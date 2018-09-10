Royal Bank Of Canada: Still King Of The Castle

Canada's banking system is essentially an oligopoly, with five large, protected banks serving the country's entire population. The Five Big banks, and in particular Royal Bank, dominate Canadian banking.

Royal Bank's current valuation does not reflect growth prospects for its strengthened U.S. presence. The bank's relative valuation will improve as its U.S. business continues to grow its earnings power.

Unless otherwise stated, all currency figures are in Canadian dollars.

In the Canadian banking industry, five banks stand above the rest in terms of assets, deposits and capitalization. These five banks - Bank of Montreal [TSX: BMO] (BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia [TSX: BNS] (BNS), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [TSX: CM] (CM), Royal Bank of Canada [TSX: RY] (RY) and Toronto Dominion Bank [TSX: TD] (TD) - are referred to colloquially as the "Big Five" Canadian banks.

All five banks are headquartered in Toronto and classified as Schedule 1 domestic banks operating in Canada under government charter. Cumulatively, the Big Five banks account for close to 90% of the banking industry in Canada.

Source: Sam Javanrouh

Moving beyond energy, Canada is a land of oligopolies. Our banks and telecommunications have become highly concentrated and protected from outside threats due to government legislation and the country's relatively small and geographically dispersed population. This absence of outside competition has allowed these companies to not only maintain their market share but also retain robust profit margins on their products and services. While this isn't good for consumers, who have little choice but to accept high wireless, banking and investment fees, these sectors have been a great place for investors, especially when compared to their peers south of the border.

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index is dominated by the Big Five Canadian banks - encompassing over 65% of the index - compared to the five largest U.S. banks, which make up only 22.5% of the U.S. Financials sector.

Source: TriVest Wealth

The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF [TSX:XFN] (OTC:ITSXF) has earned a compounded annual growth rate of 7.11% with a standard deviation of 15.69% since January 2008, far superior to the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF), which gained 3.94% with a much higher standard deviation of 21.93%.

Canada's banking system is an oligopoly, with the five large and protected banks serving most of Canada's 36.5 million people. In spite of its significant presence in Canada, the credit union system is a distant second to the chartered banks. The total assets of the credit union system for all of Canada are about $80 billion less than those for the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the fifth largest chartered bank.

The Bank Act of Canada, which is administered by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), prohibits any "foreign bank" from engaging in or carrying on business in Canada. In stark contrast, the United States has over 6,000 banks and over 7,000 credit unions serving 330 million citizens.

The Five Big banks dominate the Canadian banking sector, accounting for almost 90% of the country's banking deposits. This dominance - and the regulatory protection the banks enjoy in their domestic market - are key advantages that make it highly unlikely new entrants will challenge their prepotence. These conditions have been important contributors to Royal Bank of Canada's record of delivering consistently healthy returns to shareholders for more than 150 years.

The assets held by the Big Five Canadian banks have ballooned in size over the past decade, crossing the threshold into gargantuan territory. Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank became Canada's first trillion-dollar banks, measured by total assets, and the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is not far behind at $947 billion. Only four banks in the U.S., an economy 10 times the size of Canada, have crossed into trillion-dollar territory, reinforcing how massive these five institutions are in relation to the substantially smaller Canadian population and economy.

During and after the global credit crisis, the Big Five Canadian banks became recognized globally for their fiscal responsibility. The respect they receive from their global peers is underpinned by their consistent operational and financial performance and consistently strong returns on equity; they are more profitable than their 12 largest U.S. counterparts based on ROE.

The Royal Bank is Canada's largest bank by market capitalization. With a market cap of $145.6 billion, RBC is one of the largest banks in the world and a core holding for many Canadian investors. The lender has a sterling history of growing its dividend, and long-term investors can expect more of the same in the future.

Royal Bank is larger than its national counterparts on most financial measures, including the largest wealth management platform and capital markets segment. RBC also has the highest return on assets and return on equity of the Big Five domestic banks, as well as the lowest ratio of loans to deposits and lowest nonperforming loans to total loans.

