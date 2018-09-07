Strata Skin Sciences: Will This Be A Successful Turnaround In The Making?

Look for someone who is both smarter and wiser than you are. After locating him (or her), ask him not to flaunt his superiority so that you may enjoy acclaim for the many accomplishments that sprang from his thoughts and advice. Seek a partner who will never second-guess you nor sulk when you make expensive mistakes. Look also for a generous soul who will put up his own money and work for peanuts. Finally, join with someone who will constantly add to the fun as you travel a long road together. - Charlie Munger

The medical technology company that focuses on dermatology and plastic surgery, STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN), is seemingly a turnaround story in the making. Turnaround candidates are "battered, depressed, and often can barely drag themselves into Chapter 11," said the Former Fidelity-Magellan manager (Peter Lynch). Hence, the stock traded down by $42.38 to currently exchanging hands at $2.12 for over 95% loss in the past 5 years. Nevertheless, there are signs of a rebound in its trading as the stock procured 35% profits in the past 52 weeks. Interestingly, Lynch stated that turnaround is the land where you can find multi-bagger investments.

Figure 1: STRATA Skin Sciences stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

In his book, "One Up On Wall Street," Lynch categorized turnaround into different types that include the following: 1) bail us out or else, 2) who would have thunk it, 3) little problem we didn't anticipate, 4) perfectly good company inside a bankrupt company, 5) restructuring to maximize shareholder value. In this research, we'll present the turnaround prospects of STRATA and what investors can expect from this company.

About The Company

Headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, STRATA Skin Sciences is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medical devices to service the dermatology and plastic surgery markets. The company is powered by Xtrac excimer laser and Vtrac lamp systems that are employed in the treatment of various skin conditions such as psoriasis and vitiligo. There is also the Stratapen Microsystem, which is marketed for the management of micropigmentation.

Xtrac excimer laser

We'll focus on Xtrac because it is the major revenue driver and key device that can enable a successful turnaround. Protected by multiple patents, Xtrac delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat various skins conditions (vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis, leukoderma) that affect over 35M patients in the U.S. The procedure is quick, quite painless, and provides long-lasting results. More importantly, it does not have the side effects of other pharmacologic agents.

To stimulate sales, STRATA leverages on the Direct to Consumer ("DTC") advertising to generate awareness and sales of its products. DTC uses in-house call centers and insurance advocacy team, which fosters sales volumes for its partner dermatology clinics. Accordingly, the DTC model has enabled STRATA to grow its domestic partner to +740 dermatology clinics (with a worldwide installed base of +2,000 devices). Notably, 90% of DTC patients can get introduced to a dermatologist using Xtrac within 10 miles radius of their home.

Turnaround Efforts

As mentioned at the beginning of the paper, there are different types of turnarounds. Based on the various developments, as elucidated below, it's seemingly that STRATA fits into the Fifth category (restructuring to maximize shareholder value). Hence, it's important for investors to keep track of turnaround efforts and results (to see if you should invest or keeping your money invested in the company).

That being said, STRATA has launched several initiatives for what is likely a successful turnaround. First, STRATA brought in new leadership, which is an important recipe to a successful turnaround. On April 02, 2018, the company announced the appointment of the industry veteran (Dr. Dolev Rafaeli) as the interim CEO (effective on April 10, 2018). Along with the move, the former CEO (Frank McCaney) stepped down to serve as the CFO. It is interesting that STRATA concurrently raised $13M in a public offering to strengthen its cash position for turnaround efforts. And, we like the fact that Dr. Rafaeli invested his own money in the offering that was led by Accelmed Growth Partners. With his money invested, there is more motivation for him to ensure a successful turnaround.

Second, STRATA restructured itself by getting rid of the unprofitable division. Effective on Sep. 30, 2017, the company disclosed its intention to discontinue the development and sales of the MelaFind product line. Already gained the FDA premarket approval ("PMA") and the CE marking certification for the EU, MelaFind is a software-driven image analysis to help dermatologists decide whether to biopsy irregular pigmented moles. Moreover, on July 23, 2018, the company sold the exclusive rights of the digital images to a "strategic entity" while retaining all the intellectual property related to the said product. Commenting on the development, the interim CEO (Dr. Rafaeli) remarked:

We are pleased to come to agreement with this licensing partner for the de-identified images related to the MelaFind device. Rationalizing the MelaFind assets is one step in our ongoing strategic turnaround efforts following our recent financing. While we will look for additional licensing opportunities and continue to evaluate potential M&A opportunities, our main focus is on rebuilding our Xtrac network, expanding internationally and executing on our proven revenue strategy.

Third, STRATA refocused its efforts on DTC and the sales of its stellar device, Xtrac. With 35M patients in the U.S. suffering from various skin conditions, as we mentioned, the market can be substantial to procure increasing revenues for the company going forward. By focusing on one key device that is most likely to bank in more profits, we strongly believe that the company can reduce costs and improve its bottom line. That being said, let's assess the latest earnings to gauge at the success of the turnaround.

Financials Assessment

For the Q2 2018 earnings report, STRATA posted the $7.5M compared to $8.5M for the same period a year prior. In addition, there were $1.4M ($0.06 per share) net losses versus the $1.2M ($0.52 per share) declines for the same comparison. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like STRATA to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). As the company to successfully turnaround, we expect the firm to post a net profit within the next several years.

In viewing the balance sheet, STRATA had $14.4M in cash and equivalent, thus representing the 251% improvement from the $4.1M. Strengthening of the cash position is very important to a turnaround company.

Based on the $4.9M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 2019 prior to the need for additional financing. Amid the positive signs of a successful turnaround, the CEO (Dr. Rafaeli) enthused:

We are very pleased with the results of the first full quarter of this turnaround. The recent financing has allowed us to reboot our investment in our DTC advertising program which started driving higher recurring revenue and margins in sequential quarters. We also experienced improvements in other key operational performance indicators as our quarterly average revenue per consigned domestic Xtrac system has increased from $6.0K to $6.9K and scheduled patient appointments increased sequentially from 250 in the first quarter of 2018 to 870 in the second quarter. With advertising efficiencies far exceeding our expectations, we anticipate that our marketing team will be able to double that number in the upcoming third quarter and to be able to achieve 2K appointments by Q4. We are excited with this quarter's results - indicating that the first steps of our strategic turnaround are already driving improved performance. Moreover, we expect projected investments and growth in patient appointments to deliver increased recurring revenue growth, system productivity, as well as higher gross margins in the coming quarters.

Potential Risks

Investing research is an imperfect science; hence, there are pertinent risks associated with STRATA that investors should keep in mind. Notably, the risks of a turnaround investment are significantly high. The chances of most companies to successfully turnaround is quite slim. In case of failed efforts, it is likely that the stock will lose most, if not all, of its value. Be that as it may, a successful turnaround story can deliver multiple fold profits, even over 10X.

Conclusion

In all, we recommend STRATA Skin Sciences a speculative buy with the three out of five stars rating. And, we agree with the Wall Street analysts' consensus estimate price target ("PT") of $3.0. We expect STRATA to reach this PT within a year. In the longer horizon, if turnaround efforts are successful, the stock can trade as high as $30. It is our tradition to ascribe the three stars to nearly all turnaround story not just STRATA because turnaround stocks are extremely risky yet highly rewarding. The strategy of bringing in an industry veteran is prudent, as Dr. Rafaeli has the wisdom to turnaround the company. It is also strategic that the firm restructured by cutting the unprofitable MelaFind subsidiary. And, the focus on Xtrac is most likely to bear fruits (as indicative by the latest quarterly earnings).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.