there are other examples of conflict in the Middle East where Saudi and Iranian interests are on opposite sides. The rise of hostilities between the two primary powers in the Middle East could impact petroleum production, refining, or logistical routes which leads to the potential for a price spike to the upside in the oil futures market.

Crude oil continues to trade in a range, but the potential for an upside spike based on political events in the Middle East will continue to limit the downside while presenting the potential for a significant move higher. I continue to be a buyer of crude oil on dips. The United States Brent Oil ETF product (BNO) invests in Brent futures contracts.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the range in BNO since 2010 has been from $8.80 to $46.68 per share. At $21.47 on September 7, the ETF is below the middle of its trading range over the past eight years. The potential for a price spike to the upside is a function of events in the Middle East which relies on the Brent price for a benchmark for oil production in the region. For those who do not trade in the futures arena, BNO has net assets of $99.79 million and trades an average of over 271,000 shares each day making it a liquid product for trading and investing purposes.

Crude oil has been trading in a range, and while it could head for the lower end of the band over the coming sessions, the overall fundamental picture for the energy commodity continue to support buying on dips. The odds of a much higher price are greater than the odds of a much lower price these days, and a break to the downside below technical support that would threaten the bull market that has been in place since February 2016 is unlikely in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.