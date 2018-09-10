Natural Gas Falls Toward The Bottom End Of Its Trading Range

Gravity hit the natural gas market again last week as the price of the energy commodity declined below the $2.80 per MMBtu level. Natural has a long history as a volatile commodity, and the futures that trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange have been trading in a narrow range compared to past years for most of 2018.

In late January, the price of NYMEX futures rose briefly to a high of $3.661 per MMBtu, but they quickly declined below the $3 level in February.

Since then, natural gas for delivery at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana made several attempts to rise above the $3 level, but each failed. Since February, the range on the continuous futures contract has been from lows of $2.53 to a high of $3.053 per MMBtu. On the active month October futures contract, the energy commodity traded at or above $3 per MMBtu total of two days since February and below $2.70 on only two days. The most recent attempt at the upside lasted from August 7 through the end of last month where the price spent the majority of time above the $2.90 level, but a failure to break to the upside has led the energy commodity to revisit prices below $2.80 per MMBtu.

The failure to reach $3 led to a sell-off

The price of nearby October natural gas futures traded to a high of $2.979 per MMBtu on August 14, and on August 24 the energy commodity reached a lower high at $2.967. The failure to climb above the $3 per MMBtu level and challenge the contract high at $3.025 led to the most recent downside correction in the price of natural gas.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the corrective move has taken the price of NYMEX futures back below the $2.80 level as of the end of last week. October futures traded to a low at $2.759 on September 7. The open interest metric rose to 1.650 million contracts which is a new all-time high for the energy commodity, and typically a rise in the metric as the price falls is a technical validation of the bearish price trend in a futures market. While price momentum and relative strength have been declining with the price, both technical indicators are now approaching oversold territory on the daily chart.

Inventory data is not bearish

On September 6, the Energy Information Administration reported that inventories rose by 63 billion cubic feet for the week ending on August 31, 2018.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, inventories at 2.568 trillion cubic feet are 20% below their level at this time of the year in 2017 and 18.7% below the five-year average. The inventory data continues to support the price of the energy commodity as the market prepares for the season of peak demand that begins in November. With 9-10 weeks to go before the beginning of the 2018/2019 withdrawal season in the natural gas market, to reach last year's high in stockpiles at 3.79 tcf, injections into stocks will need to rise by 122.2-135.8 bcf on average each week. Inventories at 3.4 tcf, which would be the lowest level in many years, would require an average injection of 83.2-92.5 bcf over the rest of the injection season. Finally, to reach just 3.0 tcf by the start of the season of peak demand, we will need to see an average of 43.2 to 48.0 bcf flowing into storage facilities over the coming nine to ten weeks.

In 2014, the price of natural gas rose to a high of $6.493 per MMBtu on the back of a colder than average winter season which caused stocks to decline dramatically to below the one tcf level. At this time of the year in 2013, inventories stood at 3.189 tcf in preparation for the winter season which is 621 bcf higher than the current level. A cold winter season in 2018/2019 could cause a significant decline in stocks to levels not seen in years. Unless the pace of injections picks up substantially over the coming weeks, we will head into winter will what could turn out to be a dangerously low level of inventories for the coming season.

Open interest reflects the growth of the market and lots of speculative activity

Open interest is at the highest level in history in the natural gas market.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, at 1.65 million contracts of open long and short positions, the metric has never been as high as the current level. The primary reason for the increase in the metric is the growth of the natural gas futures market because of increases in both the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. On the supply side, vast discoveries of reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of quadrillions of cubic feet of natural gas and technological advances in hydraulic fracturing has increase proven, probable, and extractable supplies. On the demand side, the replacement of coal with natural gas in the production of electricity and LNG shipments of a liquid form of the gas to consumption points around the globe by ocean vessels have increased the demand side of the fundamental equations. With growing hedging requirements by producers and consumers, the open interest metric reflects a market that has evolved over recent years. At the same time, given the historical penchant for wide price variance in the natural gas future market the speculative interest continues to provide the market with a large addressable market of technical and fundamental traders and investors looking to profit from price moves on the up and downside in the energy commodity.

Range trading for now

The October natural gas futures contract has traded in a range from $2.70 to $3.00 so far in 2018.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price of October futures traded below $2.70 on three sessions. On January 5, the price found a low at $2.697, on February 12 it traded at $2.696, and on July 19 the low was at $2.688 per MMBtu. On the upside, the only times that the October futures contract was above the $3 level was on June 15 when the price rose to a high of $3.01, and the following session on June 18 when the peak was $3.025 per MMBtu. October futures never settled a session below the $2.70 level in 2018, and only settled above $3 on June 15 at $3.009 per MMBtu. The thirty cents trading range in the October natural gas futures contract is narrow compared to historical price bands over an over eight-month period in the NYMEX futures market. Meanwhile, the recent fall from the upper end of the trading range to close to the bottom end has caused both the price momentum and relative strength indicators to fall towards oversold conditions. Daily historical volatility has moved higher from under 13% on August 22 to its current level at 22.66% on September 7 as the price of natural gas has dropped by over 20 cents since August 24.

Stocks going into winter point to a bullish risk/reward

We will need to see a few triple-digit injections into inventories to boost the level of stocks to a level that is sufficient to meet all demand requirements in the coming winter season, or the market runs the risk of stocks falling to their lowest level in years if demand increases because of cold temperatures in late 2018 and early 2019. Meanwhile, natural gas has been a great trading market throughout 2018 as it has journeyed towards the highs and lows on the October contract on multiple occasions. A continuation of small injections and the price correction to the low end of the trading range where technical indicators are pointing to an oversold condition should lead to another trip to the top end of the trading range over the coming weeks. The market will begin to move into winter trading mode later this month and in October which should bring speculative longs looking for a cold winter with low inventories to lift the price of natural gas. I have been trading the UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged ETN products on a short-term basis as well as the futures, selling rallies and buying dips over recent weeks and months. I have been using the profits on my trading to invest in call options with strike prices of $3.20 to $4.00 on the NYMEX January, February, and March futures contracts which were trading at $2.971, $2.943 and $2.847 respectively as of September 7. Overall, risk/reward favors the upside given the current price level and level of inventories.

Natural gas has declined from the top end of its trading range to the bottom since August 24. It is likely that the energy commodity will remain within the trading band that has been in place throughout 2018 and a trip back to the upper end of the range is likely on the horizon for the October natural gas futures contract sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.