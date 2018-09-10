Gasoline Reflects Seasonal Factors

Some commodities are highly sensitive to seasonal factors which impact supply and demand fundamentals. There are times of the year where consumption of a commodity increases or supplies decline because of the weather or other factors. In the natural gas market, the winter months from November through March are typically the season where withdrawal from stockpiles occur, and the rate of consumption can impact the price of the volatile energy commodity.

The period from late May through early September each year tends to be the peak season for then consumption of animal proteins or meats as the grilling season is a time of the year when steaks, burgers, hot dogs, ribs, and other meats sizzle on grills across the United States. There are so many examples of seasonal trading patterns in commodities markets where prices display strength during certain months and weakness during others. One of the most glaring is in the gasoline market that powers our automobiles. Prices typically move higher in the spring and summer and lower during fall and winter months. The reason for the price pattern is rising and declining consumption and productions based on human behavior.

The driving season is in the market's rearview mirror

When it comes to the gasoline market, we drive our cars throughout the year, but the summer vacation season is a period where people across the U.S. tend to put more mileage on their vehicles cars because of the favorable weather conditions and time off from school and work.

The 2018 driving season came to an end on the Labor Day weekend, but refineries and futures markets began to look past the peak season of demand a lot earlier as they must be several steps ahead of consumer behavior to prepare for the upcoming season which present other consumer requirements.

The end of the 2018 season of peak demand has weighed on the price of the gasoline market since.

Gasoline futures slip

The weekly chart of NYMEX gasoline futures shows that the price followed its typical seasonal pattern of rallying coming into the peak summer driving season and has moved lower as the off-season of lower demand approached.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, gasoline hit its high for 2018 at $2.2855 per gallon wholesale during the week of May 21 as the summer vacation season approached. Refineries tend to increase their production of gasoline to take advantage of rising peak season prices and meet demand in May and decrease output during the summer in anticipation of the offseason. The price of gasoline has been making lower highs and lower lows since the May peak price and was trading at the $1.97 per gallon level on the nearby contract on September 7, the lowest level since April.

While the price of gasoline futures represents the seasonal pattern of prices in the fuel, the gasoline crack or refining spread provides an even more compelling representation of seasonality in the gasoline market.

The gasoline crack falls

Oil refinery fortunes rise and fall with crack spreads since they profit from the differential between the input into the refining process which is crude oil and the output which are oil products like gasoline. The seasonal influence on gasoline refining spreads shows that they rise in anticipation of the peak season each year as refineries increase the output of the fuel to meet growing demand and slow down the production of gasoline during the fall and winter seasons.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, aside from special situations such as weather events and natural disasters, gasoline refining spreads tend to appreciate as the summer driving season approaches and decline in anticipation of the offseason each year. In 2018, the gasoline crack spread moved higher in late February in anticipation of the spring and summer seasons, and after peaking in late May and early June, have headed lower as refineries began to prepare for the fall and winter season. The gasoline crack spread hit its high during the week of May 29 at $24.88 per barrel and fell to its most recent low at $13.31 per barrel last week as the processors prepare for the fall and winter seasons. The crack spread bounced from that low and was trading at the $15 per barrel level on Friday.

Last year was an outlier

As the charts of both the price of gasoline and the gasoline crack spread show, in August and September 2017 the prices rose to unusually high levels for the end of the peak season. The price of the refining spread hit $27.79 per barrel in late August and early September, while the price of gasoline spiked to $2.1705 at the same time. Last year the price action was far more bullish in early September than it has been this year in the gasoline market. Hurricane Harvey which caused extensive damage and shut down refineries in Texas and Louisiana caused the rally in the gasoline market last year which inflated prices for a couple of weeks before they returned to the seasonal norm.

A bullish trading pattern since early 2016

Economic growth in the United States and around the world over recent years has increased the demand for energy and gasoline. With recent GDP numbers above the four percent level, and optimism taking equities to all-time highs, consumer confidence has risen. Moreover, tax reform at the end of 2017 has provided individuals with more discretionary income. All of these factors add up to an increase in consumption as drivers put more miles on their cars. The long-term trend in gasoline prices has been bullish looking past the seasonal ups and downs of the futures market for the fuel.

Source: CQG

As the weekly pictorial shows, the price of gasoline has been trending higher since the February 2016 low at $0.8975 per gallon. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the gasoline futures market on NYMEX has been trending higher with the price of the fuel which tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. While the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator and relative strength are falling over recent weeks, it is likely that the technical metrics reflect seasonal factors in the gasoline market. If the bullish trend holds, it is likely we will see a higher low in the price of gasoline on the weekly chart. The current level of technical support on the weekly chart stands at $1.6519 the February 2018 low which was also the bottom price in gasoline this year.

While it is likely that the gasoline price will continue to work its way lower over the coming weeks and perhaps months as we are now at the very beginning of the offseason for demand, I will be watching for opportunities to begin to build positions for next year in the gasoline market on periods of extreme weakness.

Source: Barchart

United States Gasoline (UGA) is the ETN product that holds positions in the NYMEX gasoline futures market. The ETF has limited liquidity with only $44.64 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of 14,365 contracts. When it comes to the gasoline crack spread, as a real-time indicator of the profitability of companies that refine crude oil into gasoline, a long or short position in refiners like Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a direct way to participate in the ups and downs of gasoline crack spreads.

Source: Barchart

In February 2016 when the price of gasoline was on its low at under 90 cents per gallon wholesale and the gasoline crack spread was trading under $9 per barrel, VLO was at $57 per share. In July 2016, VLO dropped to under the $47 level, but the rise in the refining spread which increased earnings at Valero led to an increase in the price of the shares to its recent high at $126.98 in early June. VLO was trading at the $114.50 per share level at the end of last week on the back of continued strength in the gasoline and distillate refining spreads.

The seasonal pattern in the gasoline market will likely cause the price to move lower over the coming weeks as the futures market starts looking forward to the dead of winter when demand for gasoline its seasonal low. If the early 2018 low in the fuel on the weekly chart for the NYMEX futures contract holds, the market will continue on its path of higher lows which should bring gasoline to a higher high as the market prepares for the 2019 peak season. Moreover, any problems that impact oil production, refining, or logistical routes for crude oil in the Middle East that causes a spike to the upside in the price of petroleum could negate seasonal factors in the gasoline market and drive the price of the fuel to the upside. Even though crack spread may move lower in the case of a bullish price spike in oil, the price of gasoline futures and the UGA ETF product should participate on the upside.