Canadian banks benefit from fewer regulatory restrictions and less competition than their U.S. counterparts. Royal Bank, TD Bank, Bank of Montreal and, more recently, CIBC also benefit greatly from their expansions in the U.S., where economic growth is likely to outperform that of Canada for the foreseeable future.

To sum up the Canadian banking sector, Canadian banks are strong franchises operating in a cozy oligopoly that have created material wealth for shareholders over the very long term.

There is no sure thing in investing, but in my experience, institutions like the Royal Bank of Canada - with its strong franchise, resulting in its strong market position, and a safe and growing dividend - best reward investors over the long haul.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Royal Bank of Canada is my second largest stock holding overall (behind BIP.UN) and my largest holding among all banks, followed by Toronto Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia. I like the RBC franchise, including its leading positions in personal and commercial banking, capital markets and wealth management.

And I like RBC's strong record of organic growth and well-timed acquisitions, in particular, its immediately accretive $5 billion acquisition of Los Angeles-based City National Bank, a private and commercial bank focused on high-net-worth clients.

Royal Bank CEO Dave McKay calls the United States RBC's second home market. RBC completed the acquisition of City National - a private and commercial bank focused on high-net-worth clients - in November 2015. The acquisition is strategically important on a number of fronts. It expands RBC's presence, capabilities and brand awareness in the United States, the world's most important banking market. It creates a powerful platform for long-term growth in the U.S., providing significant opportunities to build deeper client relationships. It strategically adds top talent to Royal Bank's depth chart. And City National provides a strong platform for RBC to grow its high-net-worth business segment.

Based in Los Angeles, City National has about $42 billion in assets, with offices in five U.S. states. It is especially well positioned in the fast-growing markets of New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. RBC management plans to expand this business in several states. The purchase was RBC's largest ever deal, marking a significant return to the U.S., after it sold its struggling U.S. personal and commercial banking operation in 2011.

While other Canadian banks have exposure to U.S. financial markets, RBC has focused on the highest margin areas of wealth management in the U.S., rather than on traditional banking. While Canada still accounts for most of RBC's loans and net income and generates more than 60% of its revenue, with the U.S. generating over 20% and the remainder coming from other jurisdictions, I believe that expansion and diversification outside Canada will remain a strong focus and growth driver for RBC.

Royal Bank is larger than its national counterparts on most financial measures, including the largest wealth management platform and capital markets segment. RBC also has the highest return on assets and return on equity of the Big Five domestic banks, as well as the lowest ratio of loans to deposits and lowest level of nonperforming loans to total loans.

A potential downturn in the housing market in certain parts of Canada has raised concerns for the banks. Royal Bank has some $285 billion in Canadian residential mortgages on its books; however, 46% of those mortgages are insured, which means they are backed by the Canadian government through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). With the guarantee the CMHC provides, banks are able to issue mortgages that carry almost no risk. Not a bad business for Canadian banks, when, for a modest fee, they are earning the profits and taxpayers are taking the risk of loss.

On May 31st, the unthinkable happened when U.S. President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on some $20 billion worth of Canadian steel and aluminum. The impact of the tariffs themselves is likely to be limited, with the steel and aluminum industry accounting for just 0.5% of Canada's GDP and jobs, RBC senior economist Nathan Janzen wrote in a research note after the U.S. announcement.

What could send bigger shock waves throughout the economy is just how unhinged White House trade policies have become. If they can pick on steel, then they can pick on any industry, which could lead Canadian businesses to press the pause button on business investment. This, in turn, could throw a wrench into the one economic engine that has been propelling Canada's growth. Recent GDP data showed the Canadian economy slowing during the first half of 2018, as higher interest rates and stricter mortgage rules cooled off the housing market and consumer spending.

The bright note, however, has been business investment, which has picked up in the last six months. Policymakers have been hoping that exports and business investment would grab the baton from consumer spending and housing and things were starting to look that way. Strength in business investment would allow the Canadian economy to keep humming along, even as overstretched households trim their spending and pay off debt. But switching gears is getting more challenging now with the trade uncertainty.

