Palo Alto: Q4 2018 Confirms Growth

The new CEO insisted on a log-term vision and confirmed the application framework as a long-term solution.

With Q4 2018 earnings, the company confirms it's gaining market share at an impressive rate. But the revenue growth comes with high marketing and sales expenses.

Palo Alto (PANW) is still gaining market share at an impressive pace. In a security market that's growing at about 7% per year, the company's sales increased by 29% YoY during fiscal Q4 2018.

But this growth comes with high sales and marketing expenses. And GAAP net income is still negative.

With Q4 2018 earnings, the new CEO confirmed the long-term vision for the application platform. He also insisted on the integration and simplification of the solutions in the context of increasing threats.

Palo Alto is still gaining market shares

As shown in the graph below, revenue growth is decelerating while the company is still losing money from a GAAP perspective.

But the FY 2018 revenue growth is still impressive at 29% YoY. This growth dwarfs the 7% CAGR of the security market.

The company is still growing at a much higher pace than its main competitors. Checkpoint (CHKP) is lagging behind with 2% growth. Cisco's (CSCO) security segment and Fortinet (FTNT) have grown by 12% and 21%, respectively.

Palo Alto's revenue growth is uniform across all segments. During Q4 2018, product revenue, SaaS-based subscription, and support revenue grew by 26%, 38%, and 25%.

During the conference call Q4 2018, management indicated the growth was coming from new and existing customers.

The growth also comes from the introduction of new products. But new products put some pressure on margins. Q4 gross margins, at 76.2%, declined 110 basis points compared to last quarter. Management has indicated expecting a standard gross margin in the range of 75%-78%.

Subscription and support revenue of $390.5 million increased 32% YoY and accounted for 59% of total revenue. The subscription service is increasing with the growth of cloud adoption from customers.

The first quarter of the new CEO

It's the first quarter of the new high profile CEO, Nikesh Arora. During the conference call, he indicated he was still learning about the cybersecurity business. But he already highlighted some important items for the company.

He confirmed the long-term vision for the application framework, which the previous management considered as key for the long-term strategy. The new CEO said:

My total observation is that I believe that our bet on the application framework is the right one and I’m pleased to report that it is progressing well. Coming from the outside I had no bias one way or the other. - Niukesj Arora, CEO

He also insisted on the integration and simplification against increasing threats. It is a common theme among all security vendors, though.

On the higher level perspective, he insisted he was aligned with shareholders and he'd run the company for the long term. As a consequence, the company is changing its guidance policy to include only some next quarter metrics.

He also indicated that the cash on the balance sheet would be used only for acquisitions that would bring significant value to shareholders.

That should be the basic premise for all management of all companies. But considering the growth profile of the company and the cash on the balance sheet, the focus on the price for M&A is a good signal for the capital allocation.

The price of growth

The impressive growth of revenue comes with high sales and marketing expenses. As shown on the income statement below, sales and marketing still represent more than 48% of revenue.

High growth at no profit is not necessarily a bad thing. But it poses the question about growth and profitability if the company decides to decrease the sales and marketing expenses. And it makes the valuation more challenging.

Also, the company has been reporting GAAP net losses. Competitors with a slower growth rate, like Checkpoint and Cisco, have been reporting high margin GAAP net income and free cash flow.

In my previous article, I had explained that the free cash flow reported by Palo Alto is actually representing an optimistic view. The company does not include share-based compensation expenses, and the cost of deferred revenue in its calculation of free cash flow. The high share-based compensation expenses continued in Q4 2018, amounting to $128.1 million against a free cash flow announced at $252.5 million.

In any case, the market currently prices the company at EV/sales above 8. Thus, the market expects the company to keep on taking market share in the long term.

This valuation does not take into account the uncertainties about the growth rate or the profitability of the company.

Conclusion

With Q4 2018 earnings, Palo Alto is showing it keeps on gaining market share. But this growth comes with GAAP net income losses due to high sales and marketing expenses.

The new CEO has confirmed the long-term vision for the company. He also confirmed the application framework as a long-term solution. And with the important cash position, he will consider the value proposition of acquisitions instead of paying for growth.

With all these elements, the market currently values the company for the growth above the market rate to continue for many years.

