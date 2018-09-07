Snap: Headed To $5

Snap continues to face incredible competition from Instagram that even challenges the dominance in the under 18 crowd.

As Snap (SNAP) falls to new lows, investors need to understand that the stock doesn't offer any value. This isn't a stock to buy on dips other than for a quick dead-cat bounce. My previous target of $7 is lowered to $5 for a market valuation of roughly $7 billion.

Image Source: Snap website

No End To Competition

The problem with Snap is that the social messaging company faces no end to competition from the Instagram division of Facebook (FB). Even the recent privacy issues and Senate hearings haven't provided much of a reprieve on the pressure to Snapchat usage.

As well, the company has often failed to transfer the business from a communications platform to a content consumption platform. The app redesign to start the year was designed to push users more into content consumption than sales ads and that move failed miserably.

The last bastion of Snapchat dominance is in the 12- to 17-year old crowd. eMarketer predicts that Snapchat will maintain the lead in the category over Instagram, but the company isn't gaining any ground in this key demographic.

Snap lost 3 million DAUs in the last quarter and the eMarketer report doesn't provide any hope that Snapchat will regain lost users. If anything, the risk is that the younger crowd officially moves over to Instagram or another platform.

The reason for a $5 price target is that even analysts haven't come to grips with the dramatic revenue cuts in the last 18 months or so. This table from BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield shows the drastic revenue cuts for 2019 where the analyst had originally forecast $4.9 billion in revenues and the estimate has now been cut to only $1.6 billion. In the span of about 18 months, the revenue estimate was cut by an incredible 67%.

Source: BTIG Research

The numbers show that BTIG is generally inline with consensus analyst estimates now. One has to realize though that these estimates still suggest revenue growth approaching 40% in 2019.

How Snap accelerates revenue growth in 2019 and maintains 38% growth in 2020 isn't exactly logical. The average analyst forecast is for Q4 revenue growth to dip to only 30%.

My thesis for the $5 target is that analysts are far too bullish on a platform that has limited user growth. These analysts will need to again and again slash revenue estimates.

No End To Losses

With their grips on users in general and the key young demographic up for a battle, the ongoing large losses and massive cash flow burn is very troubling. The company has no moat to battle a tech giant like Facebook with a cash balance of $42.3 billion at the end of June.

The problem all along with Snap is that the company was unable to produce a business around the communications platform. All of the revenues coming through the front door flow right out of the back door via excessive costs.

Snap ended June with a net cash balance of $1.57 billion. The company is burning about $200 million per quarter at the current runrate. The question remains whether leverage will be generated in the existing business model where the company needs to invest in product development to out innovate Facebook while the social networking giant ultimately just steals the best new features without requiring all of the costs.

The ultimate issue with Snap is on the expense side of the equation. Not only are infrastructure costs far too high at $0.72 per user and growing, but operating expenses remain off the chart.

Snap has finally shown some discipline in the last few quarters with operating expenses trending down. The costs are still substantial at nearly 100% of revenues that reached $262 million last quarter.

Source: Snap Q2'18 presentation

Without any big shift in gross margins, Snap has to add about $200 million in additional revenues without adding additional operating expenses. Such a scenario isn't practical so the question is the level of leverage that's possible. At about 50% leverage on additional revenues, the company would need to grow revenues at about $400 million in order to reduce operating losses and cash used in operations to the breakeven levels.

The task appears daunting for Snap to reach quarterly revenues of more than $650 million with questionable user growth. Absolutely no reason exists to expect Snap to outperform industry players like Facebook and Twitter (TWTR). For this reason, no reason exists for Snap to trade at an EV/S multiple of 10x and some 25% higher than the peer multiples.

Note that this number isn't even accurate in the case of Snap. With 1.5 billion shares outstanding, Snap has a market value of roughly $15 billion. Based on the cash balance, the EV is roughly $13.4 billion. At a revenue estimate of $1.15 billion, the EV/S multiple is actually closer to 11.7x.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock valuation is absurd. Even a 5x multiple is aggressive for a company with a long path to profits facing relentless competition from a tech giant. Using that multiple and rounding up, Snap has no reason for a price target above $5.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.