Globally, Royal Bank is seeing rising protectionism and trade uncertainty, which is translating into some volatility in financial markets, as well as instability in countries like Turkey and Venezuela (where RBC does not have any material direct exposure). Although geopolitical and trade risks have risen, the bank's core markets remain stable.

On September 5th, Moody's revised its outlook for the Canadian banking system from negative to stable. The ratings company now sees the Canadian government less likely to need to provide support should Canadian banks hit a rocky patch, as new bail-in rules and rising interest rates have moderated housing prices and eased pressures on household finances.

With the implementation of Canada's new resolution regime and introduction of bail-in rules, Moody's lowered its assumptions for government support for the banks' deposits and senior debt. The change underscores Moody's view of the solid underlying credit strength of Canadian banks. The outlook focuses on the nation's seven largest banks, which hold about 93% of banking system assets.

Royal Bank expects a slowdown in its mortgage-origination growth rate in Canada; however, the bank should continue to perform well given that Canada is in a rate-increase environment. Since mid-2017, Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate four times. The most recent increase occurred in July of this year. These four rate hikes increased Canada's benchmark interest rate to 1.5%, helping RBC's net interest margin (NYSE:NIM) in its Canadian Banking division improve from 2.61% in Q3 2017 to 2.74% in Q2 2018. RBC management statement in its latest conference call that even if mortgage growth slows more than expected, a rate hike will be more than enough to offset the revenue impact from slower growth.

The loan-to-value ratio on Royal Bank's entire mortgage portfolio is 54%. In addition, Ontario and B.C. represent 42% and 18% of Canadian residential mortgages, respectively and these two provinces have lower loan-to-value ratios than RBC's Canadian average. Housing prices would have to drop significantly for Royal Bank to be materially affected.

Strong Third Quarter 2018 Results

On August 22nd Royal Bank of Canada sloughed off concerns about trends in consumer credit and the global economy to report record third-quarter earnings and revenue.

RBC President and Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay summarized the major highlights of the quarter when he said on the third-quarter conference call:

Our focus on risk and cost control is leading to strong credit quality, as well as efficiency improvements in our retail banking and wealth management businesses. We are also managing capital efficiently to drive a premium ROE and long-term shareholder value. Our capital ratios grew in the quarter, even as we invested to grow client relationships and our CET1 ratio is now over 11%. I am pleased to announce a $0.04 increase to our dividend today, bringing our quarterly dividend to $0.98 per share. Our results demonstrate our continued focus on deepening existing client relationships by providing more value... We maintained our focus on risk management and expense control; at the same time, we continue to invest in long-term sustainable growth, including in the United States.

GDP growth remains healthy and employment trends remain strong in North America, which bodes well for RBC's near-term outlook. Against this solid economic backdrop, RBC's Canadian Banking business generated record revenue this quarter, surpassing $4 billion, as the bank continues to leverage its unique assets, including scale and distribution, to drive client activity and market share growth.

Third-quarter strength featured strong results across its largest businesses. Each of the bank's core divisions - retail banking, wealth management and capital markets - pitched in to boost profit 11% compared with the prior year's third quarter, despite less stellar results from investor and treasury services and insurance.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2018 Results

Net income and earnings per share were both up double digits, with net income increasing $313 million or 11% from the prior year to $3.11 billion or $2.10 a share, compared with $2.8-billion, or $1.85 the prior year, and diluted earnings per share growth of 14%. Adjusted to exclude for one-time items, RBC earned $2.14 a share, ahead of the $2.11 per share consensus expectation among analysts who cover the stock.

Revenue was $11 billion, an increase 9% from a year ago. Expenses rose 6% to $5.9 billion as RBC continues to invest in technology and new business opportunities.

RBC's capital position was strong with a Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.1%, up 20 basis points from last quarter, reflecting internal capital generation, partially offset by higher risk-weighted assets due to continued business growth in Capital Markets and Canadian Banking.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2018 Results

RBC has five major business/reporting segments, which operate on a global basis:

Personal and Commercial Banking Wealth Management Capital Markets Insurance Treasury and Investor Services

Personal and Commercial Banking

Net income of $1,510 million increased $111 million or 8% over last year, reflecting improved deposit spreads resulting from higher Canadian interest rates, and average volume growth of 5%

Strong earnings in Personal & Commercial (P&C) Banking reflected benefits from rising interest rates in North America and good growth in mortgages, commercial lending and deposits. The bank experienced rapid growth in its U.S. operations, with an added lift from improved loan margins. The bank's residential mortgage portfolio expanded by almost 6% compared with a year ago, and the renewal rate for existing mortgages climbed to 92%.

