How Home Depot Is Moving Toward Tech To Drive Alpha

Some details of its plans and rationale were discussed by the CEO and CFO. This article reviews them and comments.

It's also focused as part of its e-commerce and AI focus on improving distribution to fit into the Internet, omnichannel age of retailing.

Background - moving profits to a higher plane

The best stocks tend to involve companies growing while improving their business model and margins. Think of Microsoft (MSFT) going from contract software developer for IBM (IBM), Apple (AAPL) and others to the titan with amazing margins and growth from Windows and Office. Or think of a similar supernova in the '80s to the bubble peak, Amgen (AMGN), going from R&D losses to growing sales and increasing margins from its two blood cell boosters.

While we are used to that sort of stuff now in tech-driven companies, we are not used to this in old economy companies. But that's where there may be an investment trend that could deliver alpha for years. After all, if by "technology" we usually mean information processing, both of numbers and other data ("IT") and voice (telecom), then almost all "tech" is useful only as it is utilized by the economy at large. And most of the economy is "old." In that spirit, I have recently discussed my favorite utility, which is more than "just" a utility, in NextEra Energy: An Undervalued Tech Company (In Disguise). And I have pointed out how JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is increasingly becoming an Internet and "fintech" company with, potentially, an Amazon-like (AMZN) or AAPL-like focus on creating an ecosystem of products that lead customers to willingly enter and stay in the company's "walled garden."

Now I want to extend to Home Depot (HD) the two themes discussed above:

Accelerating profit growth by growing sales while increasing margins

Uutilizing high tech to help accomplish this goal.

Home Depot's efficiency strategy

HD has returned 25% per year to shareholders since 1981, plus dividends. It's the No. 1 home improvement retailer in the world. Yet it still has massive growth opportunities to grow sales. It controls a minority of home improvement sales, and its Interline acquisition opened up an additional $50 B in revenue potential. I argued in my most recent HD article, written last month when the stock was around $195 post earnings, that HD additionally has extensive opportunities from adjacencies, both vertically and horizontally. For purposes of this article, I'll stick with HD as currently configured, but I'll come back to the horizontal opportunities later. (It also has international growth possibilities.)

HD is a North American retailer, headquartered in Atlanta. It's largely US-centric but has substantial and successful operations in Canada and Mexico. HD operates superstores that have a warehouse feel, and also act as warehouses. The company views that function as a drag on margins in today's omnichannel retailing world. As CEO Craig Menear commented in a brokerage-sponsored conference Wednesday, HD will (from the Seeking Alpha transcript):

... remove much of the bulk distribution that today, if you walked into our stores, you would see in the morning at 6 o'clock, lots of pallets staged in our lumber and building material aisles waiting to be picked up to be delivered out to a Pro job site. We'll move much of that upstream and take that complexity out of the store and improve the shopping experience for our customers who are shopping in the store in the process. And we can drive efficiency upstream being able to do that through better utilization of the equipment offer more capacity.

HD also is going to take the pick-ups pursuant to online ordering faster by placing the merchandise to be picked up in a locker, so the space and employee time devoted to the pick-ups will be improved.

This is being done both to stretch HD's lead over Lowe's (LOW) (note: I sold the rest of my LOW Wednesday on valuation) and with AMZN's footsteps being heard. The expectation at HD is for a high rate of return for this investment, as its long-serving CFO Carol Tome went on to explain:

Our goal is to be the fastest and most efficient deliverer of home improvement products. And on the efficiency side, this is a big deal for us. We're spending $1.2 billion (over several years). And when we built the financial model to show that we would get an adequate return on that investment and our IRR hurdle is 12%, we built that model solely on transportation savings as well as cube utilization. (We) didn't rely on sales to support that investment (but) we wouldn't be doing this if we didn't think we get some (extra) sales off this as well.

So, HD plans to end up with faster and more cost-effective delivery both to work sites and general retail customers, and with a store-based work force that will be increasingly focused on shoppers - which is why HD expects extra sales as a bonus on top of the 12%-plus IRR.

Assuming this effort meets expectations, HD can increase pre-tax profits about 1%, i.e. take the current rate of about $14.4 B pre-tax profits and add 12% of the $1.2 B spend, or $0.14 B. This is all due to margin improvement. Additional sales (which I expect) will be extra. So, a potential long-term increase in margins from a simplification and enhancement of the supply chain.

That's not high tech, of course. Where HD is going to use technology much more effectively is now being highlighted publicly in some detail for what is the first time that I have seen in nearly two years of following HD closely.

Now, the bigger upside comes from HD's growing digital initiatives.

To begin with...

HD gets personal

The following is old hat to AMZN, but for a home improvement chain busy trading lumber, appliances, nuts and bolts, etc., this is new and important. Per Mr. Menear, its Pros will be seeing increasingly personalized web sites:

So today we're building on our capability to address different segments of the Pro-business with a personalized experience in the digital world... later this fall, we will pilot that capability with a select group of customers and then make modifications and tweaks with the intent of rolling out a full B2B website experience next fiscal year. This is about identifying the customers and what their specific needs are and bringing to life for them and experience in the digital world that is tailored to their particular business whether that's a plumber, an electrician, a property manager, it will be specific to the key segments within their business.

I'm sure that over time, this sort of quasi-personalization will morph to become increasingly individualized. I say this because HD is saying this:

So in the consumer side, we actually have begun the personalization elements, particularly around how we market to the customers through the digital world. So if you think about the capabilities that one has today working with top providers into the home, we can actually modify what our customer sees based on who they are... we are beginning to leverage the capability of personalization for the consumer as well.

