No Need To Fear An Emerging Markets Bear

The stock markets of many emerging nations having just entered bear market territory. Because of this, one of Wall Street's biggest fears is the possibility of a global financial epidemic similar to the "Asian contagion" of 20 years ago which spread temporary panic to the U.S. stock market. In today's comments we'll address these growing fears and look at evidence which argues against U.S. markets suffering a similar outcome.

One of the most discussed topics on Thursday was the fact that the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) briefly entered a bear market. The bear made his appearance Thursday as investors continue to worry about the effects of trade tariffs on the global economy. A bear market is conventionally defined as a decline of 20 percent or more in a country's benchmark stock index. Turkey, China, Argentina and Brazil are among the worst-performing emerging markets, with Turkey and Argentina experiencing severe economic setbacks.

To put the latest crisis into perspective, consider that in just the last seven months, the Emerging Markets ETF fell more than 20 percent from a record high earlier this year to its latest low. Turkish stocks as reflected in the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) are down 57 percent from their one-year high, while ETFs representing the stocks of Brazil (EWZ) and Argentina (ARGT) are down 34 percent 33 percent, respectively. China stocks as reflected in the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) are down around 24 percent from a 52-week high. The following graph illustrates the damage inflicted on these ETFs by trade concerns.

Source: BigCharts

Another chart that is making the rounds is the one shown below which compares the S&P 500 Index (SPX) with the Emerging Markets ETF. The spread between the U.S. equity benchmark and the emerging markets ETF is stunning to say the least. In the trading history of EEM, the spread between the two has never been greater than it is now. Eventually the spread will narrow and the two markets will come closer into line, as they always do. But before they do the spread can always continue increasing, which is likely given the weak currencies of the emerging markets relative to the U.S. dollar's strength.

Source: BigCharts

You'll recall from the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis that the strong dollar put severe strain on the currencies and stock markets of several emerging nations at that time. The near meltdown of commodity prices in 1998, thanks to the strong dollar, was a major catalyst for the U.S. financial market panic that summer. The difference this time is that the value of the U.S. dollar index (DXY) isn't nearly as high as it was in the late '90s, which means that deflationary pressures aren't a major threat this time. Indeed, commodity prices as measured by the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index (CRB) are still well above their 2016 lows while the CRB is showing relative strength compared to the emerging market stocks (below). Thus, it's far less likely that we'll witness the bear's appearance in the U.S. financial market before the end of the year.

Source: BigCharts

Another difference between the emerging markets contagion of 1998 and today is that the U.S. stock market was far more vulnerable to selling pressure at that time due to extreme levels of investor sentiment. In 1998, equity market participation among retail investors was widespread and "irrational exuberance" was the predominant sentiment. Unlike 1998, U.S. investor sentiment isn't euphoric at all. Current sentiment levels are remarkably subdued according to several different measures of investor psychology. In Thursday's report we discussed the relatively low percentage of bulls in the AAII sentiment polls of recent months. The result of the latest poll showed that only 42 percent of AAII members were bullish, which is well under the levels which have historically signaled a dangerous amount of investor enthusiasm (e.g., above 50 percent).

Another indication of just how muted investor optimism is right now can be seen in the following graph, which shows the equity risk premium. In his latest blog, economist Scott Grannis discussed this important gauge, which shows the difference between the earnings yield on equities and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. This graph measures the extent to which investors demand a higher yield in order to assume the risk of holding equities instead of owning safer Treasuries. As you can see here, the equity risk premium indicator is currently at a level which suggests that investors are still reluctant to embrace risk. This has a bullish implication for stocks from a contrarian perspective. Grannis wrote:

In the boom times of the 80s and 90s, investors were so confident in the value of equities that they were willing to accept an earnings yield that was substantially below the interest rate on Treasuries. For the duration of the current recovery, however, that has not been the case at all. That's another way of appreciating just how risk averse this recovery has been.

Source: Scott Grannis

Grannis is correct in his observation that investors have been risk averse throughout this nine-year economic recovery. It's my contention that this aversion to risk has greatly strengthened the stock market's "wall of worry" and has kept the market's long-term uptrend intact until now. Since investor sentiment shows no sign of ebullience, the U.S. stock market doesn't appear vulnerable to a contagion from the emerging markets crisis.

One indicator which also serves as a gauge of the stock market's overall internal strength is the NYSE cumulative 52-week new highs-lows indicator. This indicator is in a well-established rising trend, as it has been this summer. It implies that the overall demand for equities is strong and is therefore likely to act as a barrier against global market selling pressure getting out of hand. As long as this indicator is rising, investors are justified in maintaining bullish on both a short-term (1-3 month) and intermediate-term (3-9 month) basis. Only if the rising trend of this indicator (see trend line below) is decisively broken will investors have cause to pull in their horns and become more defensive regarding the near-term outlook.

Source: WSJ

Another sign that the U.S. broad market isn't feeling the effects of the global financial market strain is the relationship between the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA). The following graph compares to the averages, which are both confirming each other in a healthy rising trend. The utility stocks are an excellent barometer of inflationary/deflationary pressures and are interest rate sensitive. Historically, the Dow Utilities lead the Dow Industrials at critical junctures and can almost always be relied upon to give a "heads-up" warning signal in the event of a coming downturn in the equity broad market. In the weeks before the 1998 emerging markets contagion in the U.S., for example, the Utilities preceded the Industrials in declining. There is presently no suggestion in the Dow Utility Average of an imminent crisis.

Source: BigCharts

While there always exists the possibility of a spillover panic in the U.S. stock market from the emerging markets crisis at some point, until the indicators mentioned here show definite signs of deteriorating investors aren't warranted in assuming this will happen. As and technical considerations remains positive, investors should instead continue to lean bullish on the intermediate-term (3-9 month) outlook for U.S. equities.

On a strategic note, investors should also continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, real estate, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.