Robust economic conditions and low unemployment across North America have contributed to RBC's success; however, the bank is wary of potential risks, including the uncertainty surrounding global trade, ongoing tariff spats and instability in Turkey, Venezuela, Iran and elsewhere. However, to this point, there are few signs of stress in RBC's credit portfolios and delinquencies are low.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2018 Results

Under new accounting rules, banks must earmark money to cover potential losses both for loans that are still performing well, as well as for those that have been labeled as "impaired." The new rules emphasize expected losses over the life of a loan (which have some degree of subjectivity, which varies from bank to bank).

In the third quarter, RBC added $90 million in provisions for non-performing loans in an effort to be "prudent," anticipating "potential storm clouds that aren't there now but could be there in the future," as RBC CFO Rod Bolger stated during the third quarter conference call. "This is what the accounting standards would have us do. There is no deterioration in our mind from a macroeconomic standpoint or a credit perspective."

Provisions for impaired loans decreased sharply to $248 million, from $298 million in the second quarter and $320 million in the third quarter a year ago. Credit trends continue to be very favourable: "We are no more worried than we were three months ago or six months ago," Mr. Bolger added.

Wealth Management

In wealth management, net income was $578 million, up 19% year over year, reflecting bullish equity markets and brisk client activity, as well as higher average fee-based assets. The U.S. wealth management arm was a major contributor, with net income up 44% to $202-million, as loans made by the City National subsidiary grew by 15%. Higher net income in the U.S. was also driven by strong net interest income resulting from volume growth and higher interest rates, and a lower effective tax rate, reflecting benefits from the U.S. Tax Reform.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2018 Results

Capital Markets

Strong Capital Markets earnings were driven by solid results across all geographies, rebounding from a sluggish second quarter and up 14% year over year to $698 million, driven, in particular, by higher revenue from Corporate and Investment Banking and lower loan losses, partially offset by lower results in Investor & Treasury Services and Insurance. This quarter's strong performance also reflects relatively stable credit quality with provision for credit losses (PCL) on impaired loans ratio of 17 basis points, plus the aforementioned benefits from the U.S. Tax Reform.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2018 Results

Insurance

Net income of $158 million decreased $3 million or 2% from a year ago, reflecting increased costs supporting sales growth and client service activities. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, net income decreased $14 million or 8%, reflecting lower favourable investment-related experience, partially offset by business growth in Canadian Insurance.

Treasury and Investor Services

Net income of $155 million decreased $23 million or 13% from a year ago, primarily due to lower funding and liquidity revenue, higher costs in support of business growth and increased investments in enabling technology, partially offset by improved client deposit margins.

Steadily Growing Dividends

Canadian banks typically pay a higher dividend than their U.S. counterparts and have done so for a considerable period. For example, the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has an uninterrupted record of dividend payments extending back to 1829. The Bank of Nova Scotia is not far behind, with continual dividend payments since 1832, followed by TD Bank, which has paid dividends continually since 1857, and the Royal Bank, which has paid an uninterrupted dividend to investors for 148 years, extending back to 1870.

All Big Five Canadian banks give almost half their earnings back to investors in payouts, with an average dividend payout ratio of 45.6% and an average dividend yield of 4.3% - almost double that of U.S. lenders. The Big Five Canadian bank stocks have long histories of annual dividend increases - and their strong profitability should permit them to continue to raise their dividends. Canadian banks have been ranked among the world's soundest for 10 straight years by the World Economic Forum.

RBC has had the highest rate of dividend growth among the Big Five banks over the past five years at 10.1%. Since 2005, the bank has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 10%.