The company has hired AI/machine learning experts, and numerous data scientists along with other software experts. Per the CFO:

In the IT organization alone, this year we are hiring 1,500 people into our IT shop to help advance technology throughout our company.

This is a significant hiring spree in a single year for a chain of home improvement stores.

Mr. Menear observed that HD's customers usually initiate their purchase online, and that e-commerce customers spend more heavily than traditional store visitors.

That suggests to me that with its high-tech focus, HD is going to see higher "hit" rates from each visit to Homedepot.com, and will also up-sell customers as well. I expect the result to be higher sales and higher profit margins.

HD also is testing blockchain technology for product tracking.

Why all this matters to the stock

The issue is whether HD, trading at or above 20X forward EPS and a trailing price:sales ratio of 2.25X, really can deliver alpha. After all, it basically sells the same stuff that "the other guys" sell. Considering all the risks in any business, especially that of a middleman retailer, and considering HD's large size, maybe at best this is an average stock. (Reversion to the mean and all that.) Maybe.

But... I have a sense that HD is executing so well that it is going to maintain or stretch its lead on LOW and leave all the rest of the competition eating its dust, while mostly immunizing itself against AMZN - which probably has easier pickings elsewhere.

So my bull case is that HD is increasingly an Internet, e-commerce-type company as well as a more efficient distributor that better serves both its Pro and general retail customers. I like this business better than an e-commerce story alone. The big advantage that HD has over pure e-commerce players is its store base and related supply chain (which is being modified as discussed above). Since construction of HD's store base - which is mature - has been expensed except for ongoing lease costs and general upkeep, and since HD is already the clear leader in its space, I expect a high return from HD's investment in technology. Higher sales coupled with higher margins, allowing faster share buybacks, can make for a continued strong run in this stock.

All this is occurring as retail is hot

If the stock market is the single best guide to the twists and turns of the economy, then the break-out in so many retailers means something. From Nordstrom's (JWN) to Kohl's (KSS) to Target (TGT), to Costco (COST) to TJX (TJX), Ross (ROST) and Dollar General (DG), one name after another has been breaking out to all-time or multi-year recovery highs.

A tell-tale sign that America's consumers are spending comes from a metric that Econoday tracks (from Wednesday's data points). This impressed me:

Redbook Released On 9/5/2018 8:55:00 AM For wk9/1, 2018 Prior Actual Store Sales Y/Y change 5.1 % 6.5 % Highlights

Same store sales were up 6.5 percent year-on-year in the September 1 week, accelerating sharply by 1.4 percentage points from the prior week to post the strongest year-on-year growth in at least 13 years. Month-to-date sales versus the prior month were up 0.4 percent, while the full month year-on-year gain widened by 0.4 percentage points to 5.2 percent, the strongest reading for this comparison this year. Redbook's same store sample sales have shown growing strength since the beginning of August and the multi-year high set in the last week of the month points to powerful acceleration in ex-auto ex-gas retail sales.

Since HD swims in the same retail sea as the stores that Redbook tracks, that provides another reason not to be too focused on HD's valuation just yet for seekers of alpha in individual stock names.

Concluding points

HD is committed to the virtuous cycle of strengthening sales, increased market share in its sector, and increasing margins. This then translates to higher EPS, higher relative P/E, decreased share count, and rising dividends per share. This in turn helps make a seemingly boring retailer interesting to techies, as Ms. Tome spent a good deal of time explaining:

We couldn’t be happier about what's happened in terms of our ability to attract the best and brightest. If you think about the investments that we are making in technology, we are hiring technology people in Atlanta, Georgia, where we have fabulous technology schools, but we are also hiring people into our data center in Austin Texas, where there are a number of great schools. And why they are coming to our company is because we're working on really cool things. So it's not just working for a retailer, it's working on awesome technology projects... we just rebuilt our website, and we were able to hire in people faster than we thought we would because they were working on a really cool project.

Part of the magic of a stock is this sort of virtuous cycle. Good things keep happening because great management makes them happen. This strengthens the company and then if management keeps on being smart and aggressive, it extends the lead. It is not just AAPL, AMZN and other great techs that do this. It is now HD, JPM, NextEra (NEE) and others in all sorts of sectors of the economy that take the fruits of the tech revolution and incorporate best tech practices into their business. The more that is done well, the more a sector leader can sustain and extend its lead. In turn, if it's successful in this endeavor, there is no reason that HD's e-commerce and distribution skills need to be limited to its current product lines. Just as AMZN migrated from books and CDs to selling everything it could, perhaps HD will one day sell many other things used in the home via its web site. Ultimately, Home Depot could be the place one buys not just a kitchen cabinet but the food, plates and supplies that go in the cabinet. I'm not predicting this, but I'm sure that the HD team has thought about this possibility in its supply chain and warehousing restructuring. More broadly, success breeds opportunity, and I see no end to HD's opportunities to grow.

In summary, HD is moving from strength to strength while looking ahead to the next chapter of its evolution to a higher-margined, tech-infused retailer (and service company), and its stock has been responding. My two cents is that HD is one of the best-managed companies in the world. In view of its clear strategy to expand sales and profit margins in the years ahead, I remain overweighted in HD. Remember, though, that all stocks have risk, and HD is no exception. Please be familiar with the company's disclosures in its 10-K and elsewhere before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD,AAPL,MSFT,TGT,DG,TJX,ROST,JPM,NEE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.