Scale & Technology Leadership: Key Competitive Advantages

In this new environment of accelerating innovation and digital banking, RBC is leveraging its huge scale and investments in technology to concentrate on innovation to better serve its vast customer base and boost margins. Its focus is on enhancing its clients' experience as their banking preferences evolve and driving cost savings by making all processes simpler.

The bank possesses a key competitive advantage in doing so in its vast data stores - RBC is one of the largest aggregators of data in Canada. Over the years, it has invested a huge amount of time, effort and money to leverage this information properly, transforming data to knowledge, and knowledge to value, by providing greater insights in order to benefit both customers and partners.

Not long ago, RBC spent 80% of its technology budget on maintaining legacy systems, which are very expensive to maintain and ineffective in spurring long-term growth in this new digital age. Now the management team is focusing on redirecting technology investments from legacy system maintenance towards innovative initiatives to spur growth and enhance the clients' experience.

For example, Royal Bank introduced MyAdvisor, which digitally connects clients with their advisor through a real-time online advice platform, supported by live video, personalized e-mails and telephone. It has also announced a deepening of its relationship with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to introduce e-Transfers using Siri and iMessage. RBC now has six million active digital users and 75% of service transactions were performed through self-service channels in fiscal Q3.

Valuation Factors

In valuing RBC, it is useful to compare the bank's performance to its Big Five Canadian peers. Among this group, Royal Bank has stronger projected earnings growth at about 6.7%, versus the peer average of 5.6%; a higher ROE at 17.6%, versus a peer average of 15.3%; a better efficiency ratio of 41.6%, versus an average 49.4%, a slightly lower P/E of versus 12.47 versus 12.54 and a higher price/book multiple of 2.17, versus the peer average of 1.91.

I believe Royal Bank deserves a premium valuation to its Canadian peers based on its better performance metrics, including a higher operating margin, EPS growth, ROE, ROA and better efficiency ratio. Because my ideal investment period is "forever," I shy away from attempting to divine a target price 12 months from now.

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I believe Royal Bank of Canada fits this mold and I have no plan to ever sell the shares.

Of the 15 analysts who cover RBC, the consensus rating is a Buy. I also consider RBC shares a Buy. I have held RY for more than 30 years, and it has been a rewarding experience:

Potential Risks

There is no such thing as a risk-free stock. In fact, there is no such thing as a risk-free return. While stuffing the money under the mattress will avoid stock market risk, it simply exposes that money to other risks, such as purchasing power risk or inflation risk. In other words, the "risk of avoiding risk."

I describe Royal Bank of Canada as a "widows and orphans stock." RBC has a low-risk model, with a higher yield and competitive dividend growth rate.

The Five Big banks dominate the Canadian banking sector, accounting for almost 90% of the country's banking deposits. This dominance - and the regulatory protection they enjoy in their domestic market - are key advantages that make it unlikely new entrants will challenge their dominance. And Royal Bank is the clear leader among Canadian banks. These conditions have been important contributors to Royal Bank delivering consistently healthy returns to shareholders for more than 150 years.

While I see this as a positive environment for Royal Bank, as I stated above, no investment is risk-free. Investors in the Royal Bank of Canada face several potential risks, including a slowdown in the overall economy, both domestic and international.

Royal Bank and its traditional branch-based peers face the same material threat from outside innovators - financial technology upstarts and established technology giants. These disruptors are attempting to eat away at the established banks' market shares, as a growing community is jumping on board blockchain, a peer-to-peer transfer system that eliminates the need for middlemen by trusting the 'power of the crowd' to verify transactions. This is forcing the traditional institutions to spend heavily to defend themselves.

The Bank of Canada, which is Canada's central bank, is growing evermore watchful of "fintechs," including their becoming "systemically important." It is examining the need for a stronger regulatory oversight of new financial technology firms, which are not currently covered by regulation, because of concerns that even small fintech companies could play a critical role within the financial system and potentially increase volatility. More than 100 fintech startups in Canada have raised more than $1 billion and the social and economic impact from these investments is still largely unknown.

However, "platform" players such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are emerging as the real threat to the banks' healthy margins. Almost 75% of millennials in North America say they would be more excited about a new offering in financial services from Google, Amazon, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), or Square (NYSE:SQ) than from their bank - and one in three believe they will not need a bank at all! The edge the platform companies have is that they are creating entire digital ecosystems with a range of goods and services that are available through a single gateway.

RBC CEO Dave McKay has long accepted the challenge from the platform players. McKay says the banks' best defense - at least in the short term - is the trust clients have in them to provide secure services and protect sensitive financial data. McKay has been warning of a collision course with the likes of Google and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) since early 2015, just months after assuming the top job at RBC. At conference for investors in New York in March of that year, he said that banks and large tech and e-commerce companies could work together to offer some financial services, but he warned that such collaboration would result in new players getting in the middle of the sacrosanct relationship banks have their customers.

Fast-forward to today and all of Canada's major banks are offering ApplePay to their clients and forging partnerships with myriad fintech firms. The greatest threat to banks from digital competitors is not from fintechs, which have often struggled to scale. The Big Five Canadian banks clearly recognize that their goal is to create their own basic ecosystem strategy that includes building partnerships and monetizing data. They appear committed to providing fully digital products and services to their clients together with digitizing marketing strategies and data collection and analysis.

On the flip side, banks that can go further and create their own platforms could capture share of some non-banking markets. Embracing a digital and data-driven future isn't just the key to competing with the platform players, it could also be profitable. If the Big Five Canadian banks were to do this and not compete too much of it away, it could be become an asset, rather than a threat, adding to their collective bottom line.

High levels of consumer indebtedness and elevated housing prices leave Canadian banks more vulnerable to downside risks from the Canadian economy. However, ratings agency Moody's has said that Canada's biggest banks could absorb the direct effects of a severe housing crisis without incurring catastrophic losses. The ratings agency said the negative effects of a housing downturn in Canada are reduced when compared with those of the United States. Because many mortgages in Canada are backstopped by the federal government, the subprime lending and securitization practices that helped fuel the 2007-09 financial crisis are less prevalent.

Restructuring charges represent a recurring cost pressure that traditional bricks-and-mortar banks, including Royal Bank, face to defend their position in Canada from technology upstarts and more established but non-traditional companies attempting to encroach on their oligopoly. Last year, the big banks collectively took more than $1 billion in restructuring charges amid efforts to cut costs associated with traditional banking, where the number of transactions have fallen sharply.

The Big Five banks have responded to dimmer prospects domestically in two ways, cutting costs and/or expanding outside Canada. RBC, TD Bank, CIBC and Bank of Montreal, in particular, have been making a big push into the U.S.

There is also the relative performance risk that there may be better opportunity in the U.S. banking sector over the next 12 to 18 months. U.S. banks may post better results, given the slower loan, revenue and income growth that appears likely for Canadian banks.

Additional risks include regulatory standards and political risk, including tax rates; the potential for non-accretive acquisitions and/or related execution and integration risks; litigation risk; rising business loan losses; foreign exchange fluctuations; and the competitive landscape.

I enjoy researching and writing articles on quality companies for Seeking Alpha. Investing is a hobby of mine, as is writing, and it is rewarding to be able to combine productively the two hobbies.

The true value of my articles stems from the insightful comments from Seeking Alpha members, and I continue to learn from the comments of Seeking Alpha readers of my articles. Collectively, your comments give me a prized opportunity to tap into the "wisdom of the crowd." SA members' comments continually reinforce for me how investing decisions must revolve around our personal investment and financial goals, which are as unique as we are.

I recognize that Royal Bank of Canada may not be for every investor, as each individual investor has their own unique investment and cash flow objectives. To understand why I recommend and continue to own RBC and why I consider the units to be a long-term hold, it is helpful to have knowledge of my investment approach, which can be summarized in four compound words: quality-value, large-cap, dividend-growth and long-term. For additional details, please refer to my interview with The Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled "A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility."

I focus on companies that fit this four-phrase description. Royal Bank of Canada fits this mold, and I will continue to hold my full position in the company, ideally forever.

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap, dividend-growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

Identify a company with strong competitive advantages. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price. Hold the stock "forever," unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

If you found this article helpful, please "Follow" me on Seeking Alpha to receive notification whenever I publish a new